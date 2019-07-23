Benefitfocus Doesn't Fit My Investment Profile

I give this company a neutral rating for now but will check back at the end of the year.

In my opinion, the company suffers from low gross margin, low revenue retention rate, and negative free cash flow. Along with low revenue growth, this makes for an uninteresting investment.

Annual revenue growth is less than 10%, down from 34% only a few years ago.

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is the leader in the Benefits Administration segment of the HCM industry with more than 22% market share.

That is the good news. The bad news is that Benefitfocus had revenue growth under 10% for the most recent 12 months, much lower than the 34% revenue growth the company had in 2015. While Benefitfocus has been making changes in order to boost revenues, I have doubts about how far and how fast the changes will take the company in meeting their objectives.

With Benefitfocus's modest revenue growth, negative free cash flow, and poor performance on the Rule of 40, I don't find this to be an interesting investment. Therefore, I have assigned Benefitfocus a neutral rating.

Note that I use a modified version of the Rule of 40 and may come to a different conclusion than other analysts.

BenefitsPlace

In the past, Benefitfocus has collected revenues from monthly subscription fees paid by employers and insurance carrier customers. In 2018, Benefitfocus introduced a transaction-oriented marketplace called BenefitsPlace. This new service is designed to service the needs of consumers by aligning them with partners that include carriers, brokers, and employers in the form of a marketplace. In return, Benefitfocus receives payments from the partners as a percentage of each transaction on the marketplace.

The growth in the number of brokers on BenefitsPlace has been remarkable, growing from 100 to 300 in one quarter alone. While this growth appears to be promising, I have to wonder if this growth is benefiting revenues. More competition for consumer dollars means lower rates, driving down revenues for Benefitfocus. In theory, this new service will attract more consumers, and that is something to watch for in the future.

Revenue Retention Rate

When it comes to Benefitfocus, the revenue retention rate is a metric that I am most concerned about. The company quotes a figure of 95%. The calculation is described as follows:

We calculate this metric for a particular period by establishing the group of our customers that had active contracts for a given period. We then calculate our software services revenue retention rate by taking the amount of software services revenue we recognized for this group in the subsequent comparable period (for which we are reporting the rate) and dividing it by the software services revenue we recognized for the group in the prior period. Our software services revenue retention rate exceeded 95% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018."

If this were strictly a customer retention rate, then a figure of 95% would be considered quite good. But it isn't. This figure includes cross-selling and up-selling. For a good SaaS company, revenue retention rate should be above 100%. If it is below 100%, then the company's revenues from its existing customer base are shrinking, which is not a good sign.

This speaks to the competitiveness of the market and regulatory confusion may play into it. It also tells me that the business model lacks good cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.

In any case, the low revenue retention rate is a definite negative.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Relative Stock Valuation

It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 75 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Benefitfocus is positioned much below the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales are lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Benefitfocus is significantly undervalued relative to the rest of the stocks in my digital transformation universe.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

I would like to point out here that I use total revenue growth in the calculation of the Rule of 40. Other analysts use organic revenue growth. I feel that organic revenue growth is problematic for many companies. I use total revenue growth because most SaaS companies have a "grow at any cost" mentality, and part of that strategy is to acquire and assimilate, improving the product offerings and future revenue growth, making current organic growth rate somewhat meaningless. In addition, organic revenue growth typically is a portion of total revenues and can be a small portion for companies transforming to SaaS.

Please keep this in mind: I use total revenue growth, not organic revenue growth and may come to a different conclusion that other analysts calculating the Rule of 40.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Revenue Growth

In 2016, Benefitfocus had excellent sales growth of more than 30%. But since then, growth has fallen steadily due to regulatory uncertainty until it bottomed out in 2018 and was 9.6% for the most recent trailing twelve months (TTM). The software industry as a whole grew revenues by 15.6% over the last twelve months.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Benefitfocus's free cash flow margin TTM had been climbing from -29% in 2016 to 0% but has recently fallen back to -6.6%.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus's YoY revenue growth was 9.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -6.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 9.6% - 6.6% = 3%

Since the calculation comes out much lower than 40%, I conclude that Benefitfocus is not in a good shape financially. Management expects the company to be free cash flow positive for 2019, but even so, revenue growth will have to be much higher than it currently is to fulfill the Rule of 40.

Another bone of contention is Benefitfocus's gross profit margin which has topped out at approximately 55% after climbing from the low 40s back in 2015. In comparison, most SaaS companies have a gross margin greater than 70%, and the best have a gross margin of around 90%.

The low gross margin is primarily the result of professional services which comprise more than 25% of total revenues. The low gross margin makes it difficult for Benefitfocus to become a high growth company.

Given that Benefitfocus doesn't meet the Rule of 40 and not likely to in the foreseeable future, I don't feel that it is a good buy at this time.

Summary

Benefitfocus is the leader in the Benefits Administration segment of the HCM industry. However, the company's revenue growth has declined from 30+% in 2015 down to less than 10% annually, at least partially due to regulatory uncertainty. In an attempt to reinvigorate revenue growth, Benefitfocus has introduced a new service called BenefitsPlace, which is essentially a marketplace for consumers to select benefits from many different brokers and insurance carriers. It remains to be seen whether this new service will improve growth. While I don't find the current revenue growth, negative free cash flow, low gross margin and revenue retention rate appealing, it is worth checking back towards the end of the year to see if the situation has changed. For now, I would not be an investor in Benefitfocus, and I give this company a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.