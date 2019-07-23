While I expect we could see a temporary rebound from the recent sell-off, shares could fall to the $200-250 level over the next 12-18 months.

I've been bullish on this stock for years, but I cannot ignore the red flags, so we've been continuously lowering our exposure to Netflix over the past year.

The bad news is that there is plenty to talk about; increased competition, continuous cash burn, content issues, as well as plenty of other troubling factors.

Netflix: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Netflix’s (NFLX) shares have crumbled by over 20% since the company reported much weaker-than-expected subscriber growth last week. I have been relentlessly bullish regarding Netflix ever since becoming a subscriber in 2009, and as a shareholder since 2011. However, while there are some bright spots in Netflix’s recent earnings report, there are some clear red flags as well.

Some “real competition” is finally approaching, many Wall St. analysts appear to be too bullish on the stock, Netflix is burning through mountains of cash, the company’s growth could decelerate faster than expected, and the company appears to be facing some content issues as well.

We’ve been gradually reducing and hedging our Netflix position throughout the past 12 months or so. In fact, prior to last week’s earnings announcement, I warned investors in my Marketplace service that Netflix would likely miss estimates, and the stock was likely to decline. A proposed strategy was to reduce and/or to hedge existing positions for market participants long the stock.

We now have a position size equivalent to only about 1% of total portfolio holdings, relative to roughly 5-7% we owned in prior years. While Netflix may provide a strong quarter in Q3, I expect the overall growth story to slow, future revenues and EPS estimates to come down further, and ultimately, the stock may be overvalued right now, making it a hold to an underweight position.

The Good

Nevertheless, there is some good news to discuss. Despite most of the key numbers coming in worse than expected, Netflix did manage to beat EPS estimates, delivering 60 cents, vs the 56-cent forecast.

Also, Netflix provided relatively strong forward guidance, of 7 million global paid net adds and $5.25 billion in revenues for Q3. Considering that this would represent revenue growth of around 31.2% over last year’s Q3 is encouraging, if Netflix can reach its intended revenue target.

Also, the company now has around 151.56 million global subscribers, a formidable figure by any measure.

As far as other positive financial metrics, Netflix’s operating margin came in at a record high of 14.3% and is expected to rise to nearly 16% next quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also came in at a record high of $836 million, a 28% YoY increase. We can see that, on the operational side of the business, the company is becoming more profitable with scale, and it is still growing at a very robust pace.

Another factor to consider is that some of the weakness in subscriber growth may be attributed to what I refer to as the “hangover effect”, a phenomenon often observed with Netflix after it delivers a strong quarter subscriber-wise, like the company managed to do in Q1 of this year.

However, that is about all the good news I am prepared to share for now, so let’s move on to the bad.

The Bad

The bad news is that despite the slightly better than expected EPS, Netflix missed on revenues, delivering $4.92 billion in the quarter vs consensus estimates that called for revenues of $4.93 billion. Granted, this was a 26% YoY increase, but still, lighter than expected.

Another troubling factor is that, despite beating EPS estimates, Netflix delivered only 60 cents per share, compared to EPS of 85 cents a year ago, a decline of nearly 30%. Particularly, general and administrative G&A expenses increased at a disproportionate level to revenue growth, 48%, vs. 26% YoY. Interest expenses also skyrocketed by roughly 50% on a YoY basis.

Naturally, the much higher G&A and interest expenses reflected negatively on Netflix’s bottom line, causing net income to decline by roughly 30% YoY.

Real Competition is Finally Here

Despite Netflix’s CEO Reed Hasting’s claims that the buzz around “streaming wars” has benefited the space, I believe it is likely to benefit Netflix’s competitors far more than Netflix itself. This is especially true in the United States.

Netflix has reached an extremely high level of penetration in its domestic market. Netflix now has over 60 million subscribers in the U.S. Please keep in mind that while the U.S.’s population is around 330 million, this does not mean that there are 270 million potential Netflix subscribers in the U.S. Many subscription services are shared amongst friends and family members, and some Americans may not care about Netflix or streaming in general.

My estimate is that about 70-80% of the U.S.’s applicable market is already penetrated by Netflix. Moreover, Q2 was the first quarterly decline in U.S. subs since 2011, not an encouraging sign for Netflix's future growth in the U.S.

The same cannot be said for Netflix’s competition, specifically Disney (DIS), which is taking full control of Hulu, and AT&T (T), which owns HBO/Warner Media. HBO already has two streaming services, HBO Now, HBO GO, and is coming out with a third service HBO MAX soon. While HBO Now only has around 5 million U.S. subscribers, it is likely to grow its subscriber base significantly in future years due to HBO’s stellar programming, its low market share penetration, and its advantageous partnership through AT&T outlets and other channels.

Even though Disney is a bit late to the streaming party, it is also a big threat, as it has an incredibly rich content library and is launching its Disney Plus service at only $7. Also, Disney plans to bundle its Hulu service with its ESPN streaming service, another very interesting strategic move.

Naturally, there are other players in the market like Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube Premium, and others. However, the ones Netflix should be most worried about are HBO and Disney, as they will likely provide similar quality platforms with rich, exclusive content libraries in time.

The Content War is Already Here

The content war is here, and it may not go in Netflix's favor. One reason why is because Disney and AT&T are huge conglomerates that produce enormous amounts of cash flow they can invest in original content, as well as in advertising, improving their platforms, etc. Don’t get me wrong, Netflix is still the streaming king with an enormous user base, and some great original content, but with time, these media giants could significantly encroach on Netflix's market share.

