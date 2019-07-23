Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Josh Borenstein as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Regardless of how it has been politicized and spun over over the years, the vast majority of the scientific community agrees that climate change can no longer be ignored. Most of the time, all we can do is try to prepare for contingencies, but the devastating effects that will be wrought by this worldwide phenomenon are a near certainty. Global water technology firm Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) stands out as a clear leader in innovation and sustainable solutions. Their mission statement is: "Let's solve water." Truer words have never been spoken.

As an investment opportunity, there are multiple ways to approach climate change. Your portfolio could, for instance, revolve around renewable energy, electric vehicles, agriculture (Indigo Ag will be an IPO to put on your watch list), HVAC systems, waste removal, and even pest control. To my way of thinking, though, water is your best bet. Based on findings by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, 90% of all natural disasters are water related.

Along with global temperatures and sea levels, natural disasters are also on the rise. That is no coincidence. Essentially, we'll be waging a two-front war against flooding and droughts. In some regions, we'll have far too much water. In others, we won't have nearly enough. To be clear, my investment thesis is not about our environmental chickens coming home to roost, nor is it looking to assign blame. Rather, it is seeking to find viable solutions to a wide range of problems that will only intensify in scope and scale.

Investors and analysts alike are constantly on the lookout for the nascent as well as the permanent. There are secular trends and macroeconomic factors to consider. Curiously enough, climate change is a little bit of both, which means there is a lot of money to be made. With enough empirical evidence and data at our disposal, we should not only be able to weather the mother lode of macroeconomic storms, so to speak, but also profit from it. How, you might wonder? Two words: probable outcomes. And two more words: deductive reasoning. If we accept the basic premise that global temperatures and sea levels are rising - and the statistics emphatically bear that out - then we have both heat waves and oceanic waves to contend with in the present and foreseeable future. Heat waves will bring prolonged droughts and wildfires. We've already gotten a glimpse of that on the West Coast. Oceanic waves will bring deadly hurricanes and flooding. We need only look at New Orleans, New York, and Houston to see the truth of that. And that's just here in the United States. This is not merely a domestic issue; it spans the globe.

Operating in more than 150 countries with a market cap of nearly $15 billion, Xylem was recently ranked 7th in Fortune's 2018 "Change the World" list. If it's socially responsible investing (SRI) that tickles your fancy, this company certainly fits the bill. By most metrics, Xylem is the largest collection to distribution water company in the world and believes its total addressable market is half a trillion dollars while its current revenue base is just 1% of that, so there's clearly a long runway for growth.

Xylem's three divisions are Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions (formed after the $1.7 billion acquisition of Sensus in 2016). The company found itself in the public eye last year as it sent a team of engineers to recalibrate dewatering pumps and rescue a Thai youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Eccentric visionary and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lent a hand as well. Makes for a good story, right? As the best pure play in sustainable water solutions, Xylem's story is just getting started.

We often hear about America's crumbling infrastructure. If you've driven across the country as I have, you've seen it firsthand. However, an unseen portion of that crumbling infrastructure concerns rapidly aging water distribution (pipes, pumps, mains, sewage systems, reservoirs, etc.). The unfortunate residents of Flint, Michigan know this all too well. Around 240,000 water mains break each year in the United States, resulting in over two trillion gallons of treated drinking water going to waste.

American Water Works, the largest publicly traded water utility company in the United States, estimates $1 trillion will be needed over the next 25 years for maintenance and repairs. With $2 trillion now federally allocated to fix our nation's infrastructure and the EPA's recommendation that over $700 billion be used on water and wastewater infrastructure over the next two decades, companies like Xylem and American Water Works will be sitting in the catbird seat. However, what separates Xylem from a large water utility company like American Water Works is its international presence. As poor as the infrastructure is here in the United States, developing nations have it worse. Much worse.

Without being callous or indifferent to their situation ... so much the better for Xylem shareholders. The company's Water Infrastructure division saw double-digit revenue growth in the Emerging Markets in 2018. Measurement & Control Solutions consisting of cutting edge smart metering, network technologies, and analytic instrumentation followed suit. Meanwhile, Applied Water was driven by robust growth here in the U.S. as well as China and India. Moving forward, I would expect more of the same.

Is it possible to go to the well once too often by investing in water? Highly unlikely. Demand for the world's most precious natural resource is actually set to increase 40% by 2030, according to the 2030 Water Resources Group. Furthermore, the United Nations believes demand for fresh water could exceed supply by 40% in 2030. That is an alarming projection, and therein lies the problem because at this point it's not just a projection. It's a probable outcome, which is why we sustainable solutions are needed. It's also why Xylem stands to be a major beneficiary in the coming years.

In the preceding years, Xylem has also done rather well for itself. The company has grown earnings per share (EPS) 18% per year, compound, over the last three years. Xylem's 2018 net income was $549 million, or $3.03 per share, a 66% increase over the prior year. Reported operating margin was 12.6%, up 90 basis points versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 80 basis points to 19.5% year-over-year. Started from the bottom line, now we're here.

What about the top line? Xylem generated $5.2 billion in revenue in 2018, up 11% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis. While the 1.19% yield won't exactly have income investors frothing at the mouth, it's important to remember Xylem has only been a publicly traded company since 2011 when it was spun-off parent company ITT Corporation. Since 2013, Xylem has more than doubled its payout from $0.38 per share to $0.96 per share, rewarding its shareholders and demonstrating a commitment to them.

When it rains, it pours. But what happens when it doesn't rain at all? By 2025, roughly 25% of the world's population is expected to be living in areas of absolute water scarcity. Countries like India and South Africa are already feeling the pinch of a severe water scarcity crisis. And where there is water scarcity, there will invariably be food scarcity as well. Without enough rainfall, crop yields will suffer and grass won't grow, which means cattle won't have enough to graze on. It's all connected.

On the whole, there's a lot to unpack, but there's also a lot to like. We've entered a new age, one where existential headwinds have the potential to create financial tailwinds. And we've really only just scratched the surface. One could say this is the tip of the (melting) iceberg. I am not the first, nor will I be the last to recognize climate change as the devastatingly disruptive force of nature that it truly is and will become over time.

Dr. Michael Burry, who famously predicted the housing bubble and then proceeded to make $1 billion by betting against the housing market, has since made water his top priority. Does Burry possess the rare gift of foresight? Maybe. Or maybe he is simply able to see the writing on the wall. Probable outcomes. Deductive reasoning.

It was Louis Pasteur who once said, "Chance favors the prepared mind." Pasteur was a renowned scientist whose breakthroughs in microbiology would go on to save countless lives, proving once again that science can be a sort of agnostic savior. Long ago, superstition reigned supreme followed by a much-needed age of enlightenment. Now, we find ourselves smack-dab in the middle of... what exactly? Fake news? Hyperbolic headlines? Cynical maladjustment? The irony of recommending that people put their faith in science is not lost on me, but it is in science where we may ultimately find salvation as a species, or at the very least survival.

When I wrote earlier that climate change signals a tectonic shift in macroeconomics, I wasn't exaggerating. Technological disruptors have always been Wall Street darlings, and for good reason. But perhaps we should start taking a long hard look at companies like Xylem that are best-positioned to withstand and adapt to a natural disruptor unlike any we've ever known. It's true the times they are a-climate changin', but this is no time to panic. This is the time to prepare for what should be a very long time horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL.