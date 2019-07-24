3 Crash Protection Strategies

It has been a great year for domestic equity markets generally as measured by the S&P 500 (SPY) and a number of event-driven strategies in particular. Many investors entered the second half of the year having already hit performance targets for the year. So what now?

The CAPE ratio (a far better market valuation measure than the P/E) sits at over 30 – well above the historical mean of 17. For over a century, it reached higher levels only briefly before the Great Depression and again briefly before the tech bubble popped. The market cap to GDP has been higher only briefly before the end of the tech bubble. Markets at these levels have prospectively offered negative returns when measured by both of these measurements.

The US equity market sits at one of the most expensive in the world. The CAPE ratio is higher than all but two other country markets. It is also towards the top when measured by PE, cash flow, and sales. The dividend yield is one of the lowest in the world. We are the single most expensive country market measured by book value. Of course it can keep getting more expensive. However, historical precedent indicates that today’s US equity market is expensive and precarious. What should you do now?

My personal default allocation for passively managed exposures (in my kids’ 529s, etc.) is 100% long equities – cheap and tax-efficient beta bought and held for the extremely long term. The irony of tax-advantaged accounts is that we would almost never touch them for their purported educational or retirement purposes unless required to and instead would pull from tax-inefficient accounts. In theory that tax-advantaged money would simply have beneficiary changes and would compound for multiple generations.

However, for today’s personal taxable accounts, I would consider preserving a significant amount of capital from the overall market’s direction. Here are three methods to do so.

Merger Arbitrage

First of all, you might want some exposure to merger arbitrage. The sleepiest way to get some is by buying the GDL Fund (GDL), which currently trades at a 16% discount to NAV and pays out a 4% distribution yield. Its return is likely to be modest compared to a roaring bull market, but much better than the prospective equity returns from today’s valuations.

Some arb opportunities are better than others. A specific one you may want to consider is Occidental's (OXY) acquisition of Anadarko (APC). APC holders get $59 in cash as well as 0.2934 OXY. The deal has already secured US antitrust approval. It awaits APC shareholder approval on Thursday, August 8th. The buyer shareholders do not vote on this deal. It is not conditioned upon financing. Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C) are both committing financing.

Despite Carl Icahn’s (IEP) grievances as an Occidental shareholder, his maneuvering room is greatly attenuated due to the facts that there is not much time left to sink this deal and that it was structured with the help of financing from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to avoid the need for an Occidental shareholder vote. The odds that the deal gets approved and then closes by about August 9th are well over 95%. The $0.56 net spread offers a 15% IRR between now and August 9th if the deal closes then. To hedge out market exposure and other exposures such as the oil price, short 0.2934 shares of OXY for each share of APC that you buy. After August 9th? There will be other similarly attractive merger arb spreads to roll this money into.

SPACs

Secondly, I have low-volatility exposure in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) such as Monocle Acquisition Corp. (MNCL).

Their cash is fully invested in riskless, short-term bills for up to the next few years as they search for a suitable acquisition target. Their equity can presume to closely trade the value of their accrued assets while we wait. Either they find something great or we sit in treasuries then get our principal back. Heads: we win/tails: we tie.

Cash

If you keep 30% or so of your assets in cash, you will have the flexibility to go bargain hunting the next time there is an opportunity such as the fourth quarter of last year. Many of my favorite positions entered Q4’18 at somewhat reasonable prices that became zany before returning to somewhat reasonable levels. For one of many examples, BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) is a cheap bank and takeover candidate likely to get a takeover worth somewhere around $40 per share by the end of this year. It briefly traded for less than half of that price in Q4:

At $28, it is a solid opportunity; at $19 it was spectacular. If all of your money is fully invested in today’s solid opportunities, it will be much harder to put a lot of capital to work when next there are such spectacular opportunities.

While your money is in cash, consider keeping much of it federally insured by chopping it into $250,000 increments per account. You can do this yourself or have any private bank do this for you. Also, you can clip an extra few percentage points of yield by moving cash around to capture sign-up bonuses and other such bonuses. For one example, your kids can each get $10 for reading ten books by the end of next month at Toronto-Dominion (TD). For another example, you can get $50 per account when you deposit $100 in Social Finance (SOFI). My family has done both and you should consider doing the same. SOFI paid us out within 24 hours, which is not bad IRR for a 50% return with little bother and no risk, even if it is on a tiny scale.

But why do companies such as SOFI hand out free money? The official answer is that they offer accounts direct to consumers online, so they can pass on savings from their low overhead to you. That is all true. But there is a deeper story: We are in the midst of a mad tech startup bubble. Investors are offering pre-public companies virtually any amount of capital if they can show growth.

So some recipients are happy to simply pay you for that growth. In the case of SOFI, they have received $2.5 billion of funding in twelve rounds over seven years, most recently a $500 million private equity round from the Qatar Investment Authority in May. This values the company at $4.3 billion. In such circumstances, it is better to receive than to give. You can receive $50 of this $500 million simply by depositing $100, getting some of the cash and allowing them to show growth. Such opportunities will not be around forever, but are worth the couple of minutes it takes to take advantage of this one today.

Conclusion

There are still plenty of bargains if you are willing to take equity market risk, especially if you are looking abroad and if you’re looking at small market caps. However, 0% is probably the incorrect answer to the question of how much dry powder you’ll want when the next Q4’18 rolls around… and sooner or later it will. I look to merger arb, SPACs, and cash to be as ready as possible and you might want to, too.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC, BNCC, BRK.A, BRK.B, MNCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.