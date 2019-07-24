Calavo: Not So Ripe, Anymore

The valuation is quite stretched and the stock has a considerable short interest, just as avocado prices look to be turning to the downside.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) may not be a household name, but it’s been around since 1924 and is well-known among the Food community for obtaining, marketing, and distributing avocados and other fresh food products. The company’s high dependence on high avocado pricing has become notably visible in the stock, especially as this year’s geopolitical events have induced significant price volatility. With trade tensions and threats of tariffs now simmering between the U.S. and Mexico, avocado prices should trade back down, dragging down Calavo with it. Coupled with a considerably expensive valuation, this looks to be the wrong stock to own in the back half of the year.

Source: Calavo Growers

Tariffs And Avocado Pricing: What’s Next?

The entire premise of the business revolves around the production, marketing, and distribution of fresh foods, primarily avocados. The price of avocados is largely dictated by the supply and demand balance in Latin America, primarily Mexico. Still top of mind for many, the U.S. and Mexico have seen considerable trade tensions in the last two years, despite Mexico being the 3rd largest trade partner for the U.S. and critically important in terms of fresh goods. As pointed out by Bloomberg, nearly 77% of all avocados produced in Mexico make their way to the U.S. - an absolute staggering source of demand - but that also creates dependency.

Source: Bloomberg

So, what’s been happening with avocado prices and why should investors who are looking at Calavo Growers care? Avocado prices have been spiking, to say the least and in order to somewhat accurately gauge that, investors can look to AgronoMetrics (absent access to more expensive financial platforms like Bloomberg or Eikon). This pricing platform utilizes USDA reported pricing for multiple regional avocado prices and provides an output that's easily readable for investors.

From a seasonal perspective, prices tend to spike in the late summer and early fall, which corresponds with the planting and harvest seasons. Traditionally, trees are planted in warmer weather, in the March-June context with the Harvest season starting around October. These are naturally subject to some leeway given the highly favorable climates that both Mexico and California produce avocados in. The consistently warm weather makes the planting data all the more important for both investors and Calavo.

Source: Fresh Fruit Portal

Prices since the start of the year have considerably taken off. In January, most of the regional gauges were printing in the $20/carton region, but by the end of the first quarter, all gauges ex-south Florida had more than doubled and were trading in the $40-60/carton region. Avocado prices retained that strength through the spring and then re-accelerated in June, with the Texas and Southern California benchmarks nearly surpassing the $80/carton mark, which is staggering to even consider relative to where they started the year. Since that point, prices have come down a bit, settling between $50/carton and $70/carton, depending on the regional gauge you’re observing, seen below.

Source: AgronoMetrics

We also have to view avocado prices in the context of geopolitical fundamentals. The Trump administration has been making noise with its closest trade partners, first by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and then the renegotiation of NAFTA in the form of a revised agreement, USMCA. In June, when tensions between the U.S. and Mexico began to escalate and President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico, which would effectively cause an increase in the price of avocados, prices rallied considerably.

Investors should look to heightened tensions between the two as largely positive for avocados, interestingly enough. I’ll remark that the June price increase for avocados was primarily due to threats of tariffs against Mexico by the U.S. One of the proposed tariffs was to be on $25.9 billion of agricultural goods, which would substantially impact the price of all fresh foods coming from Mexico, including avocados. Further fears of retaliatory tariffs threw the entire fresh food pricing complex into the spotlight, but now that these tensions have fizzled out and there is an agreement in place, what’s keeping avocado prices perched above the $60/carton mark?

The lack of tensions should pressure prices to the downside and, consequently, Calavo. While the supply/demand balance still indicates considerable demand growth, even at quite high prices, it’s more downside insulation than a catalyst to move higher. As a result, I’m quite negative on avocado prices in the short term absent a new geopolitical risk focused on the U.S. and Mexico agricultural relationship.

Below is a volume-based graph representing shipments of avocados that are delivered to key hubs. It really does a great job of showcasing how the start of the year was set up to have solid pricing performance, with quite deep troughs in shipments.

Source: AgronoMetrics

The company has three business segments - Fresh products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group ("RFG"). Within these segments, Fresh Products is the largest, followed by RFG. Within the company’s Fresh Products segment, avocados account for nearly half of the entire company’s third-party sales, making this considerably important. That’s followed by about $100 million in prepared avocado products within the Calavo Foods segment, creating a combined exposure to the commodity in excess of 60%.

I’ll advise investors to be extremely careful with Calavo Growers. The company’s primary input, a commodity, operates in a dark market for which there are no standardized pricing contracts on an exchange. That makes prices of the underlying commodity highly vulnerable to headlines, as well as the slightest changes in the supply and demand balance. In a market like this, where transparency is more often absent, a long-term view must be taken as to prevent sizable short-term losses.

Financial Condition And Valuation

One of the most interesting things about this company is the strength of its balance sheet. The company is currently sitting in a net cash position and has the flexibility to grow considerably, should prices continue to remain high for the commodities they market. Despite the stock’s dependency on high avocado prices, I’m inclined to believe this is a well-run company, just by looking at something so rare as a net cash position.

On the valuation side, the stock trades at nearly 50x LTM earnings, which is quite steep in and of itself, but is less stable when we consider that the company has only grown earnings at a CAGR of 5% in the last four years. Granted, this company broke even on the bottom line back in 2014, but since then, earnings growth has largely been stalled, which doesn’t warrant a 50x earnings multiple.

With the expensive valuation, it’s no surprise that this stock has a substantial short interest, currently 20.7%. These shorts have been burned on a YTD basis, with the stock up 24.6% and rightly so - avocado prices have done incredibly well. Contrarians now can take the view that the current pricing level is unsustainable, especially given the geopolitical backdrop, but we've only seen slight materialization of this thesis.

Whenever a commodity exhibits that kind of price performance - a sustained multiple of short-term historical prices - there is pressure on the cost side for those demanding the good and a plethora of profitability, all else equal, for the producers and distributors of said commodity. Management’s outlook reflects such optimism, as they’ve guided to a gross profit increase of approximately 50% for the full year in the Fresh segment. If the company sees that kind of follow-through, valuation will cease to be a headwind, assuming bottom line margins follow suit, at least to some degree. I’d expect the short interest to lighten up, as well, should that kind of earnings generation occur.

One point I’ll make is that it’s difficult to say whether this stock is an M&A target or not. The valuation is highly preventative of a suitor, especially when most public market suitors buy their targets with premiums in excess of 20%. At 50x earnings, this isn’t an “easy buy” for a larger distributor and marketer of fresh food products, rather it's a company that has yet to see real profit growth past investor expectations. Lastly, I’ll note that the company has a 1.1% dividend, which seems rather odd to me considering the valuation of the company suggesting investors believe this is a growth company. I would not buy this stock for the dividend alone, as the yield is far below the required compensation for taking on the level of risk associated with a highly volatile dark market.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Calavo Growers is heavily influenced by the market for avocados and with prices rolling over in recent weeks, following one of the best price performances YTD in recent memory, so has the stock. With valuation not supportive at buying 10% off of the highs, the stock is waiting for a catalyst to develop. While in that void, I think it’s the better decision to look elsewhere for longs in the current market, considering the backdrop to Calavo is a commodity that lacks real transparency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.