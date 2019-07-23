Digi.Com Berhad: Upside From Regulatory Tailwinds And Potential Merger Priced In

The proposed allocation plan for the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz spectrum bands for mobile broadband services by the regulators is positive for Digi.

Majority owned (49%) by Swedish telecommunications provider Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY), Malaysia-listed Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK], or Digi, is Malaysia's largest mobile operator with approximately 11.3 million customers as of 2Q2019. Digi's share price has increased by 10% from RM4.52 on May 3, 2019, to RM4.98 on July 22, 2019, following news of a potential merger between Digi and Celcom Axiata, and a favorable spectrum allocation plan proposed by the regulators.

Positives have been priced in, with Digi's current share price of RM4.98 as of July 22, 2019, offering a limited 12% upside to my estimated target price for Digi of RM5.57 per share, assuming the merger goes through and post-merger cost synergies are realized.

I suggest to initiate a position in Digi, when there is more clarity on the proposed Digi-Celcom merger and the finalization of the spectrum allocation plan by the regulators. My proposed entry price for Digi is RM4.37, pegged to 12 times trailing EV/EBITDA and implying a 4.2% dividend yield, assuming the Digi-Celcom merger does not go through.

Proposal For Spectrum Allocation By Regulators Favorable

On July 1, 2019, The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, or MCMC, announced that it was holding a public inquiry to seek views from the industry and the public regarding its proposed allocation of the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz spectrum bands for mobile broadband services in Malaysia.

The proposal by MCMC is positive for Digi and other Malaysian mobile operators in general for a few reasons.

Firstly, the 700 MHz and 2300 MHz spectrum bands are proposed to be allocated via a tender process with a fixed price. This is preferable to the alternative of an open auction which tends to lead to competitive bidding and inflate the spectrum price as a result. Mobile operators which successfully bid for costly spectrum end up having difficulties in financing the capital expenditures needed for network deployment.

The 700 MHz spectrum band, one of the key sub 1 GHz bands for LTE coverage, is proposed to be allocated to four operators with each being assigned a pair of 2x10 MHz. The allocation process of the 700 MHz band via a tender process is expected to start in 4Q2019, be completed by 2Q2020, and be ready for mobile broadband service usage by 3Q2020.

MCMC plans to vacate and re-allocate the 2300 MHz spectrum band, a capacity band used primarily to support the capacity requirement in the provision of services, making available 9x10MHz of spectrum for tender. The assignment process of the 2300 MHz band to possibly four to five mobile operators is expected to commence in 4Q2019, be completed in 3Q2020 and be available for use by 4Q2020.

Secondly, the 2600 MHz spectrum band, a capacity band similar to the 2300 MHz spectrum band, is proposed to be awarded directly to mobile operators by 3Q2020 without the need for either a tender process or an open auction. MCMC proposes to allocate the 2600 MHz spectrum band to six operators. including Digi, based on actual frequency utilization as per the table below.

Proposed Allocation Of 2600 MHz Spectrum Band

Source: MCMC Public Inquiry Paper

Thirdly, MCMC highlighted the principles for setting the spectrum fees in its public inquiry paper:

MCMC intends to set fees for the relevant spectrum bands on the basis of, among others, ensuring optimal use of the spectrum resources to meet the national policy objectives and achieve relevant targets while also giving benefits to the consumers. The fees for SA (spectrum allocation) consist of the following components: i) a price component (“price component”); and ii) an annual fee component for maintenance of the spectrum underlying the assignment (“annual fee component”). Any decision on the spectrum pricing, which reflects the value of the spectrum, would consider the need to incentivise efficient use of the spectrum, promote investment in network deployment, ensure widespread communications services and ensure that retail prices charged to subscribers will be affordable.

While the actual spectrum pricing has yet to be determined by MCMC, it is reasonable to infer from MCMC's statement above that pricing should be "fair."

