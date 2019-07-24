Fastenal: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

A member of the Cyclical Investor's Club recently asked if I could take a look at Fastenal (FAST) and write a mini-analysis on the stock for CIC members. After examining Fastenal stock, I noticed that there was a lot going on here to write about and that it was a large-cap stock, so I decided to do a full write-up on it for everyone at Seeking Alpha. (I typically keep my analysis of small and mid-cap stocks exclusive to the Cyclical Investor's Club, but share my analysis of large-caps with everyone.)

I have two basic analytical approaches for examining stocks, and I base which one I choose to use on how cyclical the business in question's earnings have historically been. So, if the earnings are not very cyclical, then I take a long-term, 10-year approach and focus on three main return drivers (which I'll discuss shortly). If earnings are highly cyclical, I take a medium-term 5-year approach, and I use historical price cycles combined with where we are in the business cycle to help guide when to buy the stock. Fastenal is interesting because, as we shall see, it's earnings are somewhere in the middle.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Fastenal's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

Fastenal experienced earnings declines of -14% in 2001, -53% in 2008/9, and -2% in 2016. I would describe these sorts of declines as moderate, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate the earnings cyclicality about a '4'. Though it should be noted that Fastenal has had a little bit of an uneven pattern of earnings declines even though the timing of the declines did correspond with the last two recessions and with the industrial recession of 2015/16. Because of the unevenness, it might be hard to establish a clear cyclical pattern with Fastenal that would help guide us in establishing a good purchase price that is likely to become available in the future.

Complicating matters even more, Fastenal stock experienced a very high P/E ratio from 2012-2015 compared to what it had experienced previously. This P/E expansion could have partially been explained by Fastenal's addition to the S&P 500 index in late 2008 and their acquisition of parts of Holo-Krome in 2009. I'm not sure. At any rate, Fastenal is a fairly tricky stock to categorize and determine what sort of analysis is best for it. Stocks with moderately cyclical earnings can be examined using a medium-term price-focused approach or a longer-term fundamental approach, or, a combination of both. In this article, I'm going to use a combination of both so that I can present as broad of a picture as possible.

Price Cyclicality

When a business has earnings that can potentially drop -50% during a recession, it's a good idea to take a look at its historical price cyclicality in order to see what sort of volatility an investor can expect and what sort of opportunities that volatility might provide.

The table below contains all of Fastenal stock's significant drawdowns for the past few decades, when they started, how deep they were, and how long it took for the stock to recover its previous high price.

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1990 6 months 1 year -47% 1997 1 year 2 years -63% 1999 4 months 1 year -41% 2008 6 months 2.5 years -52%

There are several things worth noting in the data above. The first is that Fastenal's significant declines usually have a range of around -40-60%. The second is that the bulk of Fastenal's stock price decline leading up to the 2001 recession, actually occurred in 1998, a few years before the recession, so once again, the -41% decline we saw in 1999 is probably less likely than a -50% or -60% during a typical recession. Also worth noting is Fastenal's historically quick recovery times. Usually, the stock price rebounds quickly from deep price declines.

Fastenal's Odd Multiple-Compression Cycle

Occasionally, during the life of a quality company, the stock can go through periods where it trades at very high 'growth' valuations with high P/E ratios above 40, but eventually the earnings growth expectations shrink, and that causes the P/E the market is willing to pay to compress down to 'normal' levels for a high-quality business in the 15-20 range. This almost always happens at least once for high-quality businesses, but sometimes you can have this happen more than once over the course of many decades. Microsoft (MSFT) is a good example of this sort of cycle. It traded at very high P/Es during the dot.com bubble, then the P/E multiple compressed back down to normal levels over the next decade, and now those P/Es have moved higher again. If it was to trade up into the mid-30s P/E again, it might on the brink of another multiple-compression cycle.

But back to Fastenal, from 2011 to 2016 it went through one of these cycles, but since it did so at an odd time that was asynchronous with the business cycle the wider market was going through, the stock price didn't have the dramatic decline of -60-80% that it would have experienced if it had gone into the 2008 recession with a mid-40 P/E ratio. Instead, an investor who bought Fastenal with that sort of high P/E in 2012, would have lost about -4.7% per year over the next 4-5 years, while the rest of the market was gradually rising.

Fastenal's 22 blended P/E ratio today seems much more in line with what we would expect historically, though, so it seems as if the 2012-2016 period is now behind Fastenal in terms of the stock price and we should only expect the multiple to compress if earnings decline or the market anticipates an economic downturn.

A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

With the price cyclicality serving as a backdrop, let's take a look at a long-term, 10-year analysis for Fastenal. Since Fastenal's earnings are moderately cyclical it's important to select the best historical time-frame on which to base our future projections. In my judgment, I think the best place from which to measure Fastenal's past business cycle is the beginning of 2007. That gives us two good years of very solid earnings before the recession of 2008 hits and earnings suffer a big decline and eventual recovery. For those reasons, I'm going to base my future expectations for the next 10 years, on what Fastenal did from 2007 through today.

