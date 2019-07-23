DouYu: HUYA Needs To Watch Out

The video game streaming war has gone public as Chinese video game streamer DouYu (DOYU) went public on American exchanges. Listed on July 17, the company is actually the largest streamer in China (in terms of MAUs).

This IPO should be on tech investors watchlist. As an investor in HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), I will be reviewing the competitive advantage the stock comprises as opposed to DouYu.

DouYu is the Largest Based on Users; HUYA is Based on Revenue

The two competitors actually create a gray area as to who is the best of breed. While HUYA has been touted as the leader, it is in terms of revenue. However, DouYu is the leader in terms of actual users, and this is arguably the better metric, at least in my opinion.

DouYu has more than 150 million MAUs plus a 74% one-month retention rate. HUYA, comparatively, has over 120 million MAUs with only a 70% one-month retention rate. Below, we can also see that paying users is also increasing, both in terms of total users and percentage. Furthermore, average users also boast a huge 23 million hours per day on the site. This grew 50% YoY.

The current negative is that HUYA does beat DouYu in terms of revenues. For 2018, HUYA posted ~$650 million in revenues with 95% coming directly from live streaming (in terms of virtual purchases). DouYu posted $530 million in 2018 with 86% derived from live streaming, although this has been increasing every year from 70% in 2016. This indicates a slightly more diversified revenue stream, but not much. This shows more user engagement for HUYA despite the smaller base.

What's interesting is that DouYu boasts more paying users (~15.2 million derived from a quarterly average of 3.8 million), while HUYA posted 10.5 million paying users. This means that the average HUYA user is spending a lot more money (and less time) compared to the average DouYu user. This leads to a potential monetization issue for DouYu management.

China is a Massive Market

The major tailwind for both companies is that both are intertwined with the video game and esports market, both of which are huge inside China. By 2023, China expects to exceed 700 million gamers. As for esports, in 1H19, the country comprised 19% of worldwide revenues.

Conventionally, esports is not actually directly beneficially (in terms of revenue) for game publishers as it is difficult to monetize the play. DouYu and HUYA, however, generate revenues from advertisements on the streams. According to the CCTV, the esports market within China is expected to grow from $1.25 billion (2018) to more than $3 billion (2020). The report goes further to state that Chinese colleges are creating esport programs in order to garner interest from potential applicants.

Esport events are becoming equivalent to major sporting events, with the League of Legends championship attracting more than 40,000 people. Countrywide, the audience is poised to break 350 million this year. City jurisdictions are also capitalizing on this by invoking esports infrastructure, including Xi'an, Hangzhou, and Shanghai.

Financial Strength

DouYu has a very healthy balance sheet considering the youth and sector of operation. With more than RMB 5.5 billion cash on hand as of 2018, there is plenty of immediate liquidity. Further, current assets are about 2.5x more than current liabilities. Accounts payable relative to growth has also grown stronger. In 2017, payables were RMB 452 million or 43.8%. In 2018, absolutely, this grew to RMB 800 million but fell to just 12.3%.

In 2018, DouYu made a gross profit for the first time of RMB 151 million. Despite this, operating profit was the deepest yet at RMB 887 million, up from RMB 619 million. I stress that profitability is not a priority at this stage. The macro is growing and so is the micro. Users will grow, and this will eventually transform into profits as management shifts focus away from market share as it matures.

Valuation & Conclusion

DOYU opened at $11.50 ($775 million in funds) a share and has since decreased to just above $10. At this price, DOYU trades at a market cap of just $3.2 billion compared to HUYA's $4.7 billion market cap. Naturally, the question is whether this is warranted. DOYU wins for total users, while HUYA wins for revenue.

It is probably too early to judge, but currently, the market prefers HUYA over DouYu. While P/S is less for DouYu (4.3x vs. 5.5x), the only comparison left, P/CF, is awful. DouYu trades at 7,474x compared to HUYA's 42x. This reinforces my argument that it is too early to tell. For the first quarter of 2019, DouYu grew earnings by more than 120%. Yet there is no metric as there is no profitability which does not matter right now.

The war between HUYA and DouYu is just getting started (publicly). Ultimately, both more than likely warrant an investment as I view both as undervalued, given their potential in the Chinese market alone. This is risky in itself as there are no international plans yet.

As for DouYu, the macro market is growing. Users are growing along with monetization. All of this will result in increased revenues and eventually profits. As long as user growth stays steady, DouYu will remain the leader over HUYA in a growing, youthful market.

