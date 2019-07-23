Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns

The relative resilience of its business model against economic slowdown is particularly appealing at the current macroeconomic environment.

Dollar General (DG) is a discount retailer that has quickly expanded over the past years, generally in rural and suburban areas, targeting low-income shoppers with a strategy centered on low prices, convenient locations and easy “in and out” shopping format.

The company still has a significant growth runaway and is executing a series of transformative steps to support future top and bottom lines results. Based on the combination of growth outlook and expected resilience during a potential deceleration in the economic activity, I consider this stock a compelling alternative to a long-term investor's portfolio.

History of Consistent Expansion

With roughly 75% of its stores located in towns of less than 20,000 people, Dollar General has been able to consistently expand the number of stores, catering an underserved population with their basic everyday and household needs, plus general merchandise items, at highly competitive prices in convenient locations. The small size of a new store, averaging 7,400 square feet, and the consequent relatively low initial investment and low-cost operating model have been particularly relevant for this rapid expansion.

Same stores sales has also increased year after year, as Dollar General has been successfully recognized by shoppers for its price advantage and time-saving shopping experience.

As illustrated by the chart below, sales have shown relative strength even during economic downturns, such as the Great Recession in 2008. This resilience is also underpinned by the company's focus on basic items and price affordability, which is especially appealing at times of more restricted household's budgets.

Given the company's business model with respect to the real estate, in which properties are located instead of directly owned by the company, there is a relatively high flexibility to relocate non-performing stores. This strategy, together with stores remodeling, have been largely deployed by the company, and represent roughly 5-7% of total real estate projects of the company annually.

This program has certainly contributed to the very efficient capital allocation exhibited by this company, as it should provide incremental growth for relocated or remodeled stores at a limited cost.

In fact, Dollar General has been able to maintain a top-tier position in the retail industry when looking at return on invested capital and operating margin. As we can see below, names like Walmart and Target have been consistently shown lower figures compared to Dollar General in both metrics, while Dollar Tree has seen a clear deterioration since 2015, the year that Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar, after undergoing a bidding war with Dollar General.

Business Outlook

Dollar General is developing a series of initiatives to sustain sales growth. The most straightforward strategy is the new stores openings program. There are 975 new stores planned for 2019, an increase of 6,3 % over the existing base of 15,370 stores in the end of 2018. On top of that, there are also planned 1,000 mature store remodels and 100 store relocations that should marginally contribute to the sales growth as well.

The company's management sees a long-term growth potential for new stores. In a study prepared for the last Analyst Day held in 2016, the addressable stores opportunities were around 25,000 stores, meaning by this measure that there is still a significant space for growth in the company's target areas.

Another key driver for sales is the traffic growth. One important development in this direction is the non-consumable initiative (NYSE:NCI), which is focused on expanding product offerings categories such as home, domestics, housewares and party. While this program has just reached roughly 1,100 stores, first signs are encouraging, with traffic and sales increasing in these stores, particularly in seasonal and home categories, and also a welcome halo effect in consumable sales. Further initiatives include the expansion of cooler-doors and healthier food options, targeting to drive traffic in stores and consequently sales.

There are also several initiatives to improve margins, such as DG Fresh, which introduces a self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products, and Fast Track, designed to streamline the stocking process in stores, which will improve on-shelf availability and afford productivity gains.

Furthermore, Dollar General continues to expand its assortment of private brands items, with products in health and beauty, cosmetics and baby categories, which should drive sales and gross margins over time. The optimism of Dollar General's management makes sense, as previous private brand launches have gained traction with low-income shoppers, since private brand items can be purchased at substantial discounts to the comparable national brands.

Dollar General has been thriving in the retail landscape, despite competitive pressures. One example was the attempt of Walmart to compete in the small-box segment with the launch of mini express stores format in 2014. However, the move was not successful and Walmart finally closed these stores in 2016.

Risks to Consider

There is an increasing competition in the discount retailer space. For example, German discount grocery chain Aldi is growing quickly in U.S. market based on very low prices, no-frills services and with an extensive offering of private brands items. It plans to open around 130 stores this year.

The implementation of digital technologies is another critical component to assure competitiveness and match customer increasing expectations. Walmart is scaling up stores that offer buy online and pickup in store, while convenience stores, such as 7-Eleven, and grocers like Kroger are adopting scan-and-pay and self-checkout options. On the other hand, Dollar General mobile app DG GO digital initiative, which allows shoppers keep a running total of their receipts before check-out, automatic coupons application and a scan and go system, is under pilot at 250 stores. The successful large scale implementation of this tool will be a crucial step for Dollar General in this regard.

Increasing tariffs, on the other hand, have emerged as a heightened source of concern for Dollar General's management team. Although only around 6% of its products are tied to direct imports, most of which come from China. Hence, although management has been working to mitigate potential impacts on price and margins, investors need to wait until next earnings release to more clearly measure the effect of tariffs on bottom line results.

Valuation

In order to estimate the fair value of the company, let's first estimate the revenue for the next 5 years.

While increasing competition should pose as a headwind to Dollar General's future growth, new stores openings associated with the initiatives to increase traffic in stores are likely to sustain the growth path experienced in the last 5 years. This growth has been around 6% a year for new stores openings and roughly 2,5 % for same stores sales growth. As a result, it is reasonable to project a combined sales growth of around 7,5% a year, assuming a ramp up period for new stores to reach the regular sales level. Anyway, I will conservatively apply an annual 20 bps growth deceleration from 2020 on, as best opportunities for news stores are supposed to have already been captured at the early stages of the expansion cycle.

I expect that EBITDA margin can remain stable at current levels near 10%, as potential improvements due to recent initiatives, such as NCI, DG Fresh, Fast Track, private brand expansion and still the increasing development of new foreign sources should be capable to counteract competition issues and tariffs headwinds over time.

Using the 5-year DFC model and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the tax rate of 22,5%, according to the guidance for 2019, and a terminal FCF annual growth of 3,5%, which considers same store sales historical growth of 2,5% plus an expected operating leverage of 1%, the projected fair value is $149,15, with roughly 8% upside to the current price level. As reference, the assumptions and calculation details are presented below:

From a PE multiple perspective, Dollar General is currently trading at a premium relative to most of its peers. However, I believe that it is completely justified at the present moment given its comparatively higher long-term EPS growth estimates and the company's history of resilience against economic slowdowns.

Takeaway

Dollar General has exhibited consistent growth and efficient capital allocation, while suffering little influence from macroeconomic environment. On top of that, according to its business outlook, such scenario is expected to be sustainable in the foreseeable future.

Despite trading at a somewhat premium valuation, I still see the case for the stock outperformance as we approach the late stage of U.S. economic cycle. However, as expectations surrounding the company are relatively high, stock prices can become more vulnerable to short-term selloffs. Therefore, potential buyers should gradually accumulate shares, taking advantage of price volatility, looking to long-term capital appreciation.

