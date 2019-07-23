Ubisoft Is About To Catch Up

Ubisoft is among the top 5 most popular game companies in the world, but it currently lags behind its closest peers.

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) operates on much lower margins than its peers due to its historical dependence on physical game sales. I believe that the margin gap is about to close as the group focuses on digital activities and recurring revenues, which should result in higher margins, ROE, and appreciating share price.

When I ask people to name a few gaming companies, the names that I most often hear are those of Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as those are currently the industry leaders with the most popular games out there. Those companies are popular with games like FIFA, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite and so much more titles that get the attention of gamers worldwide.

Other large companies in the gaming industries that also deserve to be mentioned among the top game makers are NetEase (NTES) (the main competitor of Tencent in the gaming market in China) and Ubisoft, which is the largest gaming company in Europe.

Ubisoft is a France-based game developer that operates in more than 55 countries all over the world. It became popular through its high-quality AAA games (hard-core console and PC oriented games with big development budgets) like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and many more.

As of 2018, the group generates the majority of its sales from US (44% of total revenue), which is the largest market for the group even though UBSFY is based in Europe from where only 35% of revenue come from.

Ubisoft’s growth over its 33 years of existence has been primarily organic due to its rich and diversified portfolio of franchises, full ownership of its brands and studios and high player’s loyalty.

Also thanks to its strong growth in its digital activities, Ubisoft has transformed its business model to focus on activities that are more profitable and recurring just like its main competitors EA and ATVI. Based on Ubisoft’s digital transition, I think that the company will finally be able to close the gap with its main rivals and maybe even outrun them in the future.

Thesis

Ubisoft’s in-game digital revenue is around 644 mln. EUR or around 32% of FY 2019 revenues. This number is larger for its main competitors, who stand at 67% for EA, 74% for ATVI, and 46% for TTWO based on their latest earnings reports. There are several reasons for this gap such as lack of scale for Ubisoft, unfavorable mix of genres, not enough focus on PC and mobile games and a number of unsuccessful and late game launches. However, in the past few years, Ubisoft has focused primarily on growing its PRI (Player recurring investments) by shifting its portfolio to the most popular genres in its higher-growth PC and mobile formats.

I believe that this was a great move from Ubisoft as the group is now much less dependent on its physical sales and is able to grow its PRI on both YoY bases as well as percentage of total revenues.

Focusing on the PRI segment should increase the group’s margins significantly, as the company slowly moves deeper into the “game as a service model”. Compared to physical sales, PRI requires much lower spending on R&D and marketing, which should strengthen the bottom line of the group. This will also allow Ubisoft to focus on its largest game titles, as this will reduce the dependence on constant new releases to keep player engagement high.

Ubisoft’s current EBIT margin stands at 8.61% while companies like EA and ATVI operate on 20% + Operating margin. By shifting its focus to PRI, Ubisoft will be able to increase its ROE which should result in a higher stock price.

Operating Margin (TTM) Net Income Margin (TTM) Asset Turnover (TTM) Debt to Equity (MRQ) ROE (TTM) Ubisoft 8.61 5.4 0.61 146.05 11.05 Take-Two 9.57 8.81 0.66 19.36 20.03 EA 28 23.31 0.72 22.09 28.55 ATVI 26.13 20.04 0.4 23.04 13.78 NetEase 14.15 11.4 0.86 29.59 16.87 Median 20.14 15.72 0.69 22.565 18.45

Currently, the group seems to be over-leveraged, but this is due the large number of buyback which the company has been doing over the last years.

Why should Ubisoft close the gap with its competitors?

1) Ubisoft is well positioned in two of the most viewed game genres on Twitch – shooters and action games. By supporting its current titles with new updates and occasionally releasing, a new title or two Ubisoft should be able to keep user engagement high.

2) The new recurring revenue model should provide greater predictability to top and bottom line as the company will now become less dependent on game releases. Delayed game releases has been a huge problem for the company in the past.

3) Ubisoft’s digital activates growth attracted the attention of large investors like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which will provide new markets and new partnerships for the group.

Valuation

Based on a peer group of the company's main competitors, Ubisoft appears to way overvalued on a P/E multiple which may indicate that my thesis is already reflected in the current valuation. I do believe that Ubisoft should trade on some premium over its peers in the long run, but a 91 P/E seems a little bit too much. Interestingly, some analysts forecast a forward P/E multiple of around 26, which is a good earnings growth indicator considering the shift to digital.

P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Ubisoft 91.25 4.67 9.15 13.56 Take-Two 70.72 6.02 10.32 27.61 EA 32.19 7.38 8.27 27.92 ATVI 23.88 4.76 3.02 14.78 NetEase 28.92 3.11 4.65 21.27 Median 30.555 5.39 6.46 24.44

In terms of sales and CF, the company seems undervalued.

Risks

1) I believe that Ubisoft catch up story is well understood by the market. However, analysts and investors must monitor closely PRI growth, as it may not prove to be sustainable in the future.

2) Ubisoft does not have a battle-royal game like Fortnite or Apex, which currently is the most popular game genre. Games like Auto Chess are also growing more and more popular which may drain players away from Ubisoft’s games.

3) The gaming market is currently under-performing the main US indices, and there might be more downside.

4) Based on its peer group, the company looks to be fairly valued, and my thesis may already be reflected in the current valuations.

Conclusion and recommendation

Ubisoft is a top gaming company well positioned in the gaming industry among the top 5 game producers. I view Ubisoft as a catch-up story, as currently, the company lags behind peers in recurring digital revenues (PRI) and operates on much lower operating margins. I believe that this is about to change as the group has increased its focused on non-console games, made some significant partnerships, and refocused on recurring revenues, which should result in lower costs and greater predictability.

Although Ubisoft appears to relatively expensive, the shares are trading a 27% discount to their all-time high, and I view this as a great buying opportunity considering the fundamentals and the strong historic price performance in the last 2 and 5 years.

