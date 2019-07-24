Netflix: Not All Subscribers Are Created Equally

Last week I wrote a bearish piece on Netflix (NFLX). I originally wrote the piece for my DGI Club subscribers, highlighting why I’m much more bullish on the “old media” brands who generate strong cash flows and pay rising dividends than I am the flashy F.A.N.G. name. Netflix isn’t a stock that I typically cover here at Seeking Alpha because it’s not the type of stock that I like to own. However, that piece ended up being one of the most widely read/engaged with pieces that I’ve ever published on Seeking Alpha. Right now, it has more than 500 comments and throughout the comment thread, a noticed a common theme that I wanted to address in this follow-up piece.

I’ve written for SA long enough to know that I shouldn’t be surprised to get a lot of push-back when writing a bearish article about a popular stock. But, what was surprising to me was the fact that so many bullish commenters seemed focused on one specific aspect of Netflix’s growth story that I was fairly willing to overlook.

It seems that most Netflix bulls expect the company’s international segment to be the catalyst for massive profits down the road. This makes sense because the U.S. market is already fairly (if not fully) saturated. But, as I’ll discuss in this piece, I think that relying on subs from international markets is a tough pill to swallow from a cash flow standpoint.

Since I published the original article for subscribers, NFLX is down some $50/share. Much of this weakness is due to the Q2 earnings report that the company posted late last week which spooked the market a bit due to missed subscriber growth expectations. My general point with my first article was that a variety of headwinds are forming in front of NFLX which could potentially loom heavily over future growth prospects. Slowing growth and increased subscriber churn rates should add uncertainty to the stock. And, being that this is a stock that already carries a highly speculative valuation, my fear is that NFLX investors will see the company’s elevated multiple contracts in the coming years.

Although my article wasn’t making a quarterly call (but instead, more of a cautious long-term outlook due to growth headwinds and overvaluation), I saw some things in the recent earnings report which appeared to validate my thesis. In short, the negative net adds in the domestic space, the slowing pace of sub growth in the international space, and the overall missed expectations with regard to net adds seemed to show a chink in this behemoth’s armor. I’d been saying for a while now that I didn’t believe that Netflix had a moat. Others disagreed. Well, for the time being anyway, it appears that I may have been on to something.

Due to the high valuation with which NFLX shares trade, any slowdown in growth is likely to lead to a revaluation of the stock. When shares are trading for triple-digit P/E multiples, there’s really only one way to go in this regard: down. Only time will tell if the Q2 issues are more secular or just having to do with seasonality and the content slate.

You’ll hear me use that phrase “time will tell” a handful of times in this piece. That’s because of the speculative nature of NFLX’s valuation, which is being based off of expectations 5-10 years down the road. Your guess is as good as mine with regard to what the company will look like in a decade. As a value investor, I’m not interested in putting money at risk because of such speculation. But, I am willing to point out risk when I see it and I think those who’re relying on NFLX’s international growth figures to eventually justify the current market cap should take heed.

Management continues to focus on the longer-term growth trends rather than quarter-to-quarter choppiness. And you know what, I wouldn’t expect them to do anything differently. The best companies in the world are managed with the long term in mind, not quarter-to-quarter figures. This short-term thinking is what leads to mistakes and a lack of innovation that lets longer-term-minded competitors catch up over time. I don’t fault NFLX management for their strategy, though I still wonder whether or not it’s going to work out.

The narrative surrounding Netflix, for years, has been that eventually the business will hit a certain critical mass of paying subs and when that happens the numbers will all add up and the cash flow floodgates will open up and this will go from a company known only for revenue growth to a company that is printing cash like none other. Investors have been willing to give NFLX the benefit of the doubt for years now because of the fantastic growth it was producing on the top line. They’ve focused on the company taking market share position and building out what they hope will be effective economies of scale rather than bottom line results.

NFLX was first to market in the pay to stream media space. This company has a huge lead on the competition. In the digital landscape overall, only YouTube has a larger share of eyeballs (that I’m aware of, anyway); yet, YouTube is a free service. The massive market share that NFLX has carved out for itself with subscribers looking for digital content creates what I believe to be an illusion of a moat for the company.

Investors who’re bullish on NFLX like to harp on the company’s 150m+ subs which totally leaves its competitors in the dust. The upstart rivals that we’ll see launching later in 2019 and in 2020 (Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), HBO Max (NYSE:T), NBC Universal’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) product, etc.) had all stated near-term sub targets that are much lower than NFLX’s current 150m figure. So, it appears that NFLX will have the market share lead for the foreseeable future. Yet, since there are no apparent switching costs in the streaming space and brand names mean less and less in terms of user experience as the technology that the platforms are built on improve and becomes commoditized.

