Old Dominion Freight Line Earnings Preview: Pessimism Increasing Ahead Of The Report

Transportation company Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell on Thursday. I don’t usually write about stocks that I own or stocks that I have recommended to subscribers, but I felt Old Dominion should be an exception to that policy. I recommended the stock to Hedged Alpha Strategy subscribers back on June 11 and among the drivers behind the recommendation were the strong fundamentals and the bearish sentiment toward the stock.

Analysts expect the company to earn $2.11 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion for the second quarter. Over the last three years, Old Dominion has averaged earnings growth of 33% per year and earnings were up 23% in the first quarter. The current estimate represents an increase of 6% over the second quarter of 2018. The consensus EPS estimate has been ratcheted down in recent weeks. It was at $2.14 one month ago.

Revenue has increased at a rate of 13% per year over the last three years and it was up by 7% in the first quarter. The current revenue estimate is indicating an increase of 3.8% over last year.

Old Dominion’s management efficiency measurements are well above average with a return on equity of 24.4% and return on assets of 15.4%. The profit margin is solid at 20.2%. It is also worth mentioning that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

Solid and Steady Trend Higher

Over the last three years, Old Dominion’s stock has been steadily trending higher. It has moved from around $70 a share in July 2016 and was as high as $170 before the drop last fall. That isn’t an eye-popping gain, but the move was slow and steady.

The decline last fall took the stock down below its 104-week moving average in December, but the stock bounced back nicely in the first quarter of 2019. We see that the stock dropped back down below the long-term moving average again in May and has bounced back once again.

The weekly stochastic readings dropped into oversold territory in May and have since moved back up and are approaching overbought territory. Looking at 2016 and 2017, the stock spent a great deal of time in overbought territory based on these indicators.

The 10-week RSI is also approaching overbought territory, but we see that in the second half of 2017 that didn’t prevent the stock from moving higher. The RSI was in overbought territory from September 2017 through February 2018 and the stock moved from below $110 per share to almost $150 per share during this period.

Over the last three and a half years, when the stochastic readings have been in oversold territory and made a bullish crossover, it was a pretty good buying signal. That was one of the drivers that led me to recommend the stock back in June.

Tremendous Pessimism Toward Old Dominion

As a contrarian, the perfect scenario for a bullish investment is a company that is performing well, a stock that is trending higher, and bearish sentiment toward the stock. You want that bearish sentiment because there are still plenty of bearish investors that can flip to the bullish side and help push the stock higher.

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Old Dominion, we see extremely bearish sentiment toward the stock. There are 15 analysts covering the stock and we see three “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. That is a total buy percentage of 20% which is well below the 65% to 75% average for a company with good fundamentals. Not only is the buy percentage low, but we have seen analysts gradually becoming more bearish.

Analysts aren’t the only ones that are bearish either. The current short interest ratio is at 6.41. There are just over three million shares sold short and the average daily trading volume is around 470,000. The ratio has been trending higher in the last few months and it has increased due to numerator increasing and the denominator getting smaller. There were 2.7 million shares sold short at the end of April and the average daily trading volume was over 623,000.

The put/call ratio is yet another sentiment indicator that is pointing toward bearish posturing. The current ratio is at 1.74 and that is one of the highest put/call ratios I have seen in recent months. There are 3,872 puts open at this time and 2,220 calls open. The total open interest only represents about 600,000 shares of stock, but looking at the option activity back in April, the total open interest was about the same. The big difference between the option activity in April and what we see now is that the put/call ratio was extremely low in April. When Old Dominion announced earnings on April 25, the ratio was at 0.47.

My Overall Take on Old Dominion

With Old Dominion we have the precise scenario described above when I talked about what I look for as a contrarian. The fundamentals are really good - earnings and revenue growth have been strong and the management efficiency measurements are well above average. The stock has been trending higher and the sentiment toward the stock is extremely pessimistic.

Obviously, I am bullish on the stock and thus the reason for the recommendation to my subscribers. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters and I don’t see any reason it won’t beat the estimates again. But beating estimates isn’t what should be important to investors. The most important thing is the reaction to earnings. Given the bearish sentiment toward Old Dominion, I see a much greater chance of the stock moving higher after earnings than a move lower.

I see two areas of possible concern for Old Dominion. The stock is overbought on the daily chart with the daily stochastic readings in overbought territory and so is the 10-day RSI.

The second issue is guidance. With so many people expecting a slowdown in the economy, transport companies can be the first to reflect slowing - at least according to Dow Theory. As long as guidance isn’t completely out of line, I don’t see a big drop for Old Dominion and that is simply because of the sentiment being so bearish.

