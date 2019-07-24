Tapestry: Decent Brands, Terrible Management

With a high yield and reasonable P/E, Tapestry (TPR) seems to fit the bill nicely for the sort of undervalued investment value hunters love to accumulate. Buffett, Klarman, Pabrai, and others, at some point, said: as value investors, we define investing as buying at 50 cents for a dollar. Indeed, shares of Tapestry almost halved during the last twelve months and sit today near the lows. The situation got me interested in checking out the name.

We cannot help but to continuously seek out for a good deal. The investment case for Tapestry, as stated by bulls, is quite straightforward: who would not love, especially in the current market, to pick up a luxury name for 12-times forward earnings? However, the market often proves right: cheap is for a reason, and I did not come to share the longs' view that Tapestry is such a clean-cut bargain.

First, cheap can always get cheaper. We hear that a lot, we tend to forget it just as quickly. However, even net-net investments are poor ones when company assets get squandered by the management. Longs may believe that, with Tapestry trading close to its lowest price in a decade, shares are a great bargain, but there's a catch. In fact, while company revenues doubled from $3.2 billion in 2009 to $5.9 billion in 2018, operating income during the same period decreased from $977 million to $909 million. Profits went nowhere, and outstanding shares barely budged. No price appreciation can be justified in the absence of growth. As Howard Marks points out in his The Most Important Thing, even value investors cannot escape from dealing with growth. Tapestry (formerly Coach) is merely trading at the same multiples it was back then.

Successful investing is about predicting the future rather than delve into the past, but a few uncovered red flags leave me skeptical on Tapestry and unwilling to take a bullish stance at this point.

When 1 + 2 = 1

Coach gobbled up Stuart Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade in 2017. As a result, Tapestry was born. The company spent on these two M&A almost $3 billion of shareholders' money: to be precise, $2.4 billion for Kate Spade and $574 million for Stuart Weitzman. The two names gave a boost to the company top line, but that’s about it. Bulls might argue diversification has made Tapestry less susceptible to trends, with three different brands to leverage on in the portfolio. However, such a case rests on management driving synergies and ultimately profits, not sales, from all brands. So far, results have been disappointing.

Delving into 2018 numbers, shareholders can notice Coach contributes more than 100% to Tapestry bottom line (TPR 10K p.37-38). Last year Kate Spade posted an operating loss of $61.9 million and Stuart Weitzman of $2.6 million. Management had the chance to focus on developing (and turning to a profit) the brand acquired in 2015, yet chose to eat again more than it could chew. A perfect example of deworsification, as Lynch would call it.

Margins topped in 2013 and have been under pressure since then. Gross margin has declined by 573bps compared to 2009. Impending tariffs are unlikely to help Coach boost the numbers: products sourcing might as well become more expensive. SG&A expenses also ballooned following the Kate Spade acquisition reaching almost $3 billion. As a result, operating margin contracted even more vs. 2009 by 1478bps.

It is vital to remember Kate Spade was a $1.4-billion sales, profitable brand back in 2016, although operating margins have always been somehow slim. Two years into Tapestry and sales decreased by about $100 million (2018 revenues were $1.28 billion), while expenses increased. If you are expecting the costs to be conducive of growth, don’t get your hopes up. According to TPR's latest 10K, marketing-related expenses for the Group last year were in line with 2017 or 4% of sales, which is an average number. In amount, the increase was about $50 million from $178 million to $228 million. The bulk of expenses remain distribution, direct store costs, and corporate overhead.

At a time where retailers are considering to spin off profitable brands to create value for shareholders, Tapestry has gone the opposite way. However, only Tapestry's management and bankers have profited from the M&A so far. Coach paid a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple for Kate Spade, which I see as a gross waste of shareholders' money considering the negative contribution to earnings and the ongoing problems in the sector. To provide some context, both the profitable Michael Kors (Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)) and L Brands (LB) trade at around 7x EV/EBITDA. Ironically, Tapestry remains slightly more expensive than these two at about 8x EV/EBITDA, thereby suggesting some downside is possible even from here.

Bulls present Coach as a luxury brand, but I find that a far-fetched idea. Traditional luxury names in this space like Chanel or Louis Vitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) are moat-y and e-tailers resistant. These brands possess pricing and distribution power and can offset the negatives coming from the ongoing disruption. On the contrary, fashion and accessories retailers remain plagued by worsening economics in the sector, with Amazon (AMZN) wreaking havoc to margins, at least in the US. Fashion is still a crowded space, and customers are price-sensitive. From a quick reality-check, it is easy to conclude Tapestry brands pertaining to the fashion group. As a result, I see most of this margin erosion as unavoidable and unrecoverable. I remain a skeptic of any DCF model (like the one by Morningstar with a target price of $45) which include expanding margins to conclude the name is presently undervalued.

Not excited about the yield

The bulls argue Tapestry throws off a lot of free cash flow. As a matter of fact, the company generated $2.7 billion in FCF since 2014, which is indeed a lot of money. However, as previously noted, the company also spent $3.0 billion on two dilutive acquisitions which did not add anything to the bottom line. Therefore, the company came short of $300 million, and as a natural consequence, the balance sheet has deteriorated. Out of the $6.6 billion company assets, intangibles and goodwill now make up for almost half of the total value (48%), increasing from 14% the previous year. The company also keeps paying an annual dividend of $1.35, which at the current share price translates into a relatively high 4.5% yield.

Still, because of the cash spent for Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, Tapestry has funded all of its distributions to shareholders in the last five years with debt. Considering a cash outlay for dividends of $370-380 million per year, it really should not come as a surprise that Tapestry's liabilities almost tripled from $1.2 billion in 2014 to $3.4 billion in 2018.

The distribution has not increased since 2013, and there should be no upcoming changes to the company policy in this regard. Tapestry instead recently announced a $1-billion buyback program. While I do not want to condemn any decision which returns cash to shareholders preventively, I see the preference towards buybacks as potentially motivated (at least in part) by the fact that CEO salary package includes substantial option awards. Moreover, I see a significant risk that the management could further leverage up the company balance sheet to prop up the stock price.

Conclusion

There seems to be a lot of love from sell-side analysts and cheerleading towards Tapestry, which I find irrational and suspicious. For a quick recap: Tapestry has suffered from margin erosion and disappointing performance from acquired brands. It is not a luxury but rather a fashion player, and these names do not command very high multiples in the market. The management's track record on capital allocation has been terrible, with questionable acquisitions and a lot of leverage to fund returns to shareholders.

For all such reasons, I do not share at all the Street's view that the company is “undervalued.” If anything, Tapestry could be a candidate for a pair-trade in the fashion sector, but with TPR on the short side. I remain wary and assign a bearish rating to the stock. I do not believe there is a lot of downside from current levels (although one lower turn of EV/EBITDA seems possible), but my choice is motivated by the belief that under present management Tapestry could continue to underperform the sector and broader indexes.

Since 2014, Coach has been on a quest for value destruction with two M&A which brought nothing but pain to investors, and I see no reasons to justify such a strategy and the self-serving leadership. All in all, I am a skeptic and find difficult to buy into management's optimism that Tapestry is executing on its plan. I am instead worried that the Coach brand has been milked to fund executives’ ambitions with investors "holding the bag" (pun intended). I am happy to remain on the sidelines and wait for a management change, or a significant multi-year improvement at Kate Spade to consider a different opinion.

