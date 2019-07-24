Grain Markets: Mostly Favorable Weather Supports Downside Risk, But Crop Progress/Quality And International Weather Are Concerning

Cooler weather pattern change across the central and eastern U.S. to be short-lived as another surge of warmth to return across a good portion of the nation.

Wheat crop progress/quality in good shape and on par with last year and the 5-year avg.; corn and soybean progress/quality lagging last year and 5-year avg.

Investment Thesis

Temperature trends (intensity and duration of warmth) will be monitored closely in the days ahead for the 6-15 day time frame. So far the returning warmth is expected to be longer in duration, but less intense than the previous. Overall, the weather pattern will remain favorable for winter wheat harvesting and crop progress of spring wheat, corn, and soybeans. This supports continued downside risk to prices or upside limitations.

Grain markets finish lower on Monday with weather, export inspections, and crop progress in focus

The U.S. September corn futures finished Monday's trading session down 1.80% to $4.2225, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.32% to $9.0588 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 2.81% to $4.8788. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.62% ($0.27) to $16.37, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 1.34% ($0.21) to $15.49 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 2.53% ($0.14) to $5.39. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 14.6 cents to $4.876, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 11.2 cents to $4.286, resulting in a bearish 59-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.080 to $5.212. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn export inspection disappoints while wheat and soybeans fall in line with trade expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending July 18 at 438k metric tonnes. This came in below last week's mark of 690k metric tonnes, and less than traders' expectations of 483k-737k metric tonnes. Mexico (195k) and Japan (158k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 433k metric tonnes, more than last week's 349k metric tonnes and in line with traders' expectations of 327k-544k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 240k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 80k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Algeria (91k), Malaysia (59k), Guatemala (48k), and the Philippines (46k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 559k metric tonnes, less than last week's 855k tonnes, but in line with traders' range of 435k-735k tonnes. China (317k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending July 18, 2019.

Corn and soybean crops still lagging well behind average and last year while wheat remains on par; overall yields on pace to fall below average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of July 21, 35% of this year's corn is silking. That's well behind both last year's 78% and the 5-year average pace of 66%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 58% a week ago and 72% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 92%. That's behind last year's pace of 96% and the 5-year average of 94%. Of the spring wheat planted, 76% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 79% last year and 76% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 40% are blooming. That's well behind the 5-year average of 76% and last year's pace of 66%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 70% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 69% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 79% last year and the 5-year average of 79%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 94% headed (up 7% from the prior week; 64% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 78% pegging (up 9% from the prior week; 71% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 31% headed (up 7% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 27% headed (up 3% the prior week; 73% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 78% squaring (up 18% from the prior week; 60% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Short-term cool change across the central and eastern U.S. to give way to warmer changes in the 3-15 day outlook (late July into early August); next bout of warmer than normal weather to be longer than the previous bout, but not as intense

On the weather front, the high heat and humidity levels that's plagued much of the eastern 2/3rds of the country last week has come to an end amid a major weather pattern change. This change features an amplified, dipole regime with a trough axis centered over the east-central U.S. and a ridge axis centered over the west-central/interior West U.S. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-2 day (July 23-24) upper level/jet stream pattern.

The upper level trough axis, associated with broad upper cyclonic flow, centered over the east-central U.S. is led by a strong surface cold front that's currently pushing across the southern Plains and East U.S. putting an end to the high heat and humidity. In its wake is a broad, Canadian surface high area and a northwest wind flow that's has helped to usher in a noticeably cooler and drier airmass across the central and eastern U.S. Figure 7 below is a map of the U.S. depicting showers and thunderstorms along a frontal boundary from the southern U.S. to the eastern U.S. Noticeably cooler and drier air filters in from behind across the central U.S. Southwest U.S. monsoon taking shape.

Figure 8 below is a map of the U.S. depicting the cloud cover associated with showers and thunderstorms from the Southwest U.S. monsoon to storms along a frontal boundary extending from the southern U.S. to the eastern U.S.

Meanwhile, further upstream, the heat has shifted over the West U.S., as upper level ridging associated with broad anticyclonic flow and a 594 dm heat dome over the Desert Southwest has built with the mean ridge axis centered over the interior West U.S.

This amplified, dipole pattern will quickly come to an end. Later this week, upper level troughing over the eastern U.S. will quickly dissolve and phase out. In its place will be higher heights developing, hence upper level ridging across eastern Canada and the eastern half of the country, particularly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast U.S. The higher heights over eastern Canada and the Great Lakes/Northeast U.S. will support warmer than normal temperatures and will be aided by a Bermuda sub-tropical ridge/heat dome just off the East Coast. This will persist from later this week through late next week. As we get into late next week, the warmth will once again begin to encompass much of the country as the aforementioned heat dome over the Southwest U.S. begins to expand northeastward working in unison with an expanding Bermuda heat dome off the U.S. East Coast. The focus on warmth will be across the northern half of the country. Weakness in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep the southern U.S. seasonable to unseasonably cool levels late week through next week or from day 3-12. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-11 day (July 26-August 2) temperature pattern.

Beyond 12 days, forecast models maintain the warmth across much of the country with the American GFS model placing more focus of the warmth/heat over the western half of the country and the European ECMWF model placing more emphasis on the warmth across the northern, central, and eastern U.S. Both models continue to support cooler temperatures (near normal to slightly below normal) across the southern U.S. Figure 10 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 2-7) temperature pattern.

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 1-6) temperature pattern.

Overall, for the grain belt, we will see near-term cooling before the warmth returns later this week and through the extended.

From a precipitation standpoint, there's not much news to talk about as there's no real organized storm systems that will bring anything to noteworthy. Shower and thunderstorms development will largely be diurnally driven and should we see an uptick in moisture/humidity, that will bring in the chance for isolated chances for heavy rainfall/flooding though details being this far out are not clear. Over the next couple of weeks, precipitation will range normal to drier than normal across a large portion of the country including the grain belt. Figure 12 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Figure 13 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal to drier than normal pattern over much of the country in the 1-7 day time frame (July 22-29).

Another intense heatwave is expected to hit Europe which is devastating news for producers there as it most likely will have a negative impact to the crops there just as the last heatwave. Heat and dryness are also areas of concern for portions of China.

Final Trading Thoughts

Drought or the risk of drought is not going to be an issue given how wet we've been in previous months. That said, the normal to drier than normal pattern over the grain belt over the next couple of weeks will not be of concern. In terms of temperatures, we will see short-term cooling revert back to warming temperatures later this week and into the extended (through Day 16). It's unclear how warm or hot we will get. As of now, we are not seeing anything that would suggest heat risk/stress to the late planted crops in the central U.S. So overall, the weather pattern will be largely favorable for harvest and crop progress over the next couple of weeks. That said, look for prices to continue to move downward. Domestic corn and soybean crop progress and quality will remain a concern as their both lagging behind average and last year. Additionally, another major heat expected to hit Europe and heat/dryness concerns in parts of China could eventually prompt more demand from those regions hence potential stronger U.S. exports. These are variables that could provide upside support. In the near term, expect for downside risk to outweigh upside potential.

