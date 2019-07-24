Taking A Shine To Sunrun Inc.

He likes buying Sunrun at current levels with a stop-loss at $17.50 and a target price of $30 over the next 12 months.

Solar stock Sunrun has nearly doubled since the start of this year, but Jaguar Analytics CEO Fahad Khalid says that significant upside remains ahead.

Jaguar Analytics CEO Farhad Khalid appeared on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas to share his bullish thesis on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), a US-based provider of residential solar electricity.

Khalid told Real Vision’s Jake Merl that Sunrun is set to fill the “massive gap” opened up by the California solar mandate, which brings solar to the mainstream in way it never has been before.

The mandate requires that any dwelling with three stories or less must have solar panels, effective January 2020 and beyond.

Once that mandate kicks in, Khalid says Sunrun’s growth rate will go into hyper speed, fueled not only by its position as a residential provider, but also by utility contracts that come into play and the battery pack it makes, Brightbox.

That positive big picture is underwritten by Sunrun’s breakout this year. For the past three months or so, the stock has consistently been making higher highs and lower lows.

Khalid says that there is no reason to believe that a material pullback will be in the cards.

The Trade

Khalid likes buying Sunrun Inc. at current levels, and believes that by 2020, it “will trade north of $30 per share.” “You’re at the cusp of a potential major start of a product cycle,” he said.

His suggested stop-loss is around $17.50 to $18 a share, or about 15% down from where the stock is trading currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

