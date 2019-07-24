Philip Morris International: High Dividend Yield, Gone In A Puff Of Vapor

Emerging markets and Asia seem to have bucked the worldwide trend of smoking decline however, it will only be a matter of time before government regulators in those countries take action.

The FDA recently approved IQOS, PMI's vaping product, to be sold in the US. However, it will most likely face stiff competition limiting its success.

Intro

Philip Morris International (PM) came to my attention as I was looking for stocks that paid a healthy dividend and with decent growth potential. Philip Morris seems to be an ideal candidate due to its attractive 5% yield and potential growth story in the form of its e-cigarette IQOS. However, doing further research on the stock dissuaded me from making an investment.

Philip Morris International is a Tobacco Company that was spun-off from Altria in 2008 to focus on the non-US markets. Its brands, which consists of Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark and Philip Morris and a host of other local brands, are among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the world commanding a leading market share in several countries. Marlboro, in particular, is the world’s number-one international cigarette brand.

In terms of the geographical mix of revenues, Japan is Philip Morris International’s largest market in terms of net revenues ($3.8 billion, $4.7 billion and $2.8 billion in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively) and accounted for 13%, 16% and 11% of total. Smoking has been in decline now for several years in the US and while this trend may not be as pronounced in Japan similar scenarios are playing out.

It could also be implied from the disclosure that Indonesia was the second largest with $3.1 billion, $3.2 billion and $3.2 billion net revenue in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Overall though the company has a decent geographical footprint which is important as it provides diversification against the legal risk of the governments of those countries pushing legislation against smoking. And it seems it will only be a matter of time before more stringent smoking regulation is released.

IQOS won't be able to top Juul

The recent rally on PMI was brought about by the FDA finally approving IQOS for sale in the US after a nearly two-year wait. The IQOS (which stands for “I quit ordinary smoking”) is an electronic device that uses heated tobacco sticks that is marketed as an alternative to smoking (similar to vaping). The device will be rolled out in the US, in a distribution partnership with sister company Altria (MO), this year starting with about 500 retail stores Atlanta. The IQOS is currently available in several international markets with Japan being the most successful. PMI considers the device a key component in its future and hopes to take a bite of the currently growing e-cigarette market dominated by Juul (which Altria has a 35% minority stake in). The e-cigarette market in the US is estimated at $3.6 billion and expected to grow at 11% CAGR annually until 2024.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared IQOS earlier this year. Altria will license IQOS and sell the device in the U.S., with plans to introduce it in Atlanta this summer. King said PMI has shared lessons it learned in rolling out IQOS across Europe with Altria to help with its introduction to U.S. consumers. “You have to get that initial understanding and you have to make it easy for people, adult smokers, to try the product and make sure they like it,” King said. “We’ve shared that with Altria. They’re very attentive, very good. Their plan is terrific. We have a great deal of confidence they’ll be successful in the U.S.” Altria invested $12.8 billion for a stake in e-cigarette giant Juul late last year. Juul, which sells the market-leading e-cigarette in the U.S., has started expanding overseas into markets where PMI sells IQOS. King told analysts that PMI is not seeing any impact on overall results, “but it is early days."

So the question now becomes how does IQOS stack up against Juul?

So IQOS is not really like traditional vaping products which use a nicotine-infused liquid rather it works by heating tobacco-filled sticks, called “Heatsticks”, to produce vapor. The distinction may not sound different but it results in a comparatively different flavor and “hit” profile than vaping. In other words, it tastes and feels closer to a traditional cigarette than Juul. On the other hand, Juul has appealed to both smokers wanting to switch as well as new customers through a combination of sleek Social Media marketing (which was taken down), great product design, high nicotine content and a variety of flavors. Juul delivers all of the nicotine hit (and then some) of a cigarette and has modern touches for new customers who feel traditional smoking is a little old fashion. If Juul can somehow channel that appeal to a new legal adult market while avoiding kids/teens, the company has the potential to expand the market.

The market seems to believe that IQOS can repeat its blockbuster success in Japan. However, that success was only possible due to Japanese regulation making selling liquid nicotine illegal, effectively banning vaping in the country. In that scenario, IQOS faced very little competition. This won’t be the case in the US as vaping is more widespread. Furthermore, as Juul plans its international expansion the competitive position of IQOS in other countries (ex-Japan) would be threatened.

Valuation

Given all the factors listed, I view the IQOS to be a moderate but not blockbuster success in the US taking away market share from sister company Altria as traditional smokers switch over. The current 5% yield may seem attractive at first however it should be noted that the company carries a massive amount of debt at $23 billion (total liabilities of $48 billion) against negative equity of $10 billion. In other words, its total debt outweighs its Total Assets.

This means that any decrease in revenue (say for example a regulatory body clamping down on smoking or vaping) would most likely lead to a dividend decrease. The stock is trading at a 16.6 forward P/E ratio, which in my opinion isn't cheap enough given the risk factors to revenue. Given all these factors, PMI would need IQOS to be a blockbuster in order to justify an investment and I don’t see that happening given the strength of Juul. Therefore, PMI gets a “Hold” or “Avoid” rating from me at its current price.