Netflix is going to face problems when its competitors begin pulling more content from its platform. For example, AT&T recently announced it will pull enormously popular shows like Friends, and The Office from Netflix’s platform to provide it exclusively on its own streaming services. This is a very smart strategy for AT&T, but it is not great news for Netflix. Disney is implementing a similar strategy with its Marvel franchise, and other shows, movies, etc.

Another, problem for Netflix is that Disney, AT&T and others will continue to pull their content from Netflix’s platform to attract users to their own streaming services. So, Netflix may begin to lose subscribers based on this factor alone, as many Americans simply love to re-watch “old favorites” like Friends, and other similar content over and over again. If they can’t get access to these “good old American classics" on Netflix, they may drop their subscriptions all together.

Yet another problem Netflix will face is that it will need to rely more heavily on its own original content. Personally, I love Netflix’s content, and I believe it is the best in the business. Shows like Mind Hunter, Altered Carbon, Ozark, and many others simply blow my mind with their quality and their "thinking outside the box" creativity.

However, I’ve noticed a slump in Netflix’s original content lately. Let’s start with Netflix’s biggest hit series Stranger Things. The first season was great, the second season was almost great, but the third season was a disappointment, in my view.

Even if we go by Rotten tomatoes; season one reviews were 96%/96% critic/user rating, season two was 94%/90%, season three was 89%/85%. See the trend here? And, it’s not just stranger things. Many hit shows take more than a year to produce second or third seasons. As a frequent Netflix user, I see fewer and fewer shows I enjoy to watch on Netflix. Despite an ever-increasing content budget, it appears that shows in 2019 are not on par with what Netflix presented in 2018, or in 2017 even.

Alright, enough about the bad, and maybe Netflix will surprise us with some stellar content in H2. Let’s talk about the ugly.

And the Ugly

Huge Miss on Subscribers

The most important metric to look at when it comes to Netflix is subscriber growth/adds. Domestic subscribers actually declined by 126K vs. an estimated gain of 352K. Moreover, international paid subscriber adds missed miserably, delivering just 2.83 million new subscribers vs. an estimate for 4.81 million.

Content Quality May Have Peaked for Now

Like I mentioned before, original content appears to be deteriorating somewhat and may have peaked quality-wise, despite an increase in content spending. This brings us to another concerning issue, cash burn. The company continues to burn through cash at an alarming pace. Non-GAAP free cash flow came in at another record, negative $594 million in Q2.

Now, this is not a significant increase on a YoY basis, but the fact that the company continues to burn through cash on a continuous basis is a concern. Non-GAAP free cash flow was negative over $1 billion through H1 2019, vs. negative $845 million in H1 2018.

Growth Likely to Slow More than Anticipated

With increased competition, lower quality content, higher servicing payments, and other factors Netflix’s EPS and revenue growth trajectory may slow more than anticipated, which will likely lead to lower-than-expected revenues and EPS.

I want to draw your attention to the fact that analysts have already begun to lower EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020. For example, 90 days ago, consensus EPS estimates were for $4.06 this year, and for $6.38 in 2020. Now, analysts are looking for just $3.28 this year, and for $5.73 next year. I believe these may come down even more, especially next year’s estimates.

So, even if we take current estimates, it implies that Netflix is presently trading at 95 times this year’s estimates, and at about 55 times 2020’s estimates (which I do not believe Netflix will achieve). By my estimates, Netflix will likely deliver closer to the bottom-end range of EPS estimates, which is $3.53 in 2020.

My estimate is that Netflix will earn roughly $4 per share in 2020, which implies the stock is currently trading at about a P/E ratio of 78 relative to 2020’s estimates. Now, revenue growth is expected to decelerate from about 28% this year, to 23% next year. However, I also believe revenues could come in lighter than expected due to the factors mentioned in this article.

Lower end estimates point to revenues of just $22.76 billion, which is only about 12.5% above this year’s consensus figures. In my view, a company that is facing numerous headwinds, is trading at around 95 times this year’s projected earnings/78 times next year’s estimates, and could see revenue growth decelerate to low double digits is expensive right now. This is especially true as the U.S. and the world, in general, enter a slower growth environment in which high flying, high multiple names are likely to see multiple contractions occur.

The Bottom Line

Netflix is a great company, it produces remarkable content, and has been the undisputed paid streaming platform of choice since the game began. It is very possible that Netflix will retain many or most of its users even with increasing completion entering the stage.

However, Netflix is facing some major headwinds. The QoQ drop in net adds in the U.S. is a big red flag, signaling that the market is almost fully saturated, and some viewers may be finding the content somewhat stale, relative to prior years.

The company continues to burn through mountains of cash, and it is going to have to rely more and more on its own original content to succeed in the future. Its competitors are likely to continue to pull popular content from Netflix’s platform to attract users to their own streaming platforms.

Analysts appear to be too optimistic on Netflix’s revenues and EPS forecasts. I expect that estimates will come down further throughout this year and possibly in 2020. Ultimately, Netflix just looks too expensive right now, given the economic atmosphere, its growing servicing payments, cash burn, and its slower growth outlook.

I like the company, but I don’t love the stock anymore. So, I own a very small position with which I implement an options strategy to limit any potential losses. Also, there is a good chance for temporary rebound in shares from here, but ultimately, I believe Netflix will go lower, possibly to around the $200-250 within the next 12-18 months.