Analysts believe that one of the catalysts for NFLX’s Q2 sub weakness was the popularity of Game of Thrones on HBO’s platform. During their Q2 conference call NFLX management seemed to agree because when asked about subscriber churn, NFLX CEO Spencer Neumann had this to say:

“Yes. Sure. I mean generally when we looked at the -- the slowdown in subscriber growth was across all of our regions. So you talk about our kind of top of funnel or gross adds, we saw that slowdown across the board, which indicates to us some level of seasonality and kind of the overall, as we say, the kind of timing of the content slate.”

Throughout the CC, management harped on the popularity and success of the recently launched Stranger Things season 3 and mentioned that they expect this to be a catalyst for sub growth to re-accelerate into Q3. Time will tell if that’s the case or not, yet regardless, it seems clear to me that the industry is acknowledging that eyeballs follow the intriguing content and I don’t think we’re going to see this trend change anytime soon. This content is expensive to produce and content-related costs will likely continue to rise in the face of new competition. To justify these costs, not only will Netflix have to continue to take market share, but also maintain its pricing power. I don’t think the company will be able to do this with cheaper alternatives coming into the market. That’s where the heart of my bearish thesis lies.

I know that many bullish Netflix investors think that the importance of the content slate pales in comparison to the massive size of the growth opportunity overseas. For Netflix to hit that aforementioned critical mass of subs (wherever it may lie), the company is going to have to continue to gain significant traction in these overseas markets. One of the major criticisms that I received throughout the comment section of my previous bearish piece on Netflix was that I was ignoring this opportunity. Admittedly, I was, to a certain extent. My focus was primarily on domestic performance because that’s where the money is. That’s where the margins lie. That’s where the bottom line results will most likely be printed. And, these bottom line results will be necessary for this stock eventually.

We’ve seen the major discrepancy in the ad-driven businesses when it comes to ARPU in the U.S. compared to foreign markets for a while now. This is especially the case in emerging markets, where most believe NFLX’s greatest growth opportunities exist. Sticking to the F.A.N.G. space, looking at results from Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) most recent quarter, we see that ARPU in the U.S./Canada is more than twice as high as it is in Europe, and 10x+ what we see in the Asia Pacific region and the “rest of the world” category. These latter two regions are where big tech has the most growth potential (in terms of new users due to increasing internet penetration). This is where Netflix bulls think the company can separate itself from other U.S. media companies. Yet, the money isn’t there.

Source: Facebook Q119 CC Slides, Page 8

Granted, Facebook’s operations/business model aren’t the same as the one Netflix is pursuing so it’s a bit of an apples to oranges comparison. Yet, the underlying reason that those emerging markets produce less ARPU in the ad-driven business still apply to the lower margins that we see on NFLX’s international subs.

During Q2, Netflix’s international business produced roughly 11% more revenues that the company’s domestic segment, yet the international profits were less than half the size of the domestic profits. NFLX’s international profit margin was just 16.3% compared to the U.S. profit margin of 37.1%. Granted, both the U.S. and international profit margins rose y/y. This is a good thing for NFLX bulls to focus on. Management predicts that margins will continue to rise in the short term, yet I still wonder whether or not that trend will be able to hold true once more competition enters the market over the next year. As I said above, many of these new competitors are coming online with price points below NFLX’s. To me, this price war doesn’t bode well for margin expansion in the streaming space.

Simply put, while a $15 subscription might not seem like all that much in the U.S., that is a hefty chunk of change in other markets. The U.S. market is already saturated with NFLX subs. Many analysts predict that OTT platforms like Disney+ will be seen as an add-on to a family’s streaming service menu. Time will tell. Yet, in Q2, we saw domestic net adds fall for the first time in quite some time which leads me to believe that the NFLX ecosystem might not be as sticky as previously thought. And, in foreign markets I suspect this will be even more of a problem because families in low-income areas won’t have the resources to pay for more than one platform. For instance, NFLX cites in the Q2 call that pay TV cost ~$5/month in India, which is why it has had to add lower-priced options for its services “to improve the accessibility” in that market.

India certainly isn’t alone in this regard. So, harkening back to the title of this piece, not all subscribers are created equally in terms of the profits that they can generate for NFLX. Yet, NFLX’s content spend to gain traction in these foreign markets continues to grow and as competition in the streaming industry continues to rise, large U.S. media firms are competing for those eyeballs, as are local companies. There is no end in sight to the content wars.

In the U.S., we talk about most households subscribing to multiple streaming services and the digital media space not being a zero sum game. However, in emerging markets, I’m not so sure that this will be the case. Financial restraints will make consumers pick and choose services (or, increase their churn amongst them) and I think it’s likely these growth markets that appear to be attractive to so many NFLX bulls simply won’t pan out in terms of meeting future cash flow expectations.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.