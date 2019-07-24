Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan

Since its spin-off in 2013, AbbVie (ABBV) has consistently been a solid performer. Its strong portfolio of blockbuster drugs has allowed it to deliver strong and consistent earnings and revenue growth, including most recently EPS growth of 14.4%. These results were driven by 34% growth in its cancer drug Imbruvica, a key asset in AbbVie’s quest to diversify away from the world’s top-selling drug, Humira.

However, in late June AbbVie announced that it would acquire Allergan (AGN) in a $63 billion purchase that would drastically change the future of the company. The clear reason for the merger was for AbbVie to diversify away from Humira’s patent expiration in 2023. While this is certainly a valid concern, the acquisition represents a surprising change in AbbVie’s strategy moving forward. Previously, the company has worked towards reducing its dependence on Humira by building up its pipeline. Its significant investments resulted in a robust pipeline filled with blockbuster hopefuls highlighted by two strong immunology assets.

The first is Skyrizi which was recently approved for treatment of plaque psoriasis. This drug can potentially be a game-changer for patients due to its leading efficacy and dosing schedule compared to its peers, factors that AbbVie hopes will allow Skyrizi to quickly gain market share. It is also being studied in several other indications including Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease (CD). Approval in those areas can allow the drug to deliver peak sales of upwards of $5 billion. The second of its two pipeline standouts is upadacitinib, which AbbVie hopes will essentially be the next-generation of Humira. It is already under priority review for rheumatoid arthritis and with approval, can potentially deliver over $6 billion in peak sales.

Skyrizi and upadacitinib, along with other pipeline assets and expanded indications in Venclexta and Imbruvica, are what AbbVie one day sought to replace Humira’s over $20 billion in annual sales. As recently as January 2019, this was the strategy and company vision that management has been selling to investors. In fact, after Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced it was buying Celgene (CELG) in another pharma mega-merger, CEO Rick Gonzalez was asked about the possibility for a similar large acquisition by AbbVie. At the time, rumors had been swirling about AbbVie possibly making a bid for Bristol-Myers themselves. He responded by virtually ruling out the possibility of such a purchase:

“As far as the appetite for a big deal, I can tell you that is not something that we are contemplating” (Source: AbbVie Q4 2018 earnings conference call).

In the same call, he clearly laid out his goals for AbbVie in 2019:

“This year many of our key pipeline assets will be at the very early stages of their launch trajectory and therefore providing minimal offset to the biosimilar impact. Given their product profiles, we expect these pipeline assets will grow substantially over the next several years and provide significant offset to the 2023 U.S. biosimilar event. So, as I said, we are pleased with the progress with our strategy, and investors should view 2019 as a real test of that strategy.”

That sentiment is what makes the company’s latest actions surprising. Exactly 6 months after those comments by CEO Gonzalez, the company did exactly what it signaled it wouldn’t with a sudden $63 billion acquisition. While AbbVie’s stock has not performed well, it has made progress in 2019 including the aforementioned launch of Skyrizi along with more approvals for Imbruvica and Venclexta. The company did experience some setbacks in 2019, most notably the failure of oncology drug Depatux-M. However, none were seemingly catastrophic enough to warrant such a drastic change in long-term strategy. Depatux-M was in Phase 3 studies for brain cancer before having trials halted in May due to no survival benefit for patients. But, this asset was always considered to carry notable risk and several other companies before AbbVie had already announced clinical failures, including BMY’s Opdivo.

Allergan Offers Little To AbbVie

But the most confusing part of the story is not AbbVie’s decision to make an acquisition. The biggest question is, why Allergan? This question clearly baffled analysts and investors as well because the company’s stock fell 15% after the acquisition was announced.

Allergan is a company with many problems itself. It is not a high growth company, but rather one in slow decline. It has experienced declining revenues for three quarters straight, most recently reporting revenues of $3.6 billion, down 2% YOY. These declines have been caused by new generic competition to its products. Its once leading eyecare franchise has been under pressure due to the loss of patent protection for Restasis, its largest product in that segment. Allergan’s other products have also been affected including urology pill Rapaflo, Alzheimer’s drug Namenda, and ulcerative colitis treatment Canasa. Generic competition has already caused Rapaflo sales to fall 48% and Namenda and Canasa sales to both fall around 75%.

On top of the past LOEs, Allergan will soon be facing even more generic competition that will put pressure on every aspect of its business. It is expected to lose patent protection for four additional drugs through 2021 including antidepressant Viibryd, which brought in $349.6 million in 2018. But an even more significant concern is that it could potentially face competition for its largest product, anti-wrinkle treatment Botox. While many rivals have popped up in the past, nearly all have been unsuccessful at breaking into Allergan’s empire and stealing Botox’s 65% market share.

