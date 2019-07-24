Ideanomics: A Comeback Story

The company’s stock appears to be cheap considering the significant revenues expected in the next three years.

Bruno Wu, Chairman of the Board, thinks the company’s accumulated deficit of $130M could be cleared by the end of 2019.

Ideanomics, Inc. has potential for significant growth in the next three years as the company executes on deals made with partners in China for electric buses.

Investment Thesis

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) operates three core businesses: the artificial intelligence (“AI”) group, the digital fintech advisory group, and the digital asset management group.

Within the digital fintech advisory group, the business is broken down into advisory services for IPOs, equity related to electric vehicles in Asia, and cleantech.

I’m most excited about the company’s digital fintech advisory group business, and specifically its progress within the electric bus market in China.

In January 2019, IDEX entered into a joint venture agreement with Beijing Central Finova Financial Service Co., Ltd. (BCF) to become the exclusive agent for their electric tour bus conversion business.

The Chinese government issued a mandate that all buses need to be converted to Electric Vehicles (EV) by 2022. BCF’s current target is to convert up to 800,000 tour buses in China by the end of 2022.

Through this 50:50 joint venture, IDEX and BCF will receive commissions of 15-20% from the sales of tour buses, fees from lease financing of 0.5-1.00%, and other asset backed securities (ABS) issuance of 1-2%.

Additionally, the joint venture will have the right to sell and franchise charging station networks. The company will advise and participate in revenue sharing agreements related to the power supply for EV buses, as well as manage passenger data platforms for payment and other data services.

IDEX should see significant growth in the remainder of FY 2019, and the next three years as a result of this joint venture with BCF.

Income Statement

Per the company’s 10-K, IDEX acquired a crude oil trading business and a consumer electronics trading business in 2017 with the goal of gaining experience in logistics management and finance generally. These businesses provided an initial use case for technologies in the company’s Fintech Ecosystem, and assisted in the development of AI- and blockchain-enabled platforms.

As seen in the chart below, IDEX’s revenues increased dramatically from 2017 to 2018 after acquiring the oil trading and consumer electronics trading businesses.

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $26.9 million as compared to $185.9 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of approximately $158.9 million or 86%.

The decrease in revenue was primarily driven by the company phasing out the crude oil and consumer electronics trading businesses, and focusing on the digital fintech advisory business.

In the 2018 10-K, management reported that the company began phasing out the crude oil and consumer electronics trading businesses after it received demand for non-logistics management revenue, which better align with the company’s strategic goals for its fintech business. I’m not surprised to see the large swings in revenue since management was clear the crude oil and electronics trading businesses were not a permanent part of its business strategy.

In March 2019, IDEX entered into a service agreement with its minority stakeholder, GT Dollar Pte. Ltd. (“GTD”), to provide consulting and management services delivered in two phases.

GTD is an e-commerce business that utilizes a digital currency called GTDollar Coins (“GTB”) to allow users to connect with merchants, earn GTB dollars, and browse multiple shopping categories and get access to products, services and enjoy great savings.

According to GTD’s website, the app has been downloaded over 9 million times, the e-commerce business is connected to over 250,000 merchants in over 2,000 cities.

As part of the service agreement, IDEX will assist in developing a master plan for GTD’s tokens and provide marketing and business development management services for a fee. In Q1 2019, all of the company’s revenues were from the GTD service agreement; however, I expect this to change later in the year.

I think IDEX’s revenues will be significantly higher in the second half of 2019 and over the next three years due to the joint venture agreement with BCF.

IDEX will act as an exclusive agent to the joint venture, and the company will register the records of the EV transactions on the Blockchain. The company’s goal is to track the underlying EV assets efficiently and transparently to pave the way for future security token offerings (STOs) when regulation allows.

BCF’s current target is to convert up to 800,000 tour buses in China by the end of 2022, which is estimated to be valued at RMB 800 billion (US$118 billion).

