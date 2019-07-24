Don't Overlook PS Business Parks

The company identifies itself as "the premier landlord to small-business America."

The portfolio is 86% industrial and the largest markets are California, Virginia, Texas and Florida.

PS Business Parks is a real estate investment trust with an A- Standard & Poor's credit rating and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 16.6%.

This is ninth in a series of ten articles about real estate investment trusts with Standard & Poor's credit ratings of A or A-. PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) was not on my original list, even though S&P raised PSB’s credit rating to A- in 2015. My perception was that PSB was a minor subsidiary of former parent Public Storage (PSA) in spite of the fact that when PSB received the A- rating, it was the sixth largest REIT in the Industrial REIT sub-sector, with an equity market value of $2.354 billion. As of 6/30/2019, PSB was still number six, at $4.621 billion, slightly behind First Industrial Realty Trust's (FR) $4.647 billion.

PS Business Parks: out of the shadow

Public Storage Properties XI was founded in 1990 and renamed PS Business Parks in 1998 by merging with PSA's American Office Park Properties, when the Los Angeles Times reported PSB's initial value was $475 million. At inception, PSA controlled 54% of PSB's stock. An institutional investor group invested $155 million for 24% at $22.88 per share. The New York State Common Retirement Fund exchanged six business park properties for 18%. A Letter to Shareholders reported a 03/05/1999 share value of $22.9375, with 23,637,410 shares worth $542.183 million.

As of 3/31/2019, PSB had 27,417,909 shares outstanding. At a 07/12/2019 closing price of $172.80, the value of the common shares was $4.738 billion. The value of the preferred shares is about $960 million. The company reported no debt as of 03/31/19.

PS Business Parks was added to the S&P MidCap 400 on 04/11/2019. The REIT serves over 5,000 tenants in dozens of industries and seeks to be "the premier landlord to small-business America."

CEO Maria Hawthorne leads a strong management team that includes COO John Petersen and CFO Jeff Hedges. The company has 156 employees, eight regional vice presidents and is a leader in environmental, sustainability and governance issues.

Public Storage veteran Ron Havner chaired PSB since 1998. PSA owns 21.1% of common partnership units. PSB owns 78.9%. A conversion of these units to common shares would give PSA 41.7% of PSB's stock.

PSB's distinctive business model

Havner’s first letter to PSB shareholders after the 1998 merger said:

"PSB's objectives are to own, manage and acquire business parks containing office 'flex' space in major metropolitan markets across the United States."

The business essentially is the same today:

"The Company’s business is … serving small, medium and large businesses by providing ... space in which they can conduct their business .... typically ... in ... 'business parks,' ... 'flex' space... (which) is easily reconfigured to suit the needs of ... customers and consists of a combination of warehouse and office type space."

PSB’s diverse tenant base of 5,000 customers includes business services (19.2%); warehouse, distribution, transportation and logistics (11.4%); computer hardware, software and related services (11.1%); health services (9.9%); retail, food and automotive (7.5%), engineering and construction (7.5%); and government (7.0%).

Units up to 5,000 square feet provide 35.1% of rents, typically eased to smaller businesses for 1-3 years, while units over 5,000 SF account for 64.9% of rents and typically are leased to larger businesses. The US government is the largest customer at 4.0% of annualized rent.

PS Business Parks adopted the Public Storage capitalization model, using preferred stock rather than debt to finance growth. PSB's current capital is 85% common equity, 15% preferred equity and zero debt. Management intends to maintain common equity around 85%.

PSB's property portfolio

As of 12/31/18, PSB 28.2 million square feet in 96 geographically diverse parks, averaging ten multi-tenant buildings and 800,000 square feet, with 94.2% average occupancy and $12.34 realized rent per SF.

The REIT owns 17.5 million SF of industrial space for light manufacturing and assembly, warehousing, showroom, research and development, laboratory and distribution; 6.7 MSF of flex space with offices; 4.0 MSF of low-rise office space and 95% of a 395-unit apartment complex near Tyson’s Corner in McLean, Virginia.

June 2019 properties were in 12 submarkets in six states, including Northern California (7.2 MSF); Northern Virginia (5.0); Florida (3.9), Southern California (3.4); Dallas (2.9); Maryland (2.6); Austin (2.0); and Seattle (1.4).

The company densifies properties when appropriate, such as the Highgate Apartment development. PSB has identified 5 to 8 properties for potential residential use, as mass transit extends to those properties.

PSB's adaptive, de-centralized, customer-driven operation is reflected in this invitation on its website:

"Our commercial real estate properties include traditional office, warehouse, and flexible space combining the benefits of warehouse and office to best cater to your business needs."

This marketing approach saves customers valuable time "looking for the right property."

PS Business Parks' financial performance

Rental income for 2018 was $107.825 million, up 3.9% from $103.759 million in 2017.

