Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) CEO Mitch Butier on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cindy Guenther - VP, IR and Finance

Mitch Butier - Chairman, President and CEO

Greg Lovins - SVP and CFO

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Edlain Rodriguez - UBS

Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup Global Markets

Bhavesh Lodaya - BMO

Molly Baum - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan Securities

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital

Rosemarie Morbelli - G.research

Cindy Guenther

Thank you, Tina.

Today, we'll discuss our preliminary unaudited second quarter results. Please note that throughout today's discussion, we'll be making references to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures that we use are defined, qualified and reconciled with GAAP on pages A-4 to A-8 attached to the financial statements accompanying today's earnings release and the appendix of our supplemental presentation materials.

We remind you that we'll make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views and estimates about our future performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are made subject to the safe harbor statement included in today's earnings release.

On the call today are Mitch Butier, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Lovins, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I'll now turn the call over to Mitch.

Mitch Butier

Thanks, Cindy, and good day, everyone.

Earnings in the second quarter met our expectations, delivering a roughly 12% increase over prior year on a constant currency basis, as we more than offset softer than expected growth with increased productivity.

Now, 2019 is obviously playing out a bit differently than we envisioned at the start of the year-end. As you can see from our results, we are once again proving our ability to anticipate shifting market conditions and are responding swiftly. This agility is enabling us to sustain our earnings growth trajectory and maintain the midpoint of our EPS guidance for the year.

We continue to execute well in driving outsized growth in high-value categories with growth of these products and solutions again outpacing the base business in Q2, and at the same time, our relentless focus on productivity was again a key driver of margin expansion.

In sum, we are making good progress against our key strategic priorities and despite the current environment are on track to deliver our long-term financial targets.

Label and Graphic Materials posted roughly 1 point of organic growth for the quarter, driven by pricing with high-value categories again growing faster than the base. Overall, volumes declined modestly, reflecting softer market demand as well as the previously discussed loss of share in less differentiated categories over the preceding couple of quarters. Recall, this share loss resulted from our disciplined execution of pricing actions near the end of the inflationary cycle. We've begun to recover that share while sustaining the strong margin we achieved in the same period last year.

The slower demand trends we saw in Q1 continued into Q2. We've adjusted our full-year guidance to reflect the softer market conditions through the balance of the year, combined with gradual, focused share gain.

As I mentioned, productivity efforts supported a strong operating margin for LGM in the quarter. We’ve been anticipating the possibility of a general market slowdown. And so, in addition to some belt tightening, we accelerated restructuring actions that we had in the pipeline to both further improve our competitiveness in each region as well to drive long-term, sustainable expansion of both margins and returns.

Retail Branding and Information Solutions delivered solid organic growth, driven by ongoing strength in RFID while continuing to drive significant margin expansion. RFID grew once again by more than 20%, while the pace of the base business slowed. The slowdown in the base reflected general market softness, as well as what appear to be some choppiness in timing of retailer purchases in light of trade related uncertainty. While apparel market uncertainty remains, we are well-positioned to win here with our unsurpassed global footprint and differentiated product and service capabilities.

The strong growth in RFID continues to be fueled by apparel, while we made great progress in developing other promising verticals. Our total pipeline of customer engagements continues to expand, now up by more than 30% from just the beginning of this year with engagements in categories outside of apparel including food, beauty, logistics leading the way.

As the leader in ultra-high frequency RFID, we are positioned extremely well to capture these opportunities with our industry-leading innovation and manufacturing capabilities and the best, most experienced team in the space. We continue to increase our investments in business development and other resources to drive this growth, as we build out our Intelligent Labels platform to enable a future where every item can have a digital twin and a digital life.

In industrial and Healthcare Materials, sales were flat on an organic basis, driven by the decline in global auto production, which more than offset solid growth in other industrial categories as well as strong growth in our medical business. And we once again made good progress in the quarter toward achieving our operating margin target for this business.

In short, another solid quarter and despite a softer top-line, we are reaffirming our earnings guidance midpoint for the year. Our strategies to deliver outsized growth in high-value categories are clearly working and our relentless focus on productivity continues to enable us to increase our pace of investment in these categories, increase our competitiveness overall and grow profitably in our base business as well, importantly, continuing to expand operating margin.

