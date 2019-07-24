Halliburton Has Found Bedrock

HAL could eventually recover nicely to $33 if oil prices turn very bullish due to geopolitical uncertainties, and a position around $23 is quite appealing now.

Personally, while I recognize some progress have been accomplished this quarter, I am still not impressed at all with Halliburton's performance.

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.09 for 2Q '19 on $5.930 billion in revenues compared to $6.147 billion the same quarter last year. Revenues for 2Q'19 were up 3.4%.

Investment Thesis

I consider Halliburton (HAL) as one of the most solid oilfield services giants. The company presents many similarities with its main rival, Schlumberger (SLB), which I covered recently on Seeking Alpha.

The company has a significant presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which makes Halliburton sensitive to any shifts in this particular region. The revenues in North America account for 58% of its total revenues.

Halliburton noted that the market for oilfield services had touched a bottom during the first quarter and notice some improvement in the second quarter of 2019.

If we look at Halliburton's rival Schlumberger, the rhetoric was a little bit of the same. The company was offering a positive outlook for its international business and noticed some progress in the North American sector with further weakness in the third quarter.

Jeff Miller, the CEO, said in the second-quarter conference call:

As a result of these different customer behaviors, we expect that activity in North America will be slightly down in the third quarter. We anticipate the slowdown to be more pronounced than gassier basins due to persisting lower gas prices. Despite the near-term softness in activity, we expect our margins to remain stable next quarter. We are taking the actions that allow us to protect margins and as evidenced by our second quarter C&P performance these actions are working. As we navigate 2019 and beyond our company is executing a different playbook than in the past.

The investment thesis is quite simple here. Halliburton is an oil services company.

Thus, it is not presenting the same growth quality we should expect from a regular oil investment such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

The stock has sorely underperformed the oil sector in general and can hardly be considered as a proxy for oil prices. I still believe Halliburton is an excellent long-term investment but should be viewed as less necessary in the oil group. Therefore, I continue to recommend holding your long position for Halliburton.

Comparison Between Halliburton And Schlumberger

As I said above, Halliburton and Schlumberger have a very similar business model. Both companies have a significant presence in the US shale and therefore are quite sensitive to any economic change in this region.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (64.17% in 2Q'19)

in 2Q'19) Drilling and Evaluation (35.83% in 2Q'19)

Schlumberger's business model is quite similar as we can see below:

The North America region represents 58.0% of the total revenues of Halliburton in 2Q'19. Halliburton is present in every unconventional Basin in the U.S. (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 33.9% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US).

One characteristic that separates Schlumberger and Halliburton is that the latter has a stronger presence in the US. Thus, any slowdown in this region will affect Halliburton more than Schlumberger.

The North American business outlook continues to be an issue for Halliburton. As a result of the North American slowdown, the company is "trimming 8% of its North American workforce and shelving unused frack gear."

We recognize the changing behavior of our North American customers and are executing a new playbook to keep generating returns and free cash flow,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said on the call. “What was the right playbook several years ago, when there was a different cadence and pace of customers’ spend, today needs to change.”

Both companies have suffered a double-digit retracement of about 47% and 40%, respectively, in one year, proving that an investment in the oilfield services sector has been a terrible idea until now.

Finally, one slight positive for both companies is that they are paying a good dividend.

Halliburton's yield is 3.03% compared to Schlumberger's higher yield of 5.06%, which increases, even more, the performance gap between the two stocks, in favor of Schlumberger unfortunately.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter Of 2019

Halliburton 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.444 5.940 5.740 6.147 6.172 5.936 5.737 5.930 Net Income in $ Million 365 -824 46 511 435 664 152 75 EBITDA $ Million 1036 1149 1013 1179 1116 1030 842 949 Estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.42 -0.95 0.05 0.58 0.50 0.76 0.17 0.09 Operating Cash Flow in $ million 1106 1011 572 956 777 852 -44 451 CapEx in $ Million 342 439 501 565 409 551 437 408 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 764 572 71 391 368 301 -481 43 Total Cash $ Billion 1.90 2.34 2.33 2.47 2.06 2.01 1.38 1.18 Total LT Debt in $ million 10.94 10.94 10.89 10.87 10.46 10.46 10.31 10.31 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 873 873 878 880 878 872 873 875

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $5.930 billion

Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.09 for 2Q '19 on $5.930 billion in revenues compared to $6.147 billion the same quarter last year.

