Pattern Energy Q2 2019 Power Production Preview

Introduction

This article is part of a series tracking and analyzing wind speed data in order to estimate the quarterly power production of Pattern Energy (PEGI). Briefly, Pattern Energy operates a portfolio of wind farms mostly located across the United States and Canada. Thus, it is expected that power production (and consequently, revenue) is linked directly to the wind speeds experienced at each wind farm in the portfolio. Using wind speed data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), estimates for power production can be derived shortly after the quarter concludes, prior to the official earnings report. For more information on the methodology, limitations, and accuracy of this model, please take a look at this article: Can Wind Speed Data Really Predict Pattern Energy Earnings?

The Track Record So Far

No model is perfect, and this model is very simplistic and uses crude data. However, there seems to be a reasonable correlation between the model predictions and the actual reported results. Below is the historical performance:

Wind Speeds This Quarter

Source: NOAA

April showed weakness across the continent, particularly affecting the southern California region, where the Ocotillo wind farm is located. Balancing this, the Hatchet Ridge wind farm in northern California saw exceptionally strong winds.

Source: NOAA

Wind speeds were slightly closer to average in May, although weakness at Ocotillo persisted. Additionally the Great Lakes region had a pocket of lower than usual wind speeds, affecting the Canadian portfolio. Hatchet Ridge continued to experience above-average winds.

Source: NOAA

Most of the portfolio remained slightly below long-term averages in June. However, the Ocotillo wind farm continued to experience low wind speeds compared to long-term averages.

The table below sums up the quarter:

This quarter is particularly interesting due to the wind speed anomalies in California. The primary concern is low wind speeds at the Ocotillo wind farm – 20% to 30% below normal. As a reminder, power production is generally correlated with the cube of wind speed, so this kind of variation could lead to power production 40%-60% below average. Ocotillo is also the 3rd largest project in Pattern Energy’s portfolio and represents about 10% of total power generation capacity.

Balancing this, the Hatchet Ridge project experienced sustained strong winds throughout the quarter. On the surface, this is a positive, for the same reasons described above. However, there is a possibility that winds may have been on occasion too strong, forcing turbines to cut out to prevent damage. Additionally, the Hatchet Ridge project has Pacific Gas and Electric as the offtake counterparty, so it is uncertain if payments will flow through to Pattern Energy until the bankruptcy is resolved.

It should be noted that this model does not include data for the Santa Isabel, Meikle, and Japan projects; these are assumed to be producing at 100% of long-term averages. As a reminder, the wind index represents the theoretical power production given the available wind resource. Actual production will be lower due to maintenance and repairs. Historically, Pattern Energy has been able to maintain production a few percentage points below this theoretical maximum.

Typically, when the model predicts an extremely low wind index it is overly pessimistic. The overall portfolio did experience low wind speeds in April, reverting closer to average in May and June. Combined with the abnormal speeds in California, it is reasonable to expect production to be lower than normal. My expectations for the quarter are a wind index in the 85 to 90 percentile range and actual production approximately 2% below the wind index. I invite you to examine the data and draw your own conclusions.

El Nino Subsiding

The El Nino effect over the last 6-9 months may have influenced abnormal weather patterns across North America. Fortunately, ocean temperatures are expected to return to normal in the fall, which may allow wind resources to return closer to long-term averages.

Source: National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center

Watch For Capital Raise

Pattern Energy has a number of upcoming payments due in 2020. First, the Tsugaru project in Japan is expected to achieve commercial operations in Q1. Associated with this is an additional $200M investment. Second, the Gulf Wind repowering is set to commence in 2020; total investment is expected to be $50M, with $19M invested to date. Finally, a $225M convertible note is due in July 2020. Pattern Energy’s current liquidity is shown below:

Source: Pattern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Given Pattern Energy’s current dividend policy pays out substantially all of the cash available for distribution, there will be minimal increase in cash reserves to address these upcoming needs. However, there are multiple options for management to address the upcoming capital requirements, including refinancing the convertible notes, issuing new corporate level debt, refinancing unencumbered projects, and issuing preferred or common shares. Given that Pattern Energy previously issued shares at $23.40 in 2017 and $23.90 in 2016, I would not be surprised if shares are issued in the next 6 months given the recent strength in the common stock.

Technicals

The stock is currently trading near the upper bound of an ascending channel. RSI is at 57, indicating slightly overbought conditions. Resistance is expected in the $24-25 range and support in the $21-22 range.

Conclusion

Wind speed data from NOAA suggests that Pattern Energy power production will be below long-term averages in Q2. El Nino is expected to subside in the fall, allowing weather patterns to return to normal. Pattern Energy will need to raise capital to address upcoming payments in 2020. Given recent strength in the common stock, it is likely that some of this need will be addressed by issuing shares.

Pattern Energy is expected to report earnings in early August.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.