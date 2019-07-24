Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Believes $120 Iron Ore Is The New Normal

I've been very interested in the iron ore market in '19 because of the supply that went out of the market.

Iron ore prices have been an often-recurring theme in my "daily" notes to subscribers ever since the Brumadinho disaster in Brazil impacted several existing positions, including BHP Billiton (BHP), Altius (OTCPK:ATUSF) and MFC Bancorp. The latter is now called Scully Royalty (SRL) by the way. I still like all these companies as well as Rio Tinto (RIO).

I keep an eye on earnings calls across the industry and Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE:CLF) turned out to be very interesting. Cleveland-Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves is a bit of a colorful character which makes my work even more fun. Here are some of the key highlights that I found very relevant in reviewing the health of the iron ore market. Goncalves' comments are in quotations:

The remainder of our expected 2019 shipping volumes will be more backloaded to the fourth quarter, when the mills usually stock up before the annual winter freeze.

Prices also tend to rise in the coming months. Here’s A Deutsche Bank (DB) graph showing iron ore seasonality:

Source: Deutsche Bank

Iron ore, marked black, tends to rise in the Chinese summer and winter before peak construction in spring and autumn. The summer runs from June 21 to September 23. Winter starts on December 22 and lasts until March 20 in 2020.

It is also interesting to take note of Lourenco Goncalves' extremely bullish view on iron ore. Analysts are increasingly forecasting strong near-term prices but many expect a pullback to much lower levels in 12 months or further out. Here’s Goncalves:

...So one more time, there is no short term or medium term solution for the shortages in the seaborne iron ore market. Welcome to the new normal. Get use it to the new normal. Despite our prediction during last quarter's call, and despite the iron ore price increasing day after day system, the stock markets had no conviction about how much or even if our second quarter results would actually benefit from that.

I don't know this industry even remotely as well as Goncalves. But here are my two cents anyway. He’s right there’s no near-term “solution” if he refers to miners adding capacity. Of course, Tacora Resources is coming online and ramping up to 6 million tonnes, Vale (VALE) is back online with important operations and several miners are investing in mine expansion. In mining, there’s nothing like an OPEC in oil who can act as a swing producer. The process to get new mines online is arduous and time-consuming.

One interesting side-note. Iron ore mining has evolved into something of an oligopoly with most of the production taken care of by four mega miners. That's interesting because comments like this from Rio Tinto's CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference, serve as something of a legal way of signaling (emphasis mine):

Yes. Well, I'm not surprised by the question, and you know already the answer. So we went to the market a few weeks ago, and we said the guidance for this year would be between 333 million to 343 million. For us, it's all about value over volume. And just to give you sensitivity: $10 on the price is worth $2 billion of free cash flow after tax for Rio Tinto. $10 on price, $2 billion of free cash flow after tax. So -- and I've got more leverage in terms of prices than in terms of volumes because to generate $2 billion of free cash flow after tax through volume, it means a lot of volume. So are we going to work with our customers to make sure that if there are some gaps, we help them? The answer is yes. Are we planning in the short term to increase our volume in a big way? The answer is no. And the guidance, which we get to the market a few weeks ago, remains absolutely valid.

If none among the big miners will play the volume game they all benefit from high pricing. if one goes after the volume that could take the price down. In a perfectly competitive environment, there's always someone going after volume. In this oligopolistic market, it is something of a prisoner's dilemma.

Back to Goncalves' comments about the "new normal." The solution could also come from the demand side. If Chinese demand falls off that would be the worst thing that could happen. The official GDP growth is 6.2% or the lowest since 1992. I’ve also seen this reflected in the sales numbers of U.S. companies operating in China. Commodities have held up well, likely because China is stimulating its economy through infrastructure spending.

