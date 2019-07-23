Natural Gas Storage: The Deficit Relative To 5-Year Average Is Not Going Away

Over the next 40 days, relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly above the relative total supply curve.

We anticipate to see a build of 31 bcf, which is 4 bcf larger than a year ago but 13 bcf smaller vs. 5-year average.

Technicals

Technically, the mid-term trading bias is neutral. In the short term, as long as August contract price remains above $2.280 per MMBtu, the trading bias will be slightly bullish. A symmetrical triangle is providing dynamic support and resistance levels. An inverse cup and handle pattern is calling for a re-test of 2.200. An inverse head and shoulders pattern is calling for a re-test of 2.600.

Source: CME Group

Based on historical (seasonally-adjusted) and implied volatility, there is a 68% chance that natural gas will trade in the range between $2.22 and $2.42 per MMBtu over the next five trading sessions. Statistically adjusted range is $2.24-2.40 per MMBtu.

The Weather

Last week (ending July 19), the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by 14.5% w-o-w, as weather conditions warmed up significantly across the country. However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was only 0.7% above last year's level.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across Lower-48 states. A drop in cooling demand was especially pronounced in the Central and the Midwest parts of the country. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will plunge by around 15.6% w-o-w in the week ending July 26. We estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending July 26 should be somewhere between 85 and 87 bcf/d, which is approximately 14.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 0.7% below the norm and 12.0% below last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get warmer yet again. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 16.0% w-o-w for the week ending August 2. Cooling demand should be some 16.0% above the norm.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical short-range weather prediction models are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (July 23-August 7). Total demand is expected to average 90.0 bcf/d (some 17.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 8.9 bcf/d, which is 2.9 bcf/d above the norm (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

At the same time, other non-degree-day factors (nuclear outages, hydro inflows, wind speeds, solar radiation, etc.) are displacing potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than -4.5 bcf/d. The net effect, however, is still positive at around +4.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. Please note that because the share of renewables (particularly, wind and solar) in the overall energy mix is growing, the traditional competition between natural gas and coal may soon become a thing of the past. Observing wind speeds and calculating solar output may become just as important as studying the amount of cooling-degree days.

SD Balance

Over the next 40 days, relative total demand curve is expected to remain mostly above the relative total supply curve (see the chart below). A near-term high in forward demand trend is expected on July 29. A near-term bottom in forward demand trend is expected on August 2.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations Notes: "Total Demand (av. + fw.)" = 5-day average demand brought forward by five days.

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 31 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 4 bcf larger than a year ago and 13 bcf smaller vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 13 bcf and confirm the expansion of annual surplus by a total of 33 bcf.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.