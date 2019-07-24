GLD And SLV: From The Gold Rush, Through A Sun Rush, To A Potential Silver Rush

If there's something weird and it doesn't look good, who you gonna call? Precious Metals!

The debt ceiling is going to be raised shortly, triggering a massive issuance of new debt.

Central banks are about to restart the injection of cheap money into the system.

Time for Precious Metals to Shine

Precious metals have three main/common attributes:

1. Safe-haven status.

2. Protection against inflation.

3. Inverse-correlation against the US Dollar (UUP)

This is especially true when it comes to gold and silver, the two leading (at least volume wise) across the precious metals space.

In this article we are using these precious metals' most popular ETF proxies - SPDR® Gold Shares (GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - to show that:

i) holding precious metals at this particular point in time, for years to come, is a wise move.

ii) although GLD is much more popular, and certainly looks like the initial, obvious, choice, it's actually SLV that should draw your attention.

Disappointing Returns? Not Necessarily

GLD was launched in late 2004 and although many investors "feel" that investing in gold (for that long) was a bad decision - it's actually not so.

As you can see from the below chart, in spite of carrying no dividend/yield, GLD total return is not too far behind that of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

What is actually quite disappointing - far more than the total 35% of underperformance over 15 years - is the yellow metal's greater volatility, compared to the S&P 500, even when we account for the massive decline of the latter during 2008/9.

On the other hand, the above chart also reveals the biggest advantage of investing in precious metals - the protection/insurance they provide. One doesn't need to be a CFA in order to identify the inverse correlation, especially when it's mostly needed - extreme/distress times for stocks.

SLV was launched in early 2016, about a year and a half following the GLD launch, and what a difference this time gap had on its performance.

Unlike GLD, SLV total return falls way behind that of the SPY (or GLD for that matter).

One can claim that it was a waste of time, and good money, to allocate even a small sum to SLV over the past 13.5 years, not only in light of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's performance.

As you can in the below chart, even short-term US Treasuries (SHY), let alone long-term (TLT) or corporate bonds (AGG, LQD), have returned more (much more in the case of TLT, AGG, LQD, or SPY) than the SLV has.

Timing is Everything

Nonetheless, it's important to note a few things regarding silver's underperformance:

1. The 18-month time gap between the inception date of GLD (November 18, 2004) to that of SLV (April 21, 2006) was a particularly strong period for precious metals.

While SLV wouldn't do as good as GLD even if its inception date was 11/18/2004, missing out on that initial period/run-up naturally hurt SLV when compared to GLD.

2. Other safe/r types of instruments (e.g., US Treasuries, bonds) have benefited greatly from the declining rates/yields trend. While precious metals also very much like low interest rate environment, assets that offer higher yields - such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD), iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - are likely to benefit more than assets that offer lower yields (or zero yields, as is the case with precious metals).

3. While the "safe-haven" accounts for the vast majority of gold's status, silver is also a commonly-used industrial meta; certainly compared to gold. Putting it differently, when the economy is in a very bad shape, silver is likely to be impacted much more than gold, due to its "industrial" (metal) status which is at least as important as its status as a safe-haven.

As you can see, during the subprime crisis era, SLV has lost twice as much as GLD did, from peak to trough. Even by the end of 2009 (the below chart captures 2008-2009 fully), SLV was trading twice as much off its high, compared to GLD.

Not only that timing is everything, but it is also important to remember that past performance is no guarantee of future results. We find this of particular importance for this specific discussion.

Gold Rush - Past and Present

When I look at the US State population rank by decade, I see a clear shift from the "gold rush" to the "sun rush."

Gold rushes took place in many countries during the 19th century: Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, South Africa and, of course, the United States.

The current gold rush is of a different nature, of course, compared to the 200-year old rush. More importantly, while the old gold rush was an attempt to become richer, the current gold rush is an attempt to avoid getting poorer...

When the level of uncertainty is high, debt levels are soaring, and with inflation (in the US) showing signs of life - fueled by low, even negative, interest rates and bond yields - people look at gold as the ultimate safe haven.

Indeed, in a world where people see an investment opportunity in a 50-year bond with a negative yield-to-maturity, an asset that carries no yield and offers safety seems like a pretty good deal; certainly, a better deal than putting your money/faith in the shaky hands of central banks.

