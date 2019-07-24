ETV: An 8.58% Yield But We Need To Be Patient

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) is a solid fund that has performed well over the long term. The current distribution rate is an attractive 8.58%, paid on a monthly basis. However, the current valuations of the fund are a bit concerning at this time. This is another name that we should be patient with, waiting for the inevitable pullback that will eventually happen.

ETV has an investment objective of "providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." The fund intends to achieve this through "investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writing call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium." The fund will also "evaluate returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the fund."

This leaves the fund with a wide range of investment options in equity securities. ETV is currently tilted toward the tech sector, with just under 30% of assets in this space. This is attractive for growth through capital appreciation on the underlying assets. Since the fund is a CEF though, these capital gains won't materialize in the share price of the fund. These gains instead will be paid out on an ongoing basis, funding the previously mentioned high distribution.

The portion of the fund that is overwritten by call options is a significant 96%, as of its latest Fact Sheet. ETV writing call options on U.S. indices has a couple of benefits to the fund. This means that the fund is slightly defensive in nature. This is common amongst covered call funds because they can collect this additional premium when the market is flat to slightly down. However, it is not significant protection as these gains are capped at whatever the premium received is.

The other important factor for this specific style of writing calls on indices is; the fund doesn't have to worry about the underlying securities being called away when they expire. So the underlying individual names can continue to run higher (hopefully.) Since these are covered calls written on indexes, any "losing" trade leaves ETV paying cash to the seller of the option. This money is in the amount that is equal to any positive difference between the value of the index and the exercise price.

The fund is a decent size at $1,026.87, this allows for enough liquidity for almost any individual investor. ETV also has reasonable management fees, with a total expense ratio of 1.09%.

Performance

The fund has done really well this year when looking at the total market return, currently at 20.41%. However, the NAV total return this year has been a little less than stellar at 12.45%. This has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) quite a bit, as SPY has returned 20.3%. This is because even though the fund writes covered calls on indices, such a large portion is overwritten on the value of the portfolio. This still clearly weighs on the fund's returns in years where the market spikes higher.

It is worth noting though, in 2018, when SPY was down 4.56%, ETV only lost 2.62%. Another year where the market struggled was in 2015. SPY returned 1.25% in 2015, compared to ETV climbing 7.25%.

Overall, this fund is lagging the overall market as measured by SPY, even over the longer term. The 10-year returns for ETV sit at 11.84% for the market, and the NAV total return is sitting at 10.74%. This can, again, be compared to SPY with 10-year returns at 14.32%. This is the cost of having a slightly defensive strategy. I don't view this as completely negative as it can help level out returns in an overall portfolio.

The real worry about ETV is the premium the fund is currently trading at, in my opinion. An investor can currently pick up shares for $15.49 per share, with the underlying NAV currently at $14.33. This has led to a premium of 8.09%. This puts ETV at a richly valued level, historically speaking. Although the fund has enjoyed being a fund that trades at a premium level, this may have become stretched lately.

It can be clearly seen that this is about the peak premium levels that this fund has enjoyed in the past. The 1-year z-score is sitting at a whopping 2.30! Even further back, its 3-year average premium is at 4.48% and the 5-year average premium is 3.29%. This fund has clearly become a victim of its own success.

Distribution

Speaking of a high premium, this leads to some other issues with the distribution. The current distribution of 8.58% is based on the market price. This distribution is paid out monthly at $0.1108 per share. However, since the fund trades at a premium, the NAV yield is 9.35%. This yield isn't anything outrageously out of achievable level. But, this is still hard to achieve consistently year after year. It puts pressure on management to make a lot of right calls with little wiggle room for error. I believe Eaton Vance is a top fund manager but even the best can't win 100% of the time.

The current distribution of $0.1108 has been paid out consistently for quite a while now. In fact, this distribution has been in place since January of 2013. Prior to this, the fund paid out a quarterly distribution of $0.3323 or equal to the current monthly rate. So, technically this distribution has been maintained since December of 2010. This is viewed favorably as management is committed to having a predictable distribution rate.

Additionally, there is a factor that can give managers and shareholders some comfort. The fund has a significant portion of unrealized appreciation in the fund.

