Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction

Petrobras went through years of headwinds, but ultimately started to recover; it actively divests assets and allocates funds toward debt repayment and more lucrative activities.

Petrobras (PBR; PBR.A), also known as Petróleo Brasileiro, a Brazilian integrated energy company with a predominant E&P segment, currently with only ~7.72x Price/Levered FCF ratio (~13% FCF yield). Upon brief inspection, from a value investing standpoint, the stock is underpriced and is worth considering. However, according to analysts' assumptions, the firm's EPS prospects are bleak, as profit per share is anticipated to drop ~11.4% in 2019. Hence, Petrobras is not apt for a GARP portfolio. Dividend investors would also likely shun the stock with ~0.9% yield and fickle DPS in the past. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the merits and flaws of this $100.8 billion company.

Capital Structure

Petrobras is controlled by the Brazilian state; the majority stake of voting shares is owned by the Federal Government, BNDES, BNDESPar, Social Participation Fund, and Caixa Econômica Federal. It is worth mentioning that apart from ordinary shares, Petrobras has preferred stock (PBR.A) that accounts for 42.9% of capital. The company is a dominant oil producer in Brazil; in 2018, Petrobras was responsible for 79% of domestic oil production. Hence, overall economic development in the country, as well as the political sentiment and strategic priorities favored by the government, is of immense importance for the company's fundamentals and consequently, capital appreciation.

While Petrobras has a few segments (Exploration & Production, Refining, Transportation & Marketing, Gas & Power, Distribution, Biofuel, and Corporate), cash generation and shareholder rewards are heavily dependent on the upstream division; the E&P also holds most of the total assets. Petrobras is predominantly an offshore (deepwater and ultra-deepwater) player and has cutting-edge expertise in the challenging pre-salt deepwater production. The share of onshore fields (e.g., Parnaiba) in its total output is relatively low. In this sense, the company is akin to the Norwegian IOC Equinor (EQNR), which is also offshore-focused with the bulk of petroleum coming from the fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Campos and Santos basins are a bulwark of Petrobras, as they secure 85% of production. Its footprint overseas is minuscule; 99% of its reserves are located in Brazil. In 2018, the E&P segment consumed the bulk of the group's capex. The capital allocation pattern is not about to change in the medium term, as according to the 2019-2023 Business plan presented in December 2018, Petrobras expects to invest $68.8 billion in the E&P. The firm believes it has organic growth prospects and intends to allocate $11 billion toward exploration activities. Most of the promising targets are unsurprisingly located offshore Brazil.

Years of Headwinds

Petrobras went through years of headwinds, and I can't say that it emerged unscathed. In the past, it was pummelled by a plethora of issues, from Car Wash scandal to gargantuan debt and losses. As a reminder, high leverage destroys shareholder value, as a company has to meet debt investors' claims and pay interest. The considerable interest reduces funds available to stockholders and jeopardizes the sustainability of dividend and capital appreciation.

Petrobras also overpaid for offshore pre-salt exploratory rights contract during the peak of the previous oil cycle when Brent averaged ~$90; fortunately, in January 2019 Petrobras and Brazilian state reached a consensus regarding the settlement. All in all, the issues hammered the market capitalization that has nearly halved since 2011. However, the company exerted its muscles and switched to profit in 2018, while also significantly reducing the debt load. Petrobras brought Debt/Equity ratio to ~1.06x (from ~1.74x in 2015) considerably lowering prospects of insolvency and easing the burden of interest expense. That was achieved because of the strict execution of a meticulous plan toward recovery. Asset divestment program is a part of it.

In most cases, asset divestment is not a panacea for chronic dependence on debt financing. Substantial improvements in operations combined with cost-cutting are essential ingredients necessary to restore financial soundness. Thankfully, Petrobras also started to trim general & administrative expenses to improve operating margin and increase cash flows; so, it not only sells the property but also makes operations more efficient and allocate funds toward more lucrative activities to secure higher ROCE.

