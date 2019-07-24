AT&T: Maximum Failure

My $40 price target is at risk as AT&T faces losing scale on HBO and taking a big hit to the major profit stream.

If any sign exists that AT&T (T) is an unmanageable conglomerate is that the new streaming service won't start until April 2020. The original purchase of Time Warner was announced in October 2016 questioning what is taking WarnerMedia so long to implement a new D2C streaming service while competition moves forward with aggressive plans and better bundling options.

Image source: AT&T website

Underwhelming Reveal

Heading up to the reveal of the new WarnerMeda video streaming service, AT&T had rallied to new 52-week highs. The stock hit a high above $34 just prior to the release of HBO Max on July 9.

The company has an interesting slate of new originals called Max Originals, but the ultimate value will probably occur with a slate of movies and series undetermined at this point. What didn't impress the market was this headline that proclaimed "Batwoman" as a future hit on The CW Network as the second content highlight for HBO Max.

AT&T rallied to $34 based on some excitement surrounding streaming service goals for reaching 70 to 80 million subscribers and production deals with J.J. Abrams. The official announcement of the DTC name came without all of the projections necessary to drum up investor excitement.

The move squelched any rally primarily because AT&T confirmed that an official launch in Spring 2020 is still far off. Investors originally expected a service launch not far after Disney (DIS) along with a similar presentation on the business model.

Disney is about ready to launch its Disney+ service while already launching ESPN+ for sports. The company recently merged with 21st Century Fox and just about has the streaming service ready to go while AT&T fumbled a lead in the video streaming market with HBO already offering a streaming service.

AT&T has had nearly three years to build a SVOD service and HBO is already a sign that the wireless giant was ready to rest on the industry-leading position instead of building a market leader. The company has other issues with pricing the product considering existing distribution contracts limit an HBO price below $15. In addition, a bundling offering with AT&T Mobility has access to only 30% of the U.S. consumer base leaving such a bundle as not the best way to monetize content more valuable with additional subscribers.

In addition, AT&T is in the odd position with competition where the $15 price for HBO makes the additional $1-2 price for the WarnerMedia content a loss leader. The company will lose license revenue for shows like Friends, making the service initially a value destroyer. HBO Max needs to drive substantial new subscribers paying the $16-17 package price in order to overcome the lost fees and incremental investment in original content.

As well, HBO Max has a scale issue with the highest price point in the industry and a company trapped with pricing. Existing contracts with TV distributors have WarnerMedia collecting ~$9 on domestic subs and protected by Favored Nation Contracts. Whether or not Comcast (CMCSA) collects $15 for the service from a cable bundle is irrelevant, but AT&T can't charge under $15 in a DTC offering without resetting those contracts and lowering their fee collected from distributors.

This leaves AT&T with a video streaming product that needs scale to fund more original content, but the company lacks the willingness to take the initial financial hit to reprice existing highly profitable subscribers.

While AT&T fumbles around with launching and pricing a D2C bundle that includes 10,000 hours of WarnerMedia library content and new originals, the market only grows more competitive. Companies like Amazon (AMZN) via Prime Video and Apple (AAPL) via a new SVOD service make matters worse for AT&T because these companies are creating SVODs as part of larger platforms with additional bundle opportunities, not necessarily profit centers.

Source: PCMag

Matthew Ball, former Head of Strategy at Amazon Studios, thinks HBO is going for a couple massive hits out of its new slate of original content set to launch with the HBO Max service. While premium content is the staple of HBO and will help set the service above the crowd, the Game of Thrones final season again reinforced that viewers will just cancel the service after a hit show.

Netflix (NFLX) already has proven that new content sprinkled with a large content library is what attracts viewers to keep a subscription. HBO Max charging $17 will only encourage viewers to flip in and out of that streaming service for the few big hits.

HBO Already Failing

The ultimate case for AT&T not knowing how to handle HBO is the lack of subscription or revenue growth since the deal to buy Time Warner was announced. At the time, HBO was the prime service to compete with Netflix and now its quickly becoming an after thought.

While Hulu is full-speed ahead via promotional deals, HBO saw revenue actually peak back in 2017. HBO quarterly revenues topped $1.60 billion back in Q3'17 and peaked at $1.68 billion in Q4'17.

Source: AT&T Q1'19 financial trends

The HBO revenue stream dipped in Q1'19 to only $1.51 billion for the lowest total since AT&T bought the business. Subscription revenues peaked in the June quarter at $1.53 billion.

The biggest problem remains the focus on operating margins that have held above 37% in the last three quarters. Operating income over the last four quarters of $2.4 billion makes the company hesitate on the price cuts needed to increase scale to ultimately compete in the sector.

The service had GoT during Q2 so investors should expect a subscription boost for the June quarter, but viewers have no reason to pay $15/month for a streaming service focused on limited content with so many other more affordable options. The risk here is that AT&T slowly watches this profit center slip away unless the company is willing to take the initial financial hit required to scale the premium service while the video service still has the lead in such categories as Emmy nominations.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T needs the video streaming service to turn into a catalyst and the company can't even get the new HBO Max onto the market. The stock trades below 9x forward EPS estimates, but the market needs confidence that AT&T isn't going to waste away the original leading position of HBO that will eventually lead to an erosion of the $2.4 billion profit stream.

My $40 price target is at risk as the wireless and media giant continues to fumble away a lead in the DTC video market. AT&T remains good for the 6.2% dividend yield, but capital gains are going to become increasingly tough due the company unable to position itself correctly for the SVOD market likely due to a conglomerate not entirely focused on the media segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.