We are confident in our ability to achieve our long-term objective to drive GDP-plus growth and top-quartile returns and we will continue to seek opportunities to leverage our positions of strength, commercially, operationally and financially and lean forward even as others may pull back.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Lovins

Thanks, and hello, everyone.

As Mitch said, we delivered another solid quarter with adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, in line with our expectations, and again up more than 10% on a constant currency basis. We grew sales by 1.6% on an organic basis and currency translation reduced reported sales growth by 4.7 points in the quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased by 60 basis points to 12.1%. And we realized $12 million of restructuring savings, net of transition costs in the quarter. The LGM restructuring in Europe was largely completed as of the end of Q2, which will drive a significant uptick in savings from this initiative in the second half.

Turning to cash generation and allocation. Year-to-date, we generated $165 million of free cash flow, up nearly $38 million compared to the prior year. And as we've discussed, we've increased our pace of fixed capital in IT-related spending for two to three-year period to support our long-term organic growth and margin expansion plans, with capital spending expected to be up by about $25 million this year. We continue to expect capital spending then to moderate from this level over the next couple of years, consistent with our long-term capital allocation strategy.

And we continue to return cash to shareholders. In the first half of the year, we repurchased roughly 1.2 million shares at an aggregate cost of $117 million. We paid $93 million in dividends, including the 12% increase in the dividend rate in April, for a total of $209 million of cash return to shareholders, up 11% compared to the same period last year. And our balance sheet remains strong. Our current leverage position gives us ample capacity to continue executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy, including investing in organic growth and acquisitions while continuing to return cash to shareholders. We are well positioned to take advantage of any dislocations in the market should they occur over the next few years.

I'll now turn to the segment results for the quarter. Label and Graphic Materials sales increased by 0.9% on an organic basis, driven by prior year pricing actions as volume declined modestly. Growth in LGM's high-value categories continued to outpace the growth of the base business, once again led by specialty and durables, which were collectively up high single digits on an organic basis.

Breaking down LGM's organic growth in the quarter by region. Both North America and Western Europe declined at low single digit rates, reflecting the market dynamics already discussed. Emerging markets grew at a low single digit rate with China up low single digits and South Asia up high single digits. Adjusted operating margin for the segment was strong at 13.8%, in line with the same period last year, reflecting the benefit of productivity actions including material reengineering, partially offset by currency-related headwinds and the impact of lower volume.

As I mentioned in last quarter's call, we've covered the cumulative effect of the roughly 18 months of raw material cost inflation that we experienced through a combination of pricing actions and material reengineering. We're now seeing some modest deflation in our raw material input costs on a sequential basis with comparable sequential declines in both the first and second quarters of the year.

Shifting now to Retail Branding and Information Solutions. RBIS delivered solid top line growth, up 4.4% on an organic basis, driven by faster growth in high-value categories with sales of both RFID and external embellishments up more than 20% for the quarter. Our base business was roughly flat, adjusting for the impact of cannibalization due to RFID. Adjusted operating margin for the segment expanded by 130 basis points to 12.5% as productivity and higher volume more than offset higher employee-related costs and growth related investments.

Turning to the Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment. Sales were flat on an organic basis, driven by the decline in global auto production as automotive applications globally represent about a third of IHM's sales. Outside of automotive, industrial categories were up mid-single digits on an organic basis. Healthcare categories likewise grew at a mid-single digit pace with better than 20% growth in medical applications. We continue to make good progress on the margin front in IHM. Adjusted operating margin increased by 120 basis points to 10.5% driven by productivity and a net benefit of pricing and raw material costs, which more than offset higher employee-related costs. Gains on the pricing side largely relate to strategic adjustments we made as a result of our work to more effectively segment our portfolio.

Focusing now on our outlook for 2019. We have maintained our guidance midpoint for adjusted earnings per share while tightening the range to $6.50 to $6.65. We have reduced our outlook for organic sales growth to a range of 2% to 2.5% in light of the slower market conditions in LGM during the first half that we assume will continue. We have outlined some of the other key contributing factors to this guidance on slide nine of our supplemental presentation materials, in particular, and just focusing on the changes from our assumptions in April.

At recent exchange rates, currency translation represents a roughly 2.5-point headwind to reported sales growth for the year with a pre-tax operating income hit of $28 million. This is up slightly from the $27 million we had anticipated previously. We now estimate that incremental pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition cost, will contribute about $45 million to $50 million, up $5 million from our April estimate, as we've accelerated a number of actions that were in the pipeline, we've already realized about $17 million in net savings year-to-date and expect the balance of our full-year savings will be split roughly equally between the third and fourth quarters. And we've narrowed our range on average share count, assuming dilution of 84.5 million to 85 million shares reflecting an assumed pick-up from the Q2 pace of share buyback during the second half.

