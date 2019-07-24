Hyundai Motor Company: Q2 2019 Beats On Recovering Auto Earnings

Investment highlights

2Q19 operating profit beat the consensus estimate by 7%, coming in at KRW1.24tn (+30% YoY, 4.6% operating margin). Favorable FX movements combined with an improving product mix helped offset cost hikes and the earnings decline in financials and others. North American market share rose on launch of new SUVs Telluride and Venue. Improving earnings fundamentals underscored by reduced fleet sales volume and lower incentives should accelerate earnings recovery. Healthier sales are expected to boost Hyundai Capital America’s earnings as well. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW185,000. Lowering expectations because of FX and labor union issues have led to temporary corrections. We believe corrections offer great entry points considering strong earnings momentum in 4Q19.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Auto earnings continued increasing in 2Q19. Hyundai posted 2Q19 sales of KRW27tn (+9.1% YoY, +12% QoQ), operating profit of KRW1.24tn (+30% YoY, +50% QoQ, 4.6% operating margin), and net profit of KRW1tn (+43% YoY, +21% QoQ). By operating profit, the result beat the consensus estimate (KRW1.16rn, 4.4% operating margin) by 7% and our estimate (KRW1.13tn, 4.3% operating margin) by 9.9%. Favorable FX and an improving product mix helped steer growth across all divisions. A better product mix led by Palisade and the G90 added KRW1.86tn to sales and KRW430bn to operating profit. Favorable FX had the effect of raising sales by KRW307bn and operating profit by KRW264bn. Cost increases caused an operating profit loss equivalent to KRW101bn and other expenses KRW290bn but product mix alone helped offset such operating profit declines. By division, auto generated KRW1.04tn in operating profit (4.9% operating margin), financials KRW250bn (6% operating margin), and others KRW60bn (3.4% operating margin).

Recovery of the US market has just begun. Healthy sales are expected to lead to higher profitability. 2020 sales target set at 750K units (4.5% M/S), 2023 sales 860K units (5.2% M/S). SUV-led lineup expansion: SUVs to represent 78% of sales in 2023 vs. 18.9% in 2019 at HMA. Healthy sales: low-margin fleet sales’ portion to decrease from 18.9% in 2019 to 14.4% in 2023. More focus on luxury sedans: Genesis lineup to be extended and the number of dedicated dealers to increase from 167 at end-2018 to 350 by end-2019.

Share price outlook and valuation

Shares have corrected on weak downstream demand (China, Europe), unfavorable FX, and labor union issues. However, new models led by SUVs help earnings to quickly recover, and we are still encouraged by strengthening fundamentals characterized by robust sales of new models and an improving cost ratio.

