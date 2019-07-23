Ashford Hospitality: A 9.5% Yield While Waiting For A Buyout

AHT is trading for only about 25% of its liquidation value and would have substantial gains in a buyout scenario. Watch for heavy insider ownership and recent insider buying.

The last year has been brutal for Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) shareholders. AHT has lost more than two-thirds of its value over the last year and about 38% just in 2019. Meanwhile peers such as RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) and Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (SHO) all have modest gains in 2019. AHT appears to have spent too aggressively on capital expenditures as they made major hotel improvements. Recent capital expenditures have actually exceeded funds from operations. This may have contributed to the 6/14/2019 announcement that the dividend had been cut in half. Naturally, investors hated the dividend cut and continued to dump AHT. Even with the reduced 6 cent quarterly dividend, it now yields 9.5% at a recent price of $2.52.

Despite the weak stock performance, the portfolio of full-service upscale hotels owned by AHT does not appear to have dropped in value. Q1 2019 RevPar (revenues per available room) increased a healthy 2.7% for all AHT hotels that were not undergoing renovations. AHT has a history of substantial share buybacks and plenty of cash is now available. Comparable hotel sales and bank lending rates suggest a liquidation value for AHT of about $10 per share. There has been significant recent insider buying. This article makes the case that AHT is likely to be acquired or taken private at substantially higher prices. Income investors have a rare opportunity to lock in a 9.5% yield while waiting for a big potential capital gain from an eventual buyout. This article also takes a look at how the AHT preferred issues would do in a privatization and highlights the major risks.

Strong Dividend coverage

As a result of the recent dividend cut, AHT now has very strong dividend coverage. The 6 cent quarterly dividend was well covered by Q1 adjusted FFO of 26 cents per share.

Favorable debt structure

As noted in the June 2019 Investor Presentation (see page #18) 100% of AHT's $4.2 billion in debt is non-recourse. Non-recourse debt is secured by individual hotels. Even if some hotel prices were to decline substantially in a recession, AHT would not be liable for a drop in the property value beyond the mortgage debt. Debt maturities also are very minimal through 2023 as shown on page #20 of the June Investor Presentation. This favorable debt structure helps to limit downside risk.

Strong liquidity

AHT has working capital of $358 million as noted on page #18 of the June Investor Presentation. This puts the company in a very strong liquidity position. Note that the market cap of AHT is only about $250 million. In the unlikely event that AHT continues to trade at such depressed levels, the company would literally have more than enough cash to substantially repurchase all of its shares. Note that the non-recourse debt has no claim to this cash hoard.

Insider ownership and recent buying

Insiders own 17.2% of AHT as per page #9 of the June Investor Presentation. The company also has a strong history of buying back shares when AHT is trading weakly. A remarkable 50% (see page #12 of the Investor Presentation) of the outstanding shares have been repurchased at an average price of $3.27 since the 2007 financial crisis. Director Ansell Benjamin purchased 25,000 shares at $2.90 on 6/25/2019. This followed his purchase of 20,000 shares at $3.36 on 6/18/2019. Even without a buyout, continued insider buying and share repurchases could be a catalyst for AHT to trade higher..

Estimate of property valuations based on bank lending

Since upscale full-service hotels have not dropped in value (as shown by hotel REIT peers trading higher in 2019) we can use the secured mortgages to infer the fair value of the hotel portfolio. Let's assume that banks have provided mortgages for 80% of the actual property values. Banks would be unlikely to lend beyond the 80% of value level. AHT has been spending aggressively on capital improvement and some hotels may also have had small inflationary increases in property values. Let's assume that the $4.2 billion in mortgages now reflects about 75% of the actual hotel portfolio valuation. That would value the hotel portfolio at approximately $4.2/0.75 = $5.6 billion. This implies that the hotels are worth about $1.4 billion net of debt. Adding the approximately $350 million in working capital and subtracting the approximately $550 million par value of the preferred stock suggests a liquidation value for the AHT shares of about $1.2 billion. That is nearly $12 per share!

Let's redo the calculation more conservatively. I'll assume no appreciation at all for the hotel properties despite heavy capital spending and inflation. In this scenario the $4.2 billion of secured mortgage debt would be consistent with $5.25 billion in actual property values and an 80% bank lending rate. In this scenario, the hotels are worth $1.05 billion net of debt. Adding $350 million for working capital and subtracting $550 million for the preferred stock leaves a liquidation value for AHT of about $850 million. Even in this more conservative scenario the liquidation value of AHT almost $8.50 per share.

Estimate of property valuations based on hotel cap rates

AHT sold several of their lower quality hotels at a cap rate of 6.9% (see page #17 of the June Investor Presentation). Let's conservatively estimate that the higher quality remaining hotel properties are valued at a similar cap rate. Adjusted EBIDTA was $412 million for 2018. If I use a hotel valuation of 13X EBITDA the hotels would be worth about $5.35 billion and $1.15 billion net of debt. Adding the working capital and subtracting the preferred stock leaves a liquidation value for AHT of about $950 million or almost $9.50 per share.

What about the preferred stock issues?

