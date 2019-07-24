Mimecast Is Likely To Break Out On The Upside

The company generates considerable cash flows and the shares are not exorbitantly valued.

The figures are plagued by currency headwinds but underlying growth is good and operational leverage is kicking in.

The company's platform is increasingly sophisticated and sticky, opening new revenue streams, so we expect growth to continue to be brisk.

Mimecast (MIME) started off as a provider of email security and while that's still its core product, the company ventured out into other fields, benefiting from the SaaS platform model, producing 98% recurring revenues.

We think the shares are interesting here as the platform is expanding and the multiples aren't in nosebleed territory. Technically the chart is also interesting as we don't see a compelling reason (besides a general market break-down) for a break-out below the converging triangle, a break-out above is more likely:

The company has been a pretty stellar performer with strong revenue growth and operations have also started to improve:

Data by YCharts

Some of its products have gained recognition:

Growth

The company has multiple growth avenues:

New logos

Seat expansion

Corporate

Add products and up-sell

Acquisitions

Its TAM is large, from the Q4 deck:

Management distinguished three drivers of growth for the market:

Growing cyber threats

SaaS

Go upmarket; corporate

The shift of business solutions to third partySaaS platforms (Q4CC):

As organizations have become increasingly dependent on software and connected systems and increasingly using the same large-scale SaaS providers, the inherent cyber risks across industries and geographies are becoming extremely concentrated. And as a result, customers are exposed to security monocultures, large homogenous attack surfaces that are very compelling to an ever-growing community of adversities, and industry-wide single points of failure, combined with reduced ability to manage and control their responses to an incident.

The company's mainstay business is in the mid-market segment:

But the corporate sector is an expanding hunting ground for the company and constitutes a significant opportunity, more so as corporate customers are likely to acquire more substantial product bundles, either initially or subsequently.

The company added over 1,100 customers in Q4 and 4,000 net new customers in 2019 for a total of 34,400 customers globally. It enjoyed over 30 six-figure deals in Q4, indicating an uptake in the corporate sector.

New products

All of which are all integrated on its single platform, add additional revenue streams and opportunities for up-selling and cross-selling. The company now has 10 products and introduced 4 new ones in the last couple of years (Sync & Recover and Internal Email Protect in 2018, Web Security and Awareness Training in 2019). Below is an overview from the Q4 deck:

In March the company launched Mimecast Threat Center, which (PR)

is focused on providing threat intelligence that helps organizations convert threat information into value for the business.

The top two products with the most potential are awareness training and web security, according to management.

The company also benefits from a migration towards Microsoft's (MSFT) Office 365 as (Q4CC):

43% of our customers are now using Mimecast in conjunction with Office 365, up from 31% in the fourth quarter of last year. And not only does migration to Office 365 create a selling opportunity for Mimecast, on average, Office 365 customers buy a higher number of Mimecast services per customer, 3.4 services per customer compared to 2.9 services for customers not on Office 365.

Giving the customer more insight into exactly what threats they were faced with (and which were blocked) its real-time threat intelligence is also pretty useful, especially for corporate customers and there is an additional benefit (Q4CC):

It is more of an upmarket phenomenon. It's really useful for us to have more of that data because it really does help us demonstrate the efficacy of our platform as well as some of the sophistication of the underlying engines and detection technologies that we've got in place.

And it hasn't sat still exactly (Q4CC):

And we launched the Mimecast Threat Center to help organizations better understand the risks and threats they face. We upgraded our archiving offerings to include more functionality for e-discovery as well as support for regulated industries like financial services. And we introduced our data recovery offering for Microsoft Exchange and Office 365.

There are a number of metrics that illustrate that the company indeed benefits from these up-selling and cross-selling opportunities:

A net dollar retention rate of 111%.

In Q4 the AOV (average order value) increased 15% to $11,200 compared to the $9,700 AOV in Q4 2018.

On average, Mimecast customers used 3.1 services in Q4 2019, up from the average of 2.9 services in Q3 2019.

Acquisitions are another source of new capabilities and products, and the company acquired three companies in fiscal 2019:

Ataata, a cyber security training and awareness platform

Solebit, a zero-day threat identification and protection engine for $88M. Solebit solutions are already integrated into Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection products.

Simply Migrate, an archive data migration provider,

According to a report from Gartner, the security awareness computer-based training market will grow to more than $1.1B by year-end 2020 and according to SA contributor Individual Investing Ideas, the Ataata acquisition was a necessary addition as competitor Proofpoint (PFPT) acquired Wombat Security.

Q4 Results

There is a fair amount of currency headwind as a result of the across-the-board strength in the US dollar even if there is some natural hedge with the company incurring some cost (related to services) in the country of sales and having a considerable part of its R&D activities in the UK.

There is also considerable headwind from the shift to ASC 606 accounting, even if this is only in the GAAP numbers. Q4 operating profit ($200K) received a $5.1M benefit from ASC 606 and 2019 operating profit (-$1.2M) was boosted by $15.4M through ASC 606.

Guidance

From the PR:

For the full year 2020, revenue is expected to be in the range of $413 million to $427 million and constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 23% to 27%. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations are negatively impacting this guidance by an estimated $5.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $70.7 million to $72.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is actually a little below expectations of $75.2M but the company is incurring some one-off cost like $23M of additional CapEx in relation to expanding facilities, $5M for a discrete expansion of the grid in H2 and higher stock-based compensation.

The revenue guidance has remained the same even though there is additional currency headwind of $6.6M, so one could argue guidance has been increased by that amount (or we now have 25-27% growth). The company does have a long-term model:

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin is substantial with little variability.

The company is ramping up its sales effort (Q4CC):

As of year-end, total sales and marketing headcount was up 25%. For the quarter, G&A expenses were $15.5 million or 16.8% of revenue compared to 14.1% in the prior year.

But the Q4 figure is a little inflated because of a one-off ($1.2M) increase in stock-based compensation due to modification and an $1M accrued liability related to an intellectual property infringement claim made by a nonpracticing entity. In the absence of these, G&A expenses would have been 14.4% compared to 14.1% in Q4 2018.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is taking off although the guidance is that it will be similar to this year's ($37.4M) levels as the company is incurring some one-off cost (see above) and continued currency headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is really driving dilution and now that the company generates considerable amounts of free cash flow it could mitigate that with a buyback program.

The company has $173.4M in cash and equivalents and $96.8M in long-term debt.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The earnings multiple is irrelevant at the moment and 6.8x (forward) sales is a considerable valuation, but we've seen worse. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $0.43 this year, rising to $0.63 the next.

Conclusion

Another SaaS play with nearly all recurring revenue, plenty of expansion paths and good (albeit not stellar) gross margins.