The firm has set an ambitious target of 1.5x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio by 2020, and the milestone looks achievable, as Petrobras not only redirects cash inflows from asset sales to debt repayment but also improves EBITDA margin, which now equals ~36.7%, the highest level in 5 years. Petrobras has recently made a few announcements regarding rebalancing of the portfolio. For instance, the firm informed the market that it had signed a deal with Brazil antitrust regulator regarding the sale of eight refining assets. Also, it picked Trident Energy as a winner in a final re-bid for the Pampo and Enchova shallow-water fields. So, the asset divestment program is actively executing, and it will surely boost the firm's inorganic FCF this year.

ROE, FCF, and Quality of Earnings

Briefly speaking about returns, I should mention that Petrobras's Return on Equity (~8.2%) is heavily distorted as the debt remains a significant source of funds. At the same time, 2018 Return on Assets (which in cases of highly leveraged companies typically tends to be lower than ROE) reached only 3.8%, which is indeed a lackluster result. However, despite not truly inspiring ROE, Petrobras is a champion of FCF. Undoubtedly, one of the essential merits of the company is organic FCF or cash surplus that remains after deducting capital expenditures from net operating cash flow (not taking into account inflows from divestments and outflows related to acquisitions). According to my computations, the firm's LTM FCFE equals $13.08 billion, which specifies a 16.2% levered FCF margin. The latter compares quite favorably to the net margin of only 7.2%. In sum, I should conclude that Petrobras has stellar profits quality, and its CROE appears to be well above ROE based on accounting profit.

Dividend

The dividend was volatile in the past, so was the yield. The company canceled cash distribution to shareholders in 2015 amid severe crisis and oil market meltdown. In 2018 Brent rally and asset divestments helped it to show a sizeable cash surplus and reintroduce dividend payments. Now the yield is meager, only ~0.9%.

To research the dividend sustainability, I prefer to use cash flow-based metrics rather than accounting profit, as the latter is often considerably distorted by accruals, tax benefits, etc. An investor who wants to receive deeper insights should use traditional payout ratio together with levered free cash flow (FCF to Equity). In 2017, the company generated FCFE (including divestments) of $15.93 billion. In 2018, it distributed $611.7 million as shareholder rewards. The dividend coverage was 26x. Indeed, more than safe. So, after the firm reaches its 2020 Net debt/EBITDA target, I reckon it might consider DPS increase.

However, here I should note that for dividend-focused investors PRB is not a top pick, as energy mammoths Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) offer much more stable, predictable, and generous income than Petrobras; at the same time, the supermajors have lower leverage and, consequently, higher financial flexibility.

Valuation

To take a more in-depth look at the company's fundamentals, I should put them into context and compare current trading multiples to the ratios of the most akin peers to reveal if the market prices equity accurately or not.

I have selected Equinor, Total (TOT), and BP (BP) for comparison.

Data by YCharts

On a P/E basis, PRB does not look like a bargain.

Data by YCharts

Debt-adjusted earnings yield has the same message.

Data by YCharts

Yet, Price/Operating cash flow ratio illustrates that the Brazilian company is cheaper than its two European peers.

Oil Market and Final Thoughts

After the OPEC+ extended production curbs, the market is perfectly balanced to bolster Brent price. However, mounting concerns regarding the Chinese economic slowdown and weaker demand for commodities (especially fuels) remain as a principal risk for the oil price's upward movement and cash flows of E&P players. Petrobras is no exception. Apart from that, the company is exposed to country-specific risks.

In my opinion, Petrobras has to radically increase the dividend to attract income-focused investors and return under the radar of investment funds that build their portfolios selecting stock according to the size of dividend yield and sustainability of shareholder rewards. The company has enough cash to do so. 2018 dividend introduction instills confidence that the firm has recovered and healed its wounds. Given the resilience of operating cash flow and aggressive asset sales, I reckon DPS might be increased in 2020.

At the moment, the stock is not a screaming 'Buy,' or a must-have for dividend investors. It has a high FCF yield but low debt-adjusted earnings yield compared to the peers. According to Seeking Alpha Essential, the sell-side is bullish on the stock. I acknowledge that oil price's upward movement, as well as possible dividend hike, might serve as catalysts, but I'm less optimistic and have a neutral sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.