Based on the above calculations, both the common stock and the preferred stock are well covered by asset values. Let's use a conservative valuation of the hotels of $1.05 billion net of debt. Add $350 for working capital and the $550 million of preferred stock is covered at par 2.5X by assets.

Is a preferred stock dividend deferral likely? A deferral of the AHT preferred stock issues is very unlikely anytime soon given the strong liquidity, continued payment of a common stock dividend and modest near-term debt maturities.

However, preferred stockholders can be harmed when a public company goes private and the preferred stock is left orphaned. This is an important consideration given that AHT is trading at such a large discount to its liquidation value. This was illustrated in the recent AmTrust privatization. AmTrust preferred issues such as AmTrust Financial Services, Inc (OTCPK:AFSIM) lost nearly half their value (they have since recovered somewhat) when they were delisted after the privatization.

Fortunately the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. PFD CUM SER F (AHT.PF), Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. PFD SER G (AHT.PG), Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. 7.50% CUM PFD H (AHT.PH) and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. 7.5% PFD SER (AHT.PI) preferred issues have conversion right covenants that protect them from being left orphaned in a privatization. As detailed on page S-18 of the AHT.PF prospectus, preferred holders have conversion rights if there is a change of control. In a buyout, AHT.PF holders would have the option of converting their preferred shares into $25 of AHT common stock. This conversion option is subject to a share cap of 9.68992 shares. So let's say that AHT was taken private at $3.50 per share. $3.50 * 9.68992 is greater than $25. In that scenario the share cap would not matter and AHT.PF holders could choose to receive $25 in common stock rather than being stuck with an orphaned preferred stock.

The share cap would matter if the privatization took place at a lower price. Let's suppose that AHT went private at only $2.50 per share. In this scenario, AHT.PF holders could elect to keep their shares or convert then into shares of common stock worth $2.50 * 9.68892 = $24.22. Even in such a lowball privatization scenario, that would still result in a very nice gain as compared to the current $19.25 trading price of AHT.PF.

AHT.PG (share cap of 8.3333 shares), AHT.PH (share cap of 8.25083 shares) and AHT.PI (share cap of 8.06452 shares) also have conversion rights in a change of control, but they are inferior to AHT.PF. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. PFD D 8.45%CUM (AHT.PD) lacks this protective conversion right covenant altogether. I would strongly advise AHT.PD holders to consider switching to AHT.PF.

To illustrate the importance of the share cap in the conversion rights covenant, let's consider what would happen to AHT.PI where AHT gets taken private at a lowball price of $2.50 per share. The AHT.PI conversion rights would be capped at $2.50 * 8.06452 = $21.16. This is considerably less than the $25 par value of AHT.PI and the $24.22 that AHT.PF holders could elect to receive. In this scenario, AHT.PI holders that chose not to cash out at $21.16 would risk holding an orphaned and delisted preferred stock issue that might trade lower following the privatization.

Excessive capital spending can be reduced

The value of capital expenditures to improve a hotel are not always immediately obvious. The construction process can temporarily hurt results. Some rooms and amenities may be unavailable while renovations are in progress. With the stock price of AHT now severely depressed, it would be logical for them to cut capital expenditures and spend more cash on share buybacks. I believe we will see greatly reduced capital spending going forward.

The Condor Hospitality deal

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) jumped 32% on Monday as a deal was announced for it to be acquired by Toronto-based NexPoint Hospitality Trust. The acquisition of this close AHT peer illustrates that the hotel sector is ripe for transactions. Note that AHT and CDOR hold very similar types of properties. For example, both of their hotel portfolios include hotels with the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Garden Inn & Suites and Fairfield Inn brands.

What are the major risks?

See pages #8 - 34 of the annual report for an exhaustive listing of potential risks. Here's a brief summary of the major risks as I see them. Some economists are predicting a recession and this could negatively impact the hotel sector. AHT is well prepared to deal with an economic downturn due to its strong liquidity, non-recourse debt structure and modest near-term debt maturities. Over 90% of AHT debt is floating rate debt. Interest rates typically fall during a recession so that interest costs would decline. Capital expenditures would be slashed during a recession.

AHT is externally managed, and an excellent recent article by leading Seeking Alpha author Rida Morwa argues persuasively that AHT management has overspent on capital expenditures while failing to generate higher cash flow or revenues. Continued poor management performance is a risk. Even if management is subpar, AHT remains a prime target for a privatization or buyout.

Conclusions

AHT shares have an estimated fair value in the $8.50 - $12 range if all the hotels are sold and the company is liquidated. Unfortunately, shareholders are unlikely to receive fair value for their shares. I believe it's more likely that management or another outside buyer could take AHT private for $3.50 to $5 per share and then liquidate the company themselves for close to $10 per share. This would still net AHT shareholders purchasing shares today a gain of 40% to 100%. AHT.PF shareholders would realize a gain of close to 32% in most reasonable buyout scenarios. Income investors can lock in a 9.5% yield on AHT and a 9.6% yield on AFH.PF while waiting for a potential buyout. Even without a buyout, I believe that AHT is likely to trade higher due to other catalysts such as continued insider buying and share buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT, AFSIM, AHT.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.