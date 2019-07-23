Medical Facilities: 9% Plus Yield From A Healthcare Play

The company has paid the same or higher monthly dividends for over 12 years.

True payout ratio for 2018 was around 60%, and we expect a 65-70% payout ratio this year before we see growth in cash flow in 2020.

Note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise

When we last covered Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF), we had downgraded the stock to a "hold" on valuation and a small degree of underperformance relative to our expectations.

MFCSF has also struggled to deliver growth in EBITDA in spite of big revenue jumps and acquisitions. MFCSF delivered $1.58 in CAFD for the year. This was below our estimates, in spite of MFCSF having a much weaker Canadian dollar helping it. When we combine these facts, we assess a fair value at about 10-12X CAFD, or a range of $16-$19.00. At $17.50, the stock is fair value. We think this is a hold at these levels.

That turned out to be fortunate timing to reduce our bullish stance as the stock tanked following the next quarter's results.

Data by YCharts

We examine what happened and recommend whether investors should head for the hills or reestablish a long position.

A Brief Overview of the Business

MFCSF owns controlling interest in multiple surgical facilities in the United States. It shares some of this ownership with the top surgeons at these facilities and uses this co-ownership structure to drive a common vested interest in the long-term returns from these facilities.

Source: MFCSF presentation

Interestingly, MFCSF has chosen a primary listing on the TSX, where it is listed under the symbol TSX:DR even though all of its revenues are derived from the US-based facilities. The company derives a much higher percentage of its revenues from private patients versus the US healthcare system as a whole, and that is certainly a big advantage in today's political climate.

Source: MFCSF presentation

The recent stock drop has led to a 9.2% yield at current price. We explore below whether the dividend is covered and what could be possible upside catalysts.

Fright Night For Investors

MFCSF reported these numbers for Q1-2019.

Revenue increased 1.5% to $99.1 million;

Surgical case volume increased 14.2%;

Income from operations decreased 27.8% to $10.2 million;

EBITDA was $19.3 million compared to $20.1 million in Q1 2018;

Cash available for distributions was C$5.3 million versus C$9.4 million in Q1 2018;

The payout ratio was 166.3% for the quarter compared to 92.2% in Q1 2018.

Any income investor worth his/her salt was definitely alarmed by the jump in payout ratio and exited in a rather rapid fashion. But is this really that bad?

At a high level, income from operations was lower than last year, but this was driven mainly by increased non-cash charges and the accounting change related to recognition of lease liabilities and "right of use" assets.

Source: MFCSF financials

Adjusted for these, income was still down about 5%. Q1-2019 marked another quarter where the company has struggled with high expenses. But all was not bad as MFCSF finally showed some control on its general and administrative expenses.

Cash Available For Distribution

MFCSF provides a Cash Available For Distribution or CAFD measure, but there is a lot of noise in that metric and often confuses the matters rather than elucidating them.

For example, in Q1-2019, we highlight all items that should really not be part of CAFD, but are.

1) Payment of the principal portion of the lease liabilities, for example, which is due to the recent accounting change, while necessary, is a leverage lowering metric. MFCSF carries an exceptionally low debt to EBITDA and really does not have to lower its overall debt. It could borrow on its credit line, for example, just to keep leverage neutral.

2) Differences between accruals and actual cash amounts and changes in non-cash working capital lines again are temporary differences that make no changes to the long-term health. These can just as easily go the other way in another quarter.

3) Finally, repayment of non-revolving debt also falls in the same category as 1.

Ignoring Point 2) and just adding back numbers from 1) and 3) we see the real payout ratio was 81%.

Source: Author's calculations

Looking at Annual Numbers

MFCSF's business is a bit cyclical with Q4-2018 being the strongest. We thus decided to examine the results for all of 2018, as that would be a better reflection of MFCSF's cash generating abilities.

Source: MFCSF financials

MFCSF had a simple payout ratio of 71.4% last year, but this also included repayment of non-revolving debt. Adjusting for principal repayments we see a true payout ratio of 60%.

Source: Author's calculations

Assuming MFCSF can even deliver a flat scenario for 2019, real payout ratio should be close to 60-65%. Looked at another way, the shares are trading at 6.55X CAFD, with a 9% plus yield.

Source: Author's calculations

Key Risks

While MFCSF outright owns most of its real estate (some is financed via finance leases), this is not a real estate play. By buying MFCSF, you own the properties but also the business model that comes with it. Healthcare demand is growing, but there are always risks with the facilities, including potential for lawsuits and competition. MFCSF does partner the top surgeons and necessary insurance. Beyond that, each facility is segregated, so any fallout does not impact MFCSF beyond the facility itself. But this model is still riskier than the strict landlord model. We do believe, though, that the current compelling multiple offers a great entry point for the shares, and we see fair value closer to 10X adjusted CAFD or about $18.00.

Tax Considerations

MFCSF has thoroughly documented the tax impact of its dividends on its website.

Canadian Disclosure Medical Facilities hereby advises that all of its dividends will be designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes, unless indicated otherwise. Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" will be entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit, resulting in a reduction of income taxes otherwise payable on those dividends. United States Disclosure Withholding Tax Considerations Dividends paid by Medical Facilities to a U.S. shareholder generally will be subject to a 15% Canadian withholding tax. Dividends paid by Medical Facilities to a U.S. shareholder that is exempt from tax in the United States may be exempt from Canadian withholding tax. Such holders should consult their own tax advisors with respect to the availability of an exemption to Canadian withholding tax pursuant to Article XXI of the Canada-U.S. Income Tax Convention (the "Canadian Treaty"). U.S. holders that are being subject to Canadian withholding tax in excess of the amounts set out above are encouraged to consult their own brokers and confirm that their distributions are being appropriately taxed. Qualified Dividends Dividends received by U.S. persons from "qualified foreign corporations" qualify as "qualified dividends" and, under current legislation, are generally subject to a preferential tax rate if received by a non-corporate U.S. person that meets the "holding period requirement". The "holding period requirement" requires the stock to have been held for more than 60 days in the 121-day period that begins 60 days before the ex-dividend date.

Conclusion

MFCSF is a great way to get a 9% plus yield while participating in upside potential in US healthcare. The reason MFCSF has not done better than it has so far is due to struggles with cost control. But the recent partnership with Nueterra and growing scale will allow it to rein these in and allow strong revenue growth to finally flow to the bottom line.

Source: MFCSF presentation

For now, investors should buy strictly for the juicy yield (the company recently paid its 180th consecutive monthly dividend), which is very well covered.

Data by YCharts

We expect a good year with a 65% overall payout ratio with growth kicking in 2020 as the company generates small economies of scale. The shares are a strong buy at under $13.00 on the TSX and under $10.00 USD on OTC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY