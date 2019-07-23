Swedish Krona Set To Decline Further

While Swedish exports have been rising, this has not necessarily had particularly positive effects on GDP growth.

Back in May, I made the argument that a weaker Swedish krona could significantly boost exports going forward, which would lead to significant outperformance by certain sectors on the Swedish stock market.

I wish to delve deeper into this point in this article. Recently, the Riksbank (Sweden's central bank) has come under fire for keeping rates in negative territory, which no doubt has been contributing to the weakness we have been seeing in the krone.

Specifically, we observe that the krone has seen a significant decline against both the euro and greenback since 2016:

Source: investing.com

The primary reason that the Riksbank has been keeping rates low has been due to the fact that the ECB and Federal Reserve have been getting ready to reintroduce quantitative easing in a bid to further stimulate their respective economies. The indications are that Sweden would have the capacity to further raise rates given recent growth performance, but the consensus is that the central bank has largely "missed its chance" to do this - given that economic conditions in Europe are now cited to be weaker than that of two or three years ago.

Let's compare Swedish export growth with that of the euro area as a whole. We can see that growth in euro area exports is up by just over 30% over the past five years, while Sweden has seen export growth of over 50%:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

In this regard, a weaker currency does seem to have boosted Swedish exports. With this being said, we see very little difference between overall growth in Swedish GDP versus that of the EU:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Therefore, while a weaker currency has led to export growth in Sweden, there is a limit to which this has stimulated GDP growth itself.

In fact, the Riksbank is forecasting 1.3 percent GDP growth for 2019, which is down from the prior forecast of 1.5 percent. While the central bank has stated its expectation that the repo rate will rise towards the end of this year, the market is sceptical that the economy has the capacity to withstand such an increase.

In this regard, my expectation is that the Swedish krona is set to fall further, even with the ECB and Federal Reserve set to expand quantitative easing.

Source: investing.com

From a daily chart basis, I anticipate that the SEK/EUR is meeting resistance at the current level and is set to hit a prior May low of 0.0925 before potentially falling further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.