However recently, Evolus (EOLS) launched Jeuveau, an injectable toxin the company hopes will rival Botox for treatment of wrinkles and other aesthetic uses. The ability of this new drug to seriously impact Allergan is still to be seen because of Botox’s strong brand loyalty and the failures of other similar products. But Jeuveau and other rivals have already begun to have an impact. Allergan this past year has had to increase advertising and marketing efforts to maintain Botox’s leadership position in the market. This new wave of advertising includes its first marketing campaign that targets millennials, a move the company hopes will build loyalty to the Botox brand. As competition continues to heat up, AbbVie will be forced to continue the increased marketing that Allergan started.

To make matters worse, Allergan doesn’t have a robust pipeline to offset concerns regarding its weak drug portfolio. On the contrary, it is rather thin and has suffered several setbacks in 2019. The most notable disappointment was when depression drug rapastinel failed in three of its Phase 3 trials and reported it was likely to fail in a fourth. This was a potential blockbuster drug that the company hoped would bring in $1-$2 billion in peak sales and its failure showed just how fragile Allergan’s pipeline is.

In addition to rapastinel, other projects in its pipeline have glaring risks as well. Its most promising product candidate is eye disease drug abicipar which treats Wet AMD. If approved, it could potentially bring in peak sales of $1.5-$3 billion. However, clinical studies have raised serious safety concerns of high rates of inflammation compared to rivals, leaving many to be skeptical of its future. It will also be competing in a market that is currently dominated by proven rivals such as Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYZF) Eylea.

There are still opportunities in Allergan’s pipeline. Its antipsychotic drug Vraylar, first approved in 2017, has performed well and was recently approved in a new indication that will allow it to treat the full spectrum of bipolar disorder symptoms. Allergan also has several other product candidates in Phase 3 studies including relamorelin for treatment of gastroparesis and cenicriviroc in NASH, both of which as blockbuster hopefuls that expect readouts in 2020. In short, while Allergan’s pipeline certainly is capable of bringing new products to market, there is no true superstar asset that will be able to fuel AbbVie’s future growth.

AbbVie Significantly Overpaid For Allergan

Using AbbVie’s current share price, the company is paying around $180 per share for Allergan, which translates to over 4 times revenue and an 11 PE ratio. While this is seemingly not a high price, its real price increases when considering that AbbVie paid for the acquisition with around $60 worth of its own undervalued stock. AbbVie today trades at a mere 7.7 times 2019 earnings. Additionally, as outlined previously, Allergan is not a shining star but rather a company in decline. Its struggles have frightened investors, a notion that is clearly demonstrated by the continued decline in AGN’s stock, which is down over 60% since 2016. Without an acquisition, shareholders may have pushed the company for significant changes including possibly a breakup of the company.

The merger also results in a huge debt load for the combined company. Allergan will bring $23.5 billion in new debt and when combined with AbbVie’s existing debt of $35 billion and at least an additional $30 billion to finance the merger, total debt will come out to around $90 billion. That load represents 4.5 times EBITDA, a concerning high ratio for investors. While the company is still likely to maintain an investment grade credit rating, this load will limit future actions by the company as it seeks to quickly deleverage by as much as $18 billion by 2021.

Pharma Mega-Mergers Have Historically Underperformed

AbbVie is also at a disadvantage historically. In the past, mergers the size of AbbVie’s purchase of Allergan have not performed well. The chart below shows the five top mergers in pharma and the subsequent 5-year stock performance. Note that the stock performance for Teva is from acquisition close to present.

Acquirer Target Year Announced Value 5-Year Stock Price Performance AbbVie Allergan 2019 $63 Billion ??? Teva Actavis Generics 2015 $40.5 Billion -84% Actavis Allergan 2014 $65 Billion -49% Sanofi Aventis 2004 $73 Billion -6% Glaxo-Wellcome Smithkline Beecham 2000 $72 Billion -10% Pfizer Warner-Lambert 1999 $87 Billion -32%

Source: Public Data and Starboard

Each of these transactions have not turned out well for the combined company. Due to the aforementioned factors, it seems unlikely that AbbVie will be any different.

Conclusion

Humira losing patent protection has been a concern for AbbVie since the day it split from Abbott. But over the years, the company has worked to prepare for Humira’s inevitable LOE through investments in R&D and a relentless focus on building an industry-leading pipeline. AbbVie’s surprise acquisition of Allergan marks a stark change in the company’s strategy and contains all the qualities of a merger that will end up badly. Instead of being AbbVie’s savior, Allergan is a company in decline.

Its portfolio of drugs is facing competition in all directions and recently, rivals to its bestselling drug Botox have threatened Allergan’s decades-long leadership position in that field. The company also has a very risky pipeline that has suffered numerous setbacks over just the past year. AbbVie investors should be concerned that management has just wasted Humira’s last remaining earnings on a company worse than itself. When reflecting back a few years later, AbbVie will regret its decision to buy Allergan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.