My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time, 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns, 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle, 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels, and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2007.

Fastenal's current blended P/E is 22.62 while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 24.42. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 24.42 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +0.77%.

Normally, I would leave this estimate as is, but this is a situation where it is important to understand that odd multiple-compression cycle Fastenal experienced beginning with the run-up in 2011 and not really approaching 'normal' levels until 2015. This period without a doubt elevated Fastenal's average P/E this cycle. Because I don't think there is a reason to expect this sort of odd run-up during the next cycle, I'm am going to also include a 'normal' P/E for Fastenal that excludes 2011-2015. When I exclude those years, I get a 'normal' average P/E for the remaining years of 19.60. If the stock were to revert that P/E, then it would produce a 10-year CARG of -1.42%.

Since I'm imposing a little more interpretation on these numbers than I normally do, I'll include both of these estimates as part of an expected range, and let readers decide for themselves which seems more reasonable.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Fastenal hasn't really bought back a whole lot of shares, and it's encouraging to see that they didn't buy back shares during that 2011-2015 period when the stock was clearly overpriced. Because they haven't bought back very much, this isn't much of a factor when calculating their full-cycle organic earnings rate expectations. I will, however, include the assumption that we will experience a recession at some point over the next 10 years, and include that in the expectations.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CAGR estimate of +0.71%. One can see that this is a pretty low full-cycle earnings growth expectation. The reason for that, if you go back up and reference the Fast Graph, is that earnings fell quite far in 2008/9, and they were pretty slow to recover. At its 2008 peak, Fastenal earned 96 cents per share, and it would take until 2018 for them to earn that much again in a single year. Even using the prior year of 2007 as a comparison, earnings were 78 cents per share, and it would take until 2014 for earnings to reach that high again after the 2008 decline. So, it's important for investors to understand, that while earnings have been growing over the course of this full cycle, they aren't growing all that fast if you plan to buy here (which I estimate is at least close to a cyclical peak) and hold for 10-years, because they will likely decline for a year or two during the next recession and then take several years to recover.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As with the long-term buyback trend, we probably shouldn't expect much in the way of a return from buybacks from Fastenal going forward.

Fastenal does have a pretty big dividend of 2.90% right now, though, so investors can expect a return from that.

Now let's see if the earnings yield is enough to cover the dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The current forward earnings yield is more than enough to cover the dividend, and even if Fastenal's earnings were to fall -40% or so during a recession, the dividend would probably still be covered. If I assume the dividend return compounds and the leftover money Fastenal keeps for itself accrues, I get an expected 10-year shareholder/business return CARG expectation of +4.22%.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of last quarter, the FCFE/EV yield is 2.0%. I think it's doubtful, though that Fastenal would cut it's dividend and would pull other levers to make sure it gets paid if needed. So, I'll set my conservative shareholder return at the +2.90% dividend yield level.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-1.42% to +0.77%), earnings growth returns (+0.71%), and business/shareholder returns (+2.90% to +4.22%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of +2.19% to +5.70%. This range puts Fastnal right on edge of sell/underperform for me.

Conclusion

I'm fairly impressed with management's history of not buying back expensive shares of the company when they are overpriced. They also aren't carrying a lot of excess debt. So many companies that I examine are both taking on debt and buying back expensive shares, finding one that isn't doing that lets me know that management is probably pretty good. I have to think, though, that part of management's conservativism in this regard has to do with the fact that they understand their business has a fair amount of cyclicality to it and that earnings can fall dramatically during downturns. Investors need to be aware of that, too.

I think Fastenal sets up well for potential long-term dividend investors during the next downturn. This stock is prone to falling -50% off its highs, yet it appears to have management that is focused on the long-term health of the company and returning earnings to shareholders via the dividend. If I saw the yield of this stock at 5% or greater, and I expected interest rates to stay low for a while, it would probably be a pretty good long-term investment for an income investor. I estimate that yield would arrive when the stock is about -45% off its highs, and personally, I would wait for that pull-back.

That said, I know there are a lot of dividend-focused investors out there. Unlike a lot of stocks I have covered, Fastenal is a very good income stock. It looks like they made a small -10% cut to the dividend during the 2008 recession, but other than that, the dividend has been very steady and growing. In fact, that small cut in 2008 is probably enough to keep Fastenal off the popular dividend growth lists, which means it is probably a little more off the radar than many dividend growth stocks, and can therefore likely be had at a better price (and higher yield). This makes things pretty easy for retail income investors because you can basically look at Fastenal's dividend yield and simply judge by that whether it is high enough for you and your individual situation. They don't have a lot of debt and buybacks that could come back to haunt them in the future as many other companies do. So, if you are an investor who really only cares about income and not about the stock price, simply look at the current dividend yield and see if it is enough for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.