However, revenues for 2Q'19 were up 3.4% sequentially.

Net income reported for the second quarter of 2019 came in at $75 million, well below the $511 million for the same period last year. As noticed in the first quarter of 2019, the North America region was the only region which showed a decrease of 13.2% this quarter.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO, commented in the press release:

Halliburton’s execution in the second quarter was outstanding and I am pleased with our results. We continue to build on the growth momentum internationally and successfully manage the market dynamics in North America,

Highlights per region with comments from Lance Loeffler in the conference call.

In North America, revenue decreased by 13.2% YoY (2Q revenues $3.327 billion): "Improvements were primarily driven by higher stimulation artificial lift and wireline activity in North America land and higher drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico. These results were partially offset by a lower software revenue across the region and reduced fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico." In the Latin America segment, revenue increased by 19.2% YoY (2Q revenues $0.571 billion): "Resulting primarily from lower software revenue and reduced fluids activity throughout the region, as well as reduced stimulation activity in Argentina. These reductions were partially offset by increased drilling and wireline inactivity in Mexico and higher Cementing activity and completion tool sales in Argentina." In Europe/Africa/CIS, revenue increased by13.4% YoY (2Q revenues $0.823 billion): "Driven by higher activity across multiple product service lines in the North Sea and increased well construction services in Russia, partially offset by reduced software revenue throughout the region." The Middle East/Asia, revenue increased by 9.1% YoY (2Q revenues $1.209 billion): "Largely resulting from higher completion tool sales and increased pressure pumping, wireline and project management activity throughout the region, coupled with improved drilling activity in Asia. These results were partially offset by lower drilling activity in the Middle East."

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly is $231 million ("TTM") with free cash flow estimated at $43 million in 2Q '19.

The dividend payment is $0.72 per share, or a payout of $630 million annually is not supported by the level of free cash flow generated by the company. Those results despite a reduction Lance Loeffler indicated in the 2Q conference call:

We generated approximately $450 million of cash from operations during this quarter. We made progress in collecting our receivables while our inventory slightly increased related to our strategic technology deployments. We expect inventory to be consumed through the rest of the year and I see second quarter as a step in the right direction as we generated positive free cash flow.

HAL is not passing the FCF test, especially when we read what the company has spent in 2Q'19 compared with the $43 million generated in FCF during 2Q'19:

Finally, we continue our focus on delivering shareholder returns. During the second quarter we returned approximately $260 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $9.13 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.3X, which is excellent and similar to Schlumberger (SLB's net debt is ~$14.7 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.2X).

Net interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $144 million.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton was the worst performer in the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months before the starting of this week. However, the stock has jumped significantly and reached a close of $23.74 yesterday.

Personally, while I recognize some progress have been made this quarter, I am not impressed at all with Halliburton's performance.

I wonder if this recent jump could be considered more like a "head-fake," instead of something more permanent. Free cash flow is deficient, and the company expects more weakness in the North America segment in the third quarter of 2019. Yes, the company predicts its international revenue to grow at a high single-digit rate this year, with further improvement in 2020. But is it enough to get suddenly so excited?

I do not see that as a time for celebration even if the results are considered "better than expected" in profit while posting lower revenues. Perhaps as a long-term investor's perspective, we could imagine now reliable support at $22.25 but nothing else.

Technical Analysis

HAL is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance around $23.75 (I recommend taking about 15% off the table depending on the oil prices situation,) and line support at $22.25 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level).

While HAL may cross the resistance this week, I do not see it going for long. If it happens, the upside should be limited to the next intermediate resistance at $25.50 in my opinion (I recommend selling another 10-15% at this level).

However, HAL could eventually recover nicely to $33 if oil prices turn very bullish due to geopolitical uncertainties, and a position around $23 is quite appealing now.