Description Amts In RMB Amts In USD Total Estimated Value 800,000,000,000 $118,000,000,000 $ Amount Per EV Tour Bus Sale 1,000,000 $147,500 EV Tour Bus Conversion Target Units 800,000 800,000

Based on this estimate, each tour bus will sell for RMB 1 million (US ~$150K). In the Q1 2019 earnings call, Bruno Wu said the company is focusing on selling 200,000 tour buses in the next three years.

The schedule below details the potential commission revenues from tour buses over the next three years based on my understanding of the deal.

Description Max Mid Min Est. EV Tour Buses Sold During Next 3-Years 200,000 150,000 100,000 $ Amount Per EV Tour Bus Sale $147,500 $147,500 $147,500 Expected EV Bus Sales $29,500,000,000 $22,125,000,000 $14,750,000,000 Commission Rate % 15% 15% 15% Estimated Commission Revenues $4,425,000,000 $3,318,750,000 $2,212,500,000 IDEX's Portion of 50/50 Joint Venture $2,212,500,000 $1,659,375,000 $1,106,250,000 Revenues Earned Straight-line Over 3-Year $737,500,000 $553,125,000 $368,750,000 Operating Expenses $30,000,000 $30,000,000 $30,000,000 Operating Income $707,500,000 $523,125,000 $338,750,000 Tax Rate 21% 21% 21% Net Income $558,925,000 $413,268,750 $267,612,500 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 116,300,000 116,300,000 116,300,000 EPS Diluted $4.81 $3.55 $2.30

The company receives a 15-20% commission from the sales of each tour bus. I think IDEX could earn a total of $2.2B over the next three years from the sales commissions. Assuming the buses are sold evenly throughout the next three years, the company will generate US $750M in revenues per year from the commissions from sales of the tour buses of 15%.

Based on these revenues, a diluted EPS of $4 per share seems reasonable. Additionally, each scenario results in a diluted EPS that is higher than the company’s current stock price, and the stock appears undervalued.

The EV bus deal with BCF is only one aspect of IDEX’s advisory business, and the company has also expanded in Malaysia with the Treeletrik deal. According to the company’s Q1 earnings call, IDEX is working with the Malaysian government and police to provide cost effective EV bikes and EV passenger vehicles.

The company’s opportunities in the EV market should provide significant growth over the next three years, and I’m excited to see the company execute on these deals.

Balance Sheet

During the Q1 earnings call, Bruno Wu discussed how the company has historically never made any money, but that will significantly change in the coming quarters. The chart below shows IDEX currently has an accumulated deficit of $130M.

The company has transitioned into a completely different business model with an advisory business that has significant deals in the EV market in China. Bruno Wu was optimistic that the company could wipe out all of the historical losses within the next two quarters, which seems reasonable considering the revenues expected from the deal with BCF.

The company has very little debt with a debt-to-equity ratio of .077 shown in the chart below.

The company’s shares outstanding have increased steadily over the past few years since IDEX has historically used equity for additional capital. There is a risk of share dilution as I expect the company to continue to fund the business through equity, if needed, in the coming years.

Risks

Management could fail to execute on the EV bus deal with BCF, which would negatively impact expected revenues in the next three years.

According to the company’s 2018 10-K, the company has experienced significant turnover in the CFO and CEO positions over the past two years. However, I believe the current CEO, Mr. Alf Poor, has a strong background that is well suited for the company’s strategic goals. Mr. Poor has an impressive track record at rapidly-growing technology companies and large, multinational organizations.

A substantial part of the company’s assets and current operations is conducted in the People’s Republic of China, and the Government exerts substantial influence over the manner in which the company conducts business activities. The company’s operations may be harmed by changes in the government's laws and regulations, including those relating to taxation, import and export tariffs, environmental regulations, land use rights, property, and other matters.

The company’s stock price is very volatile, leading to the possibility that the stock price could be depressed at a time when investors may want to sell their holdings.

Takeaway

Ideanomics, Inc. has the potential for significant growth in the next three years as the company executes on deals made with partners in China for electric buses. The company’s stock appears to be cheap considering the significant revenues expected in the next three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor, and this article is for informational purposes only. Please use your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before making any investment decision.