The gold rush heats up as sub-zero yields spread and the precious metal, once mocked for its lack of yield and practical use, offers something the growing pile of negative-yielding bonds don’t.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD, IAU) is now trading at its highest level since August 2013.

Following the all-time high in September 2011, GLD suffered a 46% decline in its price, before it bottomed in December 2015.

We are now looking at a 36% price appreciation (since December 2015). While you may not be impressed with that level, it's important to note that the current price is not only a 6-year high, but it's also breaking the 110-135 channel that GLD has traded within over the past 3 years.

Gold/Silver Ratio at Historical Highs

When a fundamental breakout and a technical breakout happen at the same time - the nature of the breakout is much more powerful and can send the yellow metal to much higher levels.

Tumbling bond yields certainly increase investors' appetite for gold. In addition, investing in gold is seen to offer both risk-reduction as well as return-enhancement, when real rates (after accounting for inflation) are sub- zero.

Nonetheless, before you join the current "gold rush," you may wish to consider gold's younger brother - silver (SLV, PSLV).

Not only that the drivers of both precious metals are quite similar, but from a pure valuation perspective, silver is cheap. Very cheap (historically)!

Not only that silver still trades ~70% (!) below its 2011 all-time high (gold is "only" trading only ~25% below its all-time high), but the GLD/SLV ratio is still not too far off the very recent 9.4x all-time high.

Since GLD and SLV carry 21st century registration plate, it's worthwhile noting that even when we use the real, long-standing, commodity prices - we get the same picture.

As a matter of fact, the gold/silver ratio was higher (than it is now) only during the early 90s.

No matter whether one is using the relatively new ETFs, or the older commodity prices, the conclusion remains the same: Silver has been underperforming for years, actually decades. We might be on the verge of an inflection point - and you don't want to miss it.

This Time Might Be Different

Why this time might be different?

1. The economy is slowing down and investors are shifting money from risky assets to safer ones.

2. We have entered the 11th year of the current expansion. This is already the longest expansionary period ever, and adding some insurance isn't a bad move.

3. After a couple of years where the Fed adopted a tightening monetary policy, we are now back to "as easy as it can be." This is very good news for precious metals.

4. The Fed and/or the US administration - not sure which one is pushing for it more - wish/es to weaken the USD. Weaker greenback = higher commodity prices.

5. The US debt ceiling is about to be raised soon (again). A lot of new debt is about to be issued as soon as the house agrees on the details (Estimates see $600-700 billion of new debt within 6-12 months). This means less liquidity (more money goes into US government bonds) and this can have an effect on equities. Holding safe havens ahead of the debt ceiling moving higher is a wise move.

6. Inverse relationship between gold price and US real rates expectations (measured by yield on 5y5y inflation-linked Treasuries) is at the highest level it has ever been.

Correlation measured over 60 days hit -0.7 as bullion climbed and inflation expectations tanked.

When $25 trillion of debt has negative real yields, it's anything but surprising to see that trade-off unfolding in front of our eyes. Do I hear "-1" (a perfect inverse correlation) from that guy, sitting at the front row, named "Powell"?

Similarly to gold and silver commodity prices, the relevant ETFs are also trading way below their 2011 highs. Nonetheless, while GLD is "only" trading 27% below its 2011 peak, SLV is trading at a whooping 67% discount to its 2011 peak.

Bottom Line

Investors, indeed, seem like they are finally realizing that SLV is offering a better relative value for money. The number of shares traded in the silver ETF over the past week was the largest since 2013.

In addition, last week's rise in the value of SLV was the strongest weekly gain since 2016.

Once again, we have few technical indicators (price, weekly gain, weekly volume) that are flashing at the same time. A very bullish sign.

SLV might be trading at a 52-week high, but we believe it has plenty of room to run higher, going forward.

During the 19th century, we had a "gold rush;" i.e., people leaving everything they had behind, trying to put their hands on physical yellow metal.

During the 20th century, we had a "sun rush;" i.e., people moving into states with hot/warm weather, mainly California, Texas, Florida.

Perhaps the 21st century will see a "silver rush;" i.e., investors shifting money into what has been considered a safe haven (though lousy investment) for many years, but now also offers a better "yield" than many other, safe assets.

Investing is a relative game, and silver seems like the right card to play with, according to the current rules of the game.

A major silver breakout might be unfolding in front of our eyes.

