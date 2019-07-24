Fastenal Still Holds Fast

During the last earnings call, Daniel Florness, CEO of Fastenal (FAST), sounded a little to me like a father trying to calm his children. Everything is fine, there is no need to be worried. He said, “if you are a CEO out there and you want to know six things to do in a time like this, these [six steps] are really useful.” He then went on to talk about revisiting priorities, reminding people of the priorities, and so forth. So what was the issue? Florness said the steps were for “a time when all of a sudden your business has slowed down and you’re not sure how long.”

The company did not have so bad of a quarter for all that. Revenue was $1.73 billion, up 7.93%, a percentage that many companies would be happy to have. However, EPS was at $0.36, which missed by a penny, and the revenue missed by $11.58 million. Florness did not address these numbers, though; he was more interested in the growth number. “It's our first sub 10% reading in nine quarters,” he said. He was also distressed in the loss of margin. Gross profit fell from 48.7% to 46.9%, and operating income fell from 21.2% to 20.1%.

The stock price gapped down the next day, and bounced the day after that, but overall the stock price has continued its decline that started in July.

Culprits

The company knew about tariffs since last fall. A plan had been put into place to offset the tariffs, CFO Holden Lewis said, but the company did not expect the general inflation in the marketplace beyond tariffs. In addition, pricing did not cover the entire portfolio. As a result, the company was able to pass on price inflation for a significant part of the portfolio but not all of it. The company is looking to address that.

Most of the production of fasteners is done in China, Florness said. The company has moved some production out of China, more than the U.S. economy has moved out, but in a 10-25% environment, China is often the lowest-cost producer of an item.

Another issue comes from the macro perspective:

From a macro standpoint, it's clear that activity slowed. The Purchasing Managers' Index averaged 52.2 in the first quarter, which is still suggestive of a growing market, but well off the 56.9 level recorded as recently as -- as recently as the fourth quarter. Similarly, U.S. industrial production in April and May was up 1.3%, which is well below the 3.7% growth that we experienced just in the fourth quarter of 2018. There's no panic in the market and the month-to-month cadence to the quarter was mostly steady, but sentiment has become more cautious. – Holden Lewis, CFO

Growth Drivers

The company changed direction in 2014, and the period between 2014 and 2016 proved to be a turning point that can be seen in the numbers and the charts, some of which will be presented below. Up until 2014, the company grew by opening stores, now called “branches,” and the number of stores reached its peak in 2013. Judging by its 10K, the company continues to believe in its stores. It continues to open them, notably 8 of them in Europe in 2018. It has nevertheless chosen to continue to close more stores than it opens. Between the end of 2013 and the end of 2018, the company has closed a net of 410 stores, and Lewis notes that it has plans to close a net of 100 more.

The company identified “onsite” locations as a growth driver in 2014. In this model, the company serves a customer from within the customer’s facility. Gross profit percentages for onsite are lower than stores, but revenue is higher and costs are lower. The company has identified 15,000 potential customer locations that can implement the onsite model. It announced the 1000th onsite location in the earnings call, so the company still has plenty of room to expand.

Fastenal 2018 10-K

National accounts represented 51.2% of net sales in 2019, and the percentage has been growing year over year. These are customers that operate multiple facilities.

The company began industrial vending in 2008, and today Fastenal has 23 different vending devices available. The company announced in its earnings call that it had placed 100,000 devices. The company estimates that the market could support as many as 1.7 million industrial vending machines, so it has considerable room to grow there as well.

Source

Dividends and Stability

Fastenal has increased its dividend for twenty consecutive years, as reported by the Dividend Champions List. This excludes the supplemental dividends paid in 2009, 2010, and 2012. Including the supplemental dividends, the chart is more lumpy, but still is favorable. Yield has stayed above 2.25 since 2014.

Author chart based on 10-K filings.

The Payout Ratio has been more or less at 60 during the same period.

The dividend is more than adequately covered by a very solid balance sheet. The Quick Ratio has barely dropped below 2.0 and the Current Ratio has yet to drop below 4.0. The decline of the Net Current Asset Value, or NCAV, is not pretty, but it was still at 1.91 at the end of 2018. An NCAV of 1.0 or greater is impressive, so I am not inclined to quibble about the drop just yet.

Author chart based on 10-K filings.

Profitability and Valuation

ROA has been 19% and 24%, but has been increasing since 2016. ROE, in contrast, has increased almost every year.

Author chart based on 10-K filings.

The stock has long been priced at a premium, probably due to the steady dividend increases. While the stock price has risen since 2015, the P/E has dropped the last three years. The P/FCF dropped to 30.21 in 2015 and has remained within the 30s in 2017 and 2018.

Author chart based on 10-K filings.

Technically, the stock price is only in the middle of the rising channel. The price may find a bottom at $30, but I am not counting on it. I am willing to wait for it to drop below $28 before buying, and $27 would be even better. In an article that just came out, Charles Fournier says that he is looking to initiate a position below $27 as well.

BigCharts.com, with author trend lines

Conclusions

Management has taken the steps to manage the tariffs, both in finding sources outside of China, as well as passing costs along to customers, but a slowdown in the macro environment still is very much a possibility, and there is only so much that a company can do about that.

In the long term, the company still has plenty of room to grow. It is still in the early stages for onsite and vending opportunities. The fundamentals are solid, as is the dividend.

The company is well worth investing in - just not at this price. There is enough possibility for the price to drop more in this macro environment, and technically it also has a fair chance of dropping more. I am waiting for the price to drop below $28, and preferably below $27.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FAST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.