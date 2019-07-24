Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - PCF Announced Monthly Distributions

The market participants are waiting for the Fed decision regarding the interest rates and it seems like they do not want to hold risky assets before the meeting.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) which we use to track the high-yield bonds fell by $0.34 per share and finished the Friday session at $86.59 per share. During the whole month, the prime force which moves the stock market and the high-yield bonds is the expected meeting of the Fed and the decision of the central bankers regarding the interest rates. We saw a decrease in the prices of the high-yield bonds in the last weeks may be as a precaution from the market participants. The decision of the central bank does not seem so clear and I suppose the investors do not want to hold or buy an additional portion of risky assets.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.11 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.81 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 150 days. As you see, it is 0.99 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced that, as long as the fund continues to be a registered investment company, it intends, for the remainder of 2019, to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 6% (or 0.5% per month), based on the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s common shares as of June 28, 2019. For the year 2020, as long as the fund continues to be a registered investment company, it intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 6%, based on the NAV of the fund’s shares as of the last business day of 2019. For August and September the dividend will be $0.0480 per share.

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The prices of the funds and their net asset value were moving in a similar direction this week. Cumulatively, the closed-end funds which invest in high-yield bonds reported a decrease of 0.45% in their prices and net asset values. Respectively, this coherence between the two metrics kept the Z-score in the sector almost unchanged.

Z-score is the statistical tool which I use to follow the discount/premium performance of the funds. Usually, it makes sense to me when it is below -2.00 points and I receive a signal for a potential buying opportunity or when it is above 2.00 points it sends me a message to close my long positions and to consider a short one if the period is favorable. Another situation when Z-score indicator can catch my eye is when a fund has very different Z-score from its peers. Currently, in the sector, we do not find so significant statistical edge to review many potential "Long" candidates as the Z-scores are positive.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continues to be one of the closed-end funds which have relatively low Z-score. Still, trading at an attractive discount of 11.39%, this fund may catch your attention. The current yield is 8.92% and it has one of the most stable dividends in the sector. On top of this, the latest earnings per share were higher than the dividend which is a positive sign for the stability of the future payments.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) is another candidate which should be observed. It is still traded at a premium but if the difference between the price and the net asset value is getting smaller you may decide to include this great performer in your portfolio. MCI has the highest return on net asset value for the past five years among the high-yield CEFs. As you see, most of the time this fund was traded at a significant premium.

Source: CEFdata.com, Barings Corporate Investors

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced. I am not really interested in "Sell" positions because most of them are still traded at a high discount.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) continues to be the fund with the highest Z-score in the sector. If we see the start of a new downtrend in the sector, this is the closed-end fund which I am going to review as a potential "Sell" candidate based on its relatively high statistical indicator. For seven months, the spread between its price and net asset value has changed from 18.09% to only 6.20% discount.

Source: CEFdata.com, Western Asset High Income Fund II

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.06 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.04 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. As I said, most of the funds are still trading at a discount and the period remains favorable to include some of them to your portfolio. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with relatively low Z-score, the changes for a capital gain are even higher.

I suppose some of the above funds are traded at a discount just because their latest earnings were not high enough to cover the monthly distribution. A factor which is a concern for most of the market participants due to a potential dividend cut. However, according to CEFConnect, Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF), New America High Income Fund (HYB) and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) continue to keep earnings/coverage ratio above 100%. In other words, the latest earnings of their portfolios are high enough to maintain the dividend. Therefore, from my perspective, these funds have the quality to be analyzed in more detail.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -6.60%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.59%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The two funds sponsored by Babson Capital Management LLC are the only ones which are traded at a premium. The trust in the management team and solid past performance are the reasons for this situation. If you believe that the past results are very important for the future performance, then MCI seems the more reasonable choice for each of uses if we compare it to its brother Barings Participation Investors (MPV). Both of them offer very similar yield on the net asset value but MCI is traded at a much lower premium and offers higher current yield on its price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.00% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because, last year, we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) is the closed-end fund which offers the highest yield on price in the sector. It is a very good option for those of you who want to include high-yield CEF with low duration in their portfolios. I like this fund because of the juicy yield which is offered and the stable earnings/coverage ratio which was maintained over the past years. My concern here is related only to the fact that its price has increased significantly and I will wait for better timing to enter into a new long position.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average yield on a price for the sector is 8.13% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.60%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.43%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high.

Note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.