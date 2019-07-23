Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing

Although there are some challenges, at some price, this a compelling investment. I offer an options strategy for those who are as impatient as myself.

In this article, I'll utilise some of the work I did on American Railcar to determine whether these manufacturing assets are worth $430 million. They're not, in my view.

Since publishing my "avoid" piece on Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 61 days ago, the shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by about 11%. While this is gratifying enough, it does prompt me to do more work on the name because, at some point, this will be a compelling valuation. I'll review the latest financials in the context of the latest valuation to determine whether the current price makes more sense. In addition, I'll explore the possibility of a future write-down in goodwill. This exploration is prompted by a very interesting article I recently came across on this site that made a case for a reprice of FreightCar America (RAIL) shares based on Greenbrier's proposed acquisition of the manufacturing assets of American Railcar. In a nutshell, the argument was something like "given that Greenbrier proposes to pay $400 million for manufacturing assets that are remarkably similar to those of FreightCar America, the latter 'deserves' to trade at a higher price." This sounds compelling enough but doesn't take into account the possibility that Greenbrier massively overbid for these assets and, therefore, may be subject to a future goodwill write-down. In this article, I'll explore that possibility by drawing on some of my prior work on American Railcar.

The ARI Manufacturing Acquisition

Greenbrier longs may be somewhat hopeful about the potential ARI manufacturing acquisition, given the synergies that may be realized. They may not have as much to be excited about as they might think in my view.

Per the slide below, the terms of the ARI Manufacturing acquisition are that Greenbrier will pay ~$430 million. Greenbrier made the decision to buy based on the synergies that they outlined in their investment presentation on the purchase, and they expect adjusted EPS accretion of over 20%.

Source: Greenbrier presentation

The following are the last financial statements published by American Railcar before it was taken private.

Source: American Railcar filings, Author calculations (for margin figures)

The following two facts leap out at me from the above:

The gross margin from American Railcar manufacturing had been in steady decline for years and, most recently, sat in the mid to high single digits. The latest annual gross profit figures for the manufacturing business were ~$16.5 million.

For my analysis, I'll give Greenbrier the benefit of the doubt and assume that most of the gross margin will be thrown to the bottom line given the sticky nature of fixed costs. I'll also assume a growth of 25% in gross profit, given the possibilities presented by enhanced product offerings, cross selling opportunities, and the like. Taken the above into account leads me to believe that Greenbrier will be paying ~$430 million for an annuity of ~$21 million, which represents a yield of just under 5%. Please note that I think my assumptions are generous and that this 5% yield represents the maximum potential benefit in my view.

It's a truism that you don't get "reward" without "risk", though, so married to the possibility of the reward of a 5% yield on this acquisition is the risk of a write-down in goodwill. I will estimate the size of this potential writedown by taking the acquisition down to a number that creates an "acceptable" 15% yield on that acquisition. If a purchase price of $430 million generates a 4.8% yield, what acquisition price would generate a 15% yield? The answer, of course, is $140 million. In my view, $140 million is a fair price to pay for these assets. Thus, my speculative, back of the envelope calculation suggests the strong possibility of a goodwill drawdown at some future date. As of July 1, the company had goodwill and intangible assets of ~$171 million and that's before the acquisition has closed.

I should point out that my aim is not to come up with a specific number and say that "goodwill can and will drop by X" because I think such false precision is ultimately worse than useless. The point of this exercise is to compare the agreed upon price with the earnings power of the asset and to present the (in my view strong) possibility of a goodwill write down in coming years. Thus, I would be less excited about the potential from this deal as some might be.

Financial Snapshot

Although I think there's been some improvement from the penultimate quarter to this latest one, I still see some troubling signs in Greenbrier's financial statements. For instance, in spite of a nice 16% uptick in revenue from the same period a year ago, cost of revenue increased at an even faster rate (24%). In addition, there's no evidence that the company will get back to the revenue last seen in 2016, in spite of the ongoing size of the backlog and the generally improved macro economy over the past few years. Also, in spite of the fact that management is generally shareholder-friendly, I have to note the uptick in share count over the past twelve months.

It's obviously not all bad news, though. In spite of an uptick in long-term debt, the company continues to have a relatively strong balance sheet, with cash representing just under 15% of the entirety of the capital structure.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Although I think there are some challenges here, obviously, even a troubled business can be an excellent investment at the right price. Thus, I must spend some time talking about the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business.

In spite of the fact that the shares have dropped in price since I last wrote about this name, they are actually more expensive on a PE basis, obviously relating to a deterioration of earnings. I note that the PE multiple hit a trough last time the company was this expensive on a PE basis, which was early 2015, just as they were entering a growth spurt. I doubt they will enjoy the same.

Source: Gurufocus

Options As An Alternative?

Although I think the price of Greenbrier shares is far from where I would be willing to pay for them, I think there is definitely value here. I must, therefore, try to engineer a decent entry price. At the moment, the March 2020 Greenbrier puts with a strike of $17.50 are bid-asked at $.4 to $1.20. If an investor simply takes the bid on these puts, they will collect some small premium. If the shares rise in price from here, the investor will collect that premium. If, as I suspect will happen, the shares fall in price, the investor will be "forced" to buy a decent company at a very attractive net price, ~40% below the current price.

Conclusion

I think there are still enough reasons to avoid Greenbrier, in my view. The shares remain expensive relative to their history and haven't traded at this level since the company was about to enter a growth spurt. Also, I think the ARI manufacturing business isn't worth the price Greenbrier management proposes to pay for it, opening the possibility of a goodwill write down. Also, the underlying business seems to be adding costs at a faster rate than they're adding revenue, which is always a disconcerting trend. That said, I think at the right price, Greenbrier would be an excellent investment. For that reason, I would be comfortable selling the puts mentioned in this article, as they represent a win-win for investors in my view. If the shares climb from here, the investor simply pockets premium. If they fall, the investor will buy a very good company at a great price, and that's never a bad thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm going to sell the puts mentioned in this article.