Q1 2019 income was $.96 per share, down from $1.69 per share in Q1 2018. Funds from Operations, or FFO, increased 5.2% to $1.67 in Q1 2019 from $1.59 in Q1 2018.

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows steady FFO performance (dark green area), from $3.88 in 2010 to $6.47 in 2018, with a slight dip in 2012.

The graph illustrates the stock's strong performance (black line). The current price/FFO ratio is 26.15, far ahead of the normal P/FFO ratio of 16.66.

The large increase in 2018 EPS was from gains on the sale of an office park in Southern California and an industrial park in Dallas during Q2 2018.

(FFO Graph and Operating EPS Table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

PS Business Parks' dividend

PSB's dividend (light green area) has grown considerably faster than FFO. The $1.76 dividend was flat for six years (2008-2013), followed by six years of strong increases. PSB's 5-year dividend growth rate is 17.44%, with a 4-year average yield of 2.75%. At a July 22, 2019 closing price of $173.33 and an annualized dividend of $4.20, the current yield is 2.42%.

From 2014 to 2018, PSB's high yield ranged from 2.7% in 2014 to 3.7% in 2016. The average high yield was 3.22%

Simply Safe Dividends gives PS Business Parks a dividend safety score of 72 out of a possible 100, with 50 being average.

What's an appropriate valuation for PSB?

PS Business Parks' 52-week price range is $120.21 to $178.60. The current $173.33 is 16.0% above the $149.41 mid-point. The current price is 2.95% below the 52-week high reached on 06/20/2019. The current price is 44.19% above the low that was reached on 10/11/2018.

The Stock Selection Guide is a tool developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now Better Investing). It helps an investor determine a possible price range for the next 5 years, using selected 10-year data, augmented by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Author's calculations using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide)

Estimated high price. F.A.S.T. Graphs projects EPS growth of 5% in 2020 and 9% in 2021. Better Investing projects a 5-year growth rate of 23.8%. Finviz gives no estimate. I estimated EPS growth of 10.0% from a $2.90 2018 base (which excludes special gains), for a possible high EPS of $4.66. For a possible high price/earnings ratio I chose 50.2, which is the average of the 2016 and 2018 high P/E ratios. (REIT P/E ratios are high, since dividends are paid from FFO, while EPS may be lowered by depreciation.) I multiplied a possible EPS of $4.66 by 50.2 to arrive at a possible high price of $234.10.

Estimated low price. For a possible 5-year low price, I chose the 52-week low price of $120.20, which is 30.4% off the current price.

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $120.20 to $234.10 represents a swing of $113.90, giving a lower 25% "Buy" range, an upper 25% "Sell" range and the middle 50% "Hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. For PSB, the indicated "buy" range is $148.70 or below. The "sell" range is $205.70 or above.

At $173.33, PS Business Parks is a Hold. I have no position in PSB common shares, but I would be happy to add PSB common to the portfolio at the right price. The maximum "buy" price of $148.70 represents a yield of only 2.82%. A 3.0% yield at the current $4.20 dividend would require a $140.00 price. A 3.25% yield would mean a price slightly under $130.00. A 3.5% yield would require a $120.00 price. I would consider initiating a 1/3 position at $140, adding another 1/3 at $130, and a final 1/3 at $120. If the purchases were in three equal amounts, the average price would be $130 and the yield would be 3.25%.

In the meantime, in late June 2019, I initiated a position in PS Business Parks 5.20% Preferred Series Y (PSB.PY) at $24.85. The issue is callable on or after 12/7/2022 at $25.00 per share. PSB tends to call a preferred issue shortly after the call date if it can be replaced with a new issue at a lower rate.

Some things to watch

Watch for more diversification such as the Highgate Apartment complex in Virginia, which could reduce their Industrial percentage below the current 86%. At PSB's recent REITWeek presentation, an analyst challenged PSB's investments in office and residential. Maria Hawthorne explained the benefits of greater density and higher rents when non-core industrial property is redeveloped as residential.

Watch for a repeal or modification of California's Proposition 13. The company owns 10.6 million square feet in California, where it has enjoyed an annual 2% cap on property tax increases. There are movements to change this law to increase revenue from corporate landowners. This is a potential threat to the company's profitability in its California markets.

Watch for business interruptions via cyber attacks, physical violence by malevolent actors, or natural disasters. Twelve million square feet of PSB's 28 million SF are in west coast areas with earthquake potential. Another 3.9 million SF are in areas vulnerable to possible hurricanes.

Watch for accretive acquisitions. The company is prepared to be an opportunistic acquirer in the next downturn, perhaps including re-development from industrial or office to residential where appropriate.

PSB will release Q2 2019 earnings after the market close on Tuesday, July 23. The earnings call will follow on Wednesday, July 24 at 9 A.M. (Pacific Time). I encourage you to listen to call and/or read the transcript of the call.



I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Members of Margin of Safety Investing are given support levels to buy and a “bottom fishing” price for backing up the truck. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.







Disclosure: I am/we are long PSB.PY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.