This is the latest report available for the fund, this is from its Annual Report ending 2018. We can see the fund has over $666 million in unrealized appreciation. That is a significant amount as the fund had paid out $96,462,061 to shareholders for 2018. This leaves the fund, with all else being equal, 6.9 years worth of distributions from just these embedded gains. Although markets always move up and down, this gives the fund some cushion even during pullbacks of the market.

Also worth noting is the fact that the fund has a dividend reinvestment plan, this creates more shares over time as well. There is also a share repurchase plan and a shelf offering program for ETV. This leaves predicting how many shares will be outstanding going forward difficult.

Common shares issued by the Fund pursuant to its dividend reinvestment plan for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were 299,332 and 189,129, respectively. The Board of Trustees of the Fund approved the continuation of the Fund’s share repurchase program that has been in effect since August 6, 2012. Pursuant to the terms of the reauthorization of the program, the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2013 in open market transactions at a discount to net asset value (NAV). The terms of the reauthorization increased the number of shares available for repurchase. The repurchase program does not obligate the Fund to purchase a specific amount of shares. There were no repurchases of common shares by the Fund for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. Pursuant to a registration statement filed with and declared effective on May 31, 2018 by the SEC, the Fund is authorized to issue an additional 11,655,048 common shares through an equity shelf offering program (the “shelf offering”). Under the shelf offering, the Fund, subject to market conditions, may raise additional capital from time to time and in varying amounts and offering methods at a net price at or above the Fund’s net asset value per common share. During the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, the Fund sold 9,302,557 and 4,005,439 common shares, respectively, and received proceeds (net of offering costs) of $142,193,009 and $60,883,895, respectively, through its shelf offering. The net proceeds in excess of the net asset value of the shares sold were $2,831,436 and $2,241,291, respectively. Offering costs (other than the applicable sales commissions) incurred in connection with the shelf offering were borne directly by EVM. Eaton Vance Distributors, Inc. (EVD), an affiliate of EVM, is the distributor of the Fund’s shares and is entitled to receive a sales commission from the Fund of 1.00% of the gross sales price per share, a portion of which is re-allowed to sales agents. The Fund was informed that the sales commissions retained by EVD during the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 were $287,263 and $123,001, respectively.

Holdings

As previously mentioned, the fund has a tilt towards tech stocks at the moment. In the Annual Report, it shows 29.1% of assets in the sector. From that period of time, until this latest listing on May 31, 2019, holdings have changed very little.

Microsoft (MSFT) comprises a large portion of the fund overall, at 7% in the Annual Report and 7.81% in the latest holdings list. I don't believe this was due to additional purchases. I believe the growing weighting on MSFT has been due to the stock performing extremely well this year. Year to date the stock is up 37.20%! The company just announced its earnings on July 18, beating on both EPS and revenue. This helped drive the stock even further to all-time highs. Its "server products and cloud services" unit, Azure, had significant year-over-year growth, but was still a deceleration from the prior quarter. Azure had revenue growth of 64% compared to the prior quarter's growth of 73%. This segment of MSFT is quite important for future growth to continue at an accelerated rate and pushing the stock higher.

Netflix (NFLX), unfortunately, didn't have quite the same luck with its earnings. NFLX also released earnings on July 18. The company dropped significantly due to its huge miss in expected subscriber additions. The forecast had been for 5 million additions, while the company added only 2.7 million. It goes without saying that subscriber growth is of significant importance to NFLX to remain a top-growing company. The added competition in the space is feared to possibly start slowing down NFLX.

Conclusion

ETV is quite an attractive fund for what it has been able to accomplish overall. This is evident in the fund's track record and steady distribution. The fund has a mix of being a more aggressive fund with some defensiveness. This is evident from its tech-heavy names that generally perform better during times of expansion. This is then countered by the fund writing covered calls on indices, allowing the fund to collect premiums and potentially enhance income for shareholders. This has led to the fund lagging the SPY over a period of time but also beating SPY during periods of volatility.

However, I would keep in mind that this fund is overvalued relative to its historical range. I suspect that investors are going to get a better chance to load up on this fund in the future during any market pullback. This will be likely caused by a drop in its market price and not necessarily a hit to its NAV as hard. This would then lead to the fund tightening that discount, the discount/premiums that we CEF investors are always watching out for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETV, MSFT, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.