In summary, we delivered another solid quarter in a more challenging environment, and we are confident in our ability to deliver the earnings guidance we communicated at the start of the year and are on track to deliver on our long-term objectives to achieve GDP plus growth and top-quartile returns on capital, driving sustained growth in EVA.

Now, we'll open up the call for your questions.

Ghansham Panjabi

Ghansham Panjabi

I guess, first off on margins in LGM being flat year-over-year during the second quarter, even with the obvious moderation in volume growth. You mentioned accelerated productivity actions, reengineering et cetera. Can you just give us more color in terms of what actually benefited you relative to your initial expectations for that specific segment?

Greg Lovins

Yes. I think overall there is a couple of pieces. One, we talked a little bit about the stronger growth in higher value segments and that’s helped overall with our margins there as well, as well as some of the share loss that we've talked about over the last couple of quarters, so some of the less differentiated segments. So, having a generally kind of lower average variable margin than our average would be on that decline. At the same time, as you mentioned, Ghansham, we've accelerated productivity efforts, combination of restructuring actions as well as kind of short-term productivity actions including belt tightening, as Mitch mentioned a little bit of incentive costs and a little bit of benefit from price deflation year-over-year. So, really a combination of things with the productivity, as well as stronger growth in high-value segments helping maintain the margin year-over-year.

Ghansham Panjabi

Okay. That's helpful, Greg. And then, Mitch, back to your comments on RBIS and the comments of the base business slowed. Kind of looking back, do you think that you benefited from any material extent from a volume pull forward previously that may have impacted 2Q or do you see incremental weakness? I guess, what are customers telling you as you cycle into the back half? And then, also, have you seen any impact specific to RFID as well? Thanks so much.

Mitch Butier

Sure. So overall as far as pull forward, it's tough to call overall, Ghansham. as far as end retailer behavior has been doing in the first half, there has been just more choppiness, as I commented on. The other big factor just between Q1 and Q2 is really around just timing of holidays and Chinese New Year and everything else. That aside, Q2 seemed to have a bit of a slowdown in the base, and it's really around just some of the uncertainty, particularly around announced tariffs and then tariffs being canceled, and so forth. So even within individual quarters, we're seeing a bit more lumpiness than we normally see. Now with that regard, performance athletic continues to be a well-positioned category, they've moved a lot of their sourcing outside of China already, and I'd say the value segment, so think of discounters and so forth are more exposed to what's going on with the China U.S. trade relationships.

Edlain Rodriguez

Edlain Rodriguez

Edlain Rodriguez

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Edlain Rodriguez

Edlain Rodriguez

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

I do want to comment real quick also as Ghansham you had another follow-up question around RFID. So again, just as my comments said continuing to see strength within RFID, RFID is an enabler for continuing to not only provide opportunities for end market demand and managing through the omnichannel, all of the advantages we've talked to in the past, but also around shortening lead times and cycle times which given some of the trade uncertainty also is a great capability for any retailer and brand to have. So there is not any impact or changing views overall in RFID in any way other than just general recognition that it is the technology of the future within the apparel categories and we're seeing the new opportunities continue to flourish outside of apparel I talked through as well.

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Anthony Pettinari

Anthony Pettinari

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Bhavesh Lodaya

Bhavesh Lodaya

Bhavesh Lodaya

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Bhavesh Lodaya

Bhavesh Lodaya

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Molly Baum

Molly Baum

Molly Baum

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Molly Baum

Molly Baum

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Adam Josephson

Adam Josephson

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Jeff Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Jeff Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Greg Lovins

Greg Lovins

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Rosemarie Morbelli

Rosemarie Morbelli

Rosemarie Morbelli

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Rosemarie Morbelli

Rosemarie Morbelli

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

Mitch Butier

All right. Well, great. Well, thanks everybody for joining the call. And I really want to just thank our team for their commitment and agility in delivering another solid quarter. We are confident, as you've heard many times, in our ability to achieve our long-term targets, really reflect the resilience of our industry-leading market positions, the relative stability of our end markets and the strategic foundations we've laid. So, thank you very much.