Digi is also positive on MCMC's public inquiry process and proposed spectrum allocation plans, as per its comments at the 2Q2019 results briefing:

On the 700 megahertz and with the public inquiry process that has been announced. This, as you know, is the first time that MCMC is conducting such a process. So I think for ourselves, we view this quite positively. With past provisions, the regulators also communicated to optimize spectrum usage. We look forward to the start of the first half. As you know, they have now asked for comments from the public and from interested parties to come in by 30th August. We will also be participating in that process. We're encouraged that there is a time line that they have now committed to and we're just waiting for more updates next year.

Note that there are still regulatory risks. The proposed spectrum allocation plan could still have changes following the receipt of feedback post-public inquiry. Nevertheless, based on the proposed spectrum allocation disclosed by MCMC in July 2019, market concerns regarding Digi or other operators acquiring costly spectrum should ease.

Potential Merger With Celcom To Create Market Leader In Malaysia

On May 6, 2019, Telenor Group, which owns a 49% stake in Digi, announced that it is in discussions with Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK], a regional telecommunications company headquartered and listed in Malaysia, regarding a potential non-cash combination of their telecom and infrastructure assets in Asia. The mega-merger plans to combine Telenor's operating companies in Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan and Myanmar with Axiata's operating businesses in Malaysia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Notably, this mega-merger between Telenor's and Axiata's Asia operations will also involve the creation of Malaysia's largest mobile operator via the proposed merger of Digi and Celcom Axiata Berhad, the Malaysian telecommunications arm of Axiata Group. I will be referring to the proposed merged entity (between Digi and Celcom) as Digi-Celcom for the purpose of this article.

Digi-Celcom will have an estimated revenue of RM14 billion and EBITDA of RM5 billion with a combined customer base of approximately 21 million. In terms of market share by revenue (including mobile, fixed-line, home & enterprise revenue), Digi-Celcom will become the market leader in the Malaysian telecommunications market with an estimated 35% market share, followed by Telkom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] and Maxis Berhad (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] with 33% and 24% market share, respectively. Axiata disclosed at the briefing on May 6, 2019, regarding the proposed mega-merger with Telenor that cost synergies for the Digi-Celcom merger are estimated at between RM6 billion and RM9 billion, to be realized via optimization of operating expenses in the areas of network, information technology, sales & marketing, and lower capital expenditures from the combining of spectrum holdings.

The current schedule is for Telenor Group and Axiata Group to sign a binding agreement for the mega-merger by the third quarter of 2019, with transaction completion expected in another six months to a year. With the binding agreement between Telenor and Axiata yet to be signed, the deal structure and the pricing for the Digi-Celcom merger are unknown at the moment.

Assuming Digi-Celcom realizes post-merger cost synergies of RM7 billion and the merger is effected via a share swap at a ratio of one Digi share for two Celcom shares (Digi is 1.3 times larger than Celcom in terms of customer base and approximately 1.5 times larger with respect to EBITDA) and a 12 times EV/EBITDA multiple applied to Digi-Celcom's combined EBITDA of RM5 billion, I estimate Digi-Celcom could be worth RM5.57 per share, representing an unexciting 12% upside from Digi's current share price of RM4.98 as of July 22, 2019.

The downside risk will be a collapse of the Digi-Celcom potential merger, with regulatory approval being the biggest obstacle.

On one hand, the Digi-Celcom merger could raise anti-competition concerns with the creation of the largest telecommunications company in Malaysia. If the proposed merger goes through, the top three players, Digi-Celcom, Telkom Malaysia and Maxis Berhad will have a combined 92% share of the Malaysian telecommunications market.

On the other hand, MCMC recently published the Guidelines on Mergers and Acquisitions on May 17, 2019, which suggested that a merger could be approved in the name of national interest even if it had the effect of lessening competition. For example, a larger combined Digi-Celcom could potentially pass on some of the cost savings from scale economies to consumers, or reinvest cost savings in improving the quality of service. Relevant excerpts of the publication are cited below:

M&A which may be construed to have the purpose or the effect of substantially lessening competition in a communications market may be authorized by the Commission, if it is in the national interest, but subject to certain restrictions or limitations imposed on the parties to the M&A by the Commission

Dividend Yield Provides Support For Share Price Despite Lowering Of Guidance

Digi currently offers a 3.8% trailing 12 months dividend yield based on its share price of RM4.98 as of July 22, 2019. Digi declared a dividend per share of RM0.05 for 2Q2019 equivalent to a 92% payout ratio, bringing 1H2019 dividend per share to RM0.093.