Asked about any M&A interest, Goncalves answers like this:

Look, we are for selling the Stock Exchange every day. And our price, our stock price has been certainly low for an extended period of time. In the meantime, there was that could theoretically balance sheet wise, could make a move, and make up an offer to buy Cliffs they were all involved in what I used to call the Brazilian, Australian Championship of the [Indiscernible]. They are very interesting being the low-cost producer of the world, and now they have paid the price for that. Instead of being looking into buying a company like Cliff they are concerned about fixing the disaster that was made first by Samarco [ph] and then by Vale, they are also coping with a few problems at the port, and five and lots of stuff that are all a consequence of a cost-cutting environment that I have been throughout the five years explaining. Mining business is not a cost-based business, it's a different ballgame, its value use, its margin, it’s in using the money to maintain your facilities and mines so that focus on cost is important, but can't be the main focus. So the answer to you is no. So despite the opportunity, they're the ones that could buy Cliffs’. They are not going to pay the price that I would demand to sell the company, because they are busy taking care of their own problems at this point.

He calls out competitors for pursuing a low-cost production strategy. Generally, being the lowest-cost producer tends to be an advantage in a cyclical and literally commoditized industry. But Goncalves blames this strategy on the Samarco and Brumadinho disasters where BHP Billiton (BHP) and Vale (VALE) were involved.

I do think he's right the big miners won't be interested to buy out Cliffs at the current price. It isn't accretive to them as they also trade at very modest valuations. The big miners would never get credited by the market for Cliffs' special sauce of long-term contracts as it would be such a small part of their business. Bottom line is that I'd be surprised to see this taken out by these strategies.

With Goncalves this bullish, it is interesting to check if his actions match his disposition and they do. He’s been buying stock and so have other execs:

Finally, one other takeaway is that with Cleveland Cliffs having a number of clients on long term contracts that incorporate price action with a lag. Meaning, on the way up the cash flow, rises a little slower than you’d expect. In reverse, it will fall a little slower as you would expect based on spot.

Outlook for Cleveland-Cliffs and Iron Ore

Cleveland-Cliffs' cash costs for the quarter equaled $67 per long ton. That’s substantially above cost levels of BHP Billiton, Vale or Rio Tinto. For shareholders, that’s amazing as prices surge. The operating leverage means Cliffs' cash flow explodes. On the flip side, it will have greater difficulty surviving a prolonged bear market. It still trades at about 6x free cash flow while cash flow should continue to rise in the short term.

Iron ore pricing is extremely strong. This is clearly reflected in cash flows at Cleveland-Cliffs. Interestingly, its CEO is the most bullish on iron ore as anyone I’ve encountered. He’s basically bullish because he sees no solution in the near term or medium term for iron ore shortage. There is simply no one investing in massive additional capacity.

His insight into supply-side dynamics is no doubt superior to mine or most people for that matter. He seems to believe iron ore at $120 is the “new normal” in the industry. If he’s right I don’t think you can go wrong buying any iron ore miners. The miners absolutely do not discount a new-normal like that. It is not even remotely close.

What has me pause is the demand side of the equation. China is responsible for over 50% of iron ore demand. The Chinese economy is obviously slow. To make matters worse, it is involved in a trade spat with the U.S. as well.

Adding in the takeaways from this earnings call, I remain bullish on a number of companies with iron ore exposure. The most well known being Rio Tinto. See the most recent iron ore note for a collection of links to individual company write-ups.

The commodity itself is another story. I’ve been bullish on iron ore since the end of January but I’m now less confident in that view. I’ve been confident because of the supply side where I expected continued friction. My read on the supply side is now starting to deteriorate as Vale put mines back online, Tacora Resources commenced production in a previously shut mine and Australian weather issues have pretty much been resolved. The demand side I’ve never understood but there is clearly bearish data coming out of China. Question is whether that’s good or bad for infrastructure spending. Finally, analysts are increasingly discounting higher iron ore prices for longer. I’m not as convinced things look great for iron ore over the next 12 months and in any case, it isn't such a variant view anymore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRL, RIO, ATUSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.