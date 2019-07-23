American Airlines To Report A Bittersweet Quarter

All factors taken into account, I don't see AAL as the most compelling stock to hold for the longer term.

American Airlines is days away from reporting 2Q19 results that should fall in line with expectations, given the recent update to guidance.

The day is approaching for American Airlines (AAL) to disclose the results of its 2Q19. Analysts hope to see revenues of $11.98 billion rise nearly 3% above last year's number, while adjusted EPS of $1.79 should grow a respectable 10% YOY.

The expectations are likely to be met, considering American Airlines has already shared several key second quarter operational metrics ahead of earnings day. The revised guidance seems to reflect what will likely be a bittersweet quarter for the airline.

Credit: US Credit Card Guide

What to expect

Based on American's earnings preview, it is already known that revenues will be influenced by a "good news, bad news" combination of higher-than-expected TRASM (total revenue per available seat mile) and lower capacity.

Both metrics seem to have been swayed by the grounding of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX, which led to fewer available seats but also higher occupancy of the flights not impacted by the issue. Although the net impact to the top-line results may be something close to neutral, I find it unfortunate for American that the highly favorable macro-level factors lifting the airline sector lately (e.g. robust consumer spending, particularly in the U.S.) will probably be muted by the company's operational challenges in the second quarter.

Further down the P&L, CASM (cost per available seat mile) excluding fuel and special items, is expected to come in on the rich side - largely a result of the same problems pressuring capacity. The projected increase of 5% YOY at the mid-point of the range, already high compared to the industry average, has been bumped 50 bps from the original guidance shared in April. The better news is that fuel costs should come in much lower due to (1) the YOY decrease in crude oil prices and (2) what is likely to be lower than previously anticipated number of departures.

See revised 2Q19 guidance below.

Source: company's SEC filing

On the investment opportunity

I continue to see AAL as the underdog in the Big 4 U.S. airline space. Even before the MAX grounding, the Fort Worth-based company already had the most bloated cost structure within the peer group, without corresponding per-unit revenue strength to help offset it. The airline is also the most leveraged of any publicly-traded company of its kind in the U.S. No wonder, the stock is also by far the cheapest in the market, trading today at a current-year P/E of only 6.3x that is nearly as low as the metric has been in the past 12 months at least (see graph below).

Data by YCharts

In the short term, AAL could continue to benefit from an environment that has shaped up to be highly favorable for air travel operators. The higher-risk, higher-reward nature of the company has in fact allowed the stock to climb the most within the sector since the beginning of June, but also the least YTD - reflecting plenty of volatility.

All factors taken into account, I believe AAL might continue to perform well in the short term. However, I don't see the stock as the most compelling one to hold for the longer term. For that purpose, I still favor a higher-quality investment in Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest (LUV) due to their best-in-class operations, despite the latter being more heavily exposed to the MAX woes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.