However, Digi also revised its full-year FY2019 guidance downwards when it released its 2Q2019 results on July 12, 2019. It is now guiding for a low single-digit decline for FY2019 service revenue and EBITDA, versus prior guidance post-1Q2019 results of flat service revenue and low single-digit growth for EBITDA in FY2019.

The company explained why it lowered guidance at the 2Q2019 results briefing on May 6, 2019:

When it comes to the revised guidance on EBITDA and service revenue, actually this is driven from the service revenue decline that we saw in Q1 mainly. The reason we didn't revise the guidance in Q1 was that we wanted to see the effects of our initiative. In Q2, we see that it continues to be a challenging market, and that's why we felt that it was prudent to now guide down with a single-digit decline on service revenue. That trickled down to the same guidance on EBITDA, so we don't see any major changes to our OpEx trajector...It's post Q1 results where we saw that the whole industry had both a Q-on-Q reduction of 3% and also year-over-year reduction of EBITDA, that's significant. We did see recovery this quarter so we are reporting growth quarter-over-quarter of service revenue of 0.7%. However, given the reduction so far this half, we believe that it's prudent to guide the single-digit declines for the full year. I think there are no major structural changes compared to the Q1 that we already -- changes in Q2 compared to Q1 in that sense, no.

Digi delivered a decent set of results for 2Q2019, and should be able to at least maintain the current FY2019 full-year guidance. 2Q19 services revenue was down -3.6% YoY, as prepaid revenue declined 13% YoY to RM751 million which was partially offset by a 10% YoY growth in postpaid revenue to RM648 million. Digi added 71,000 new postpaid subscribers to increase its total postpaid subscriber base to 2.93 million, implying success in acquiring new clients and retaining existing ones. Meanwhile, the prepaid segment showed signs of stabilization, with prepaid subscribers up a marginal 1% QoQ and ARPU (average revenue per user) flat QoQ at RM29 per month.

Adjusting for the impact of the change in lease accounting as per the new Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards 16, Digi's 2Q2019 EBITDA grew 11% YoY and 5% QoQ to RM848 million, attributable to strong cost discipline and a non-recurring cost benefit of RM28 million relating to re-negotiation of contractual terms with vendors.

Digi has been able to maintain its operating expenses-to-service ratio in a narrow range of 33-35% for the past five quarters. Digi also elaborated on its cost discipline and potential for further cost benefits relating to vendor re-negotiation at the 2Q2019 results briefing:

So our OpEx to service revenue stood at 34.7%, which is a healthy ratio. We are continuing to work on our operational efficiency initiative, and we believe that we have a very robust cost structure relative to the industry...And we will also continue to do these negotiations that could result in reversals as we both negotiate on forward-looking and that also may result in backward-looking efficiencies.

Valuation

Digi currently trades at 13.7 times trailing 12 months EV/EBITDA and 14.3 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, based on its share price of RM4.98 as of July 22, 2019. This puts Digi's valuation on par with Maxis which is valued by the market at 14.2 times trailing EV/EBITDA. But Digi is valued at a premium to both Axiata and Telekom Malaysia which trade at 11.8 times and 5.8 times trailing EV/EBITDA, respectively.

The EV/EBITDA valuation multiple accorded to the four telecommunications companies is aligned with their respective dividend yields and cash flow generation. Digi and Maxis are yield plays offering dividend yields of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively, while Axiata and Telekom Malaysia's dividend yields are much lower at 1.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

A more attractive entry pegged to 12 times trailing EV/EBITDA and implying a 4.2% dividend yield, without factoring in the Digi-Celcom merger, will be RM4.37.

Variant View

The Digi-Celcom merger falling through (most likely due to regulators rejecting the deal) and adverse changes to regulators' final spectrum allocation plan are the two most significant risks for Digi. It is impossible to predict the outcome of both, since they are in the hands of regulators.

