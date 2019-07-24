Newell: Divestitures Edition

One of the most confusing things about Newell (NWL) is its Accelerated Transformation Plan. From the comments we have read on SA, most investors don't really understand the plan. In this article, we will try to break down the details of the plan and its execution. We will also show how valuation can be calculated using this plan and how the completion of this plan could be a catalyst to NWL's depressed share price.

Completed divestitures

Source: WY Capital

This is the full list of divestitures that has been completed under the 2018 Accelerated Transformation Plan. Contrary to what some may think, the 2017 divestitures are not counted in the 2018 Plan. We originally thought the 2017 divestitures were included, but have since confirmed this wasn't the case over email with NWL Investor Relations. Since NWL management guided to receive $9bil in after tax proceeds from these divestitures, they have yet to sell around $2.9bil worth of businesses.

However, since it hasn't yet received any cash from the divestitures of USPC, Process Solutions, and Rexair, the amount of cash it is likely to receive from now is going to be closer to $3.9bil.

Impact of divestitures

If you can't wrap your head around that number, $3.9bil is around 28% of the company's EV, and over 60% of the company's current market cap.

Using the cash, NWL could significantly raise EPS and generate shareholder value, either by buying back stock or paying down debt.

Source: WY Capital

This is our 2018 estimated income statement and as you can see, net income is extremely low at $0.87 per share.

Source: WY Capital

As you can see, NWL can boost EPS by nearly 50% by paying down as much debt as possible with the proceeds. (We assume a lower interest rate of 4% to account for a higher credit rating and paydown of higher interest debt.)

Source: WY Capital

However, the real increase is driven by buying back stock. Buying back as many shares as possible at $17 a share can reduce the share count to 194mil, which boosts net income per share to nearly $2. Most likely management would use a combination of these measures, which should lead to EPS within the $1.25 to $1.91 range.

Timeline

Management has sold 7 of the 8 segments it planned to divest in the 2018 ATP.

Source: WY Capital

To facilitate the divestitures, NWL has split up the Consumer and Commercial segment into two parts and plans to complete all divestitures by the end of 2019.

As we embark upon the final wave of divestitures, we have decided to split up the Consumer and Commercial Solutions business and sell the MAPA and Spontex businesses in a separate transaction from the remainder of Consumer and Commercial Solutions, which is largely Rubbermaid Commercial Products along with Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet and Garage and Quickie. As a result of this decision, we now expect the divestiture timeline to extend until the end of 2019, and our guidance assumes these two businesses are sold in the second half of the year. Q4 earnings call

However, since NWL has historically taken one to two quarters to receive cash from divestitures, we believe it will take until H1 2020 to receive all the remaining cash.

We are quite confident that NWL will be able to meet its $9bil divestiture guidance, especially when you consider that it has already divested nearly $6.1bil of assets and has a much easier target to hit ($9bil compared to $10bil). We also believe finishing this program would increase the credibility of management and show shareholders that management can actually execute on their promises, thus improving the stock price.

Valuation

Another way to calculate NWL's value is to use the valuations that NWL has been able to get for its assets to calculate its value.

Although NWL currently trades at 1.17x Adjusted EV/2019E sales, most of its brands were sold at significantly higher valuations.

Source: WY Capital

If NWL trades at the adjusted EV/Yearly sales multiple equal to the average Price/Revenues multiple of the companies it has divested, its market cap should be $10.2bil, and the price per share should be approximately $24 per share, significantly higher than the current price of ~$14 per share. Even if there is a conglomerate discount of 20%, NWL shares should still trade at $19. The current price of $14 severely undervalues the business, especially since these divestitures are apparently worse than the retained businesses, according to management.

Accelerated Transformation Plan Presentation

As you can see from this slide, the continuing businesses have a much higher customer concentration. As management explains:

The new portfolio will maintain our scale advantage and efficiency benefits, with the top 10 brands accounting for over 60% of sales and the top 10 customers accounting for roughly two-thirds of our sales in the U.S. This customer route-to-market homogeneity should improve our scale and efficiency. Q1 2018 earnings call

Although having a less diversified customer base increases the risk that a lost customer could impact the business more, this risk is mitigated by reduced exposure to private label and also allows NWL to have much more simplified operations:

The reshaping of the portfolio will significantly simplify our operations, as we expect to divest 66% of our factories, 55% of our distribution centers, 58% of our customers, 45% of our brands, 39% of our head count, 51% of our over 500,000 SKUs, and nearly all exposure to private label. We will also dramatically reduce our resin exposure, and more than 90% of our sales will be just on two ERP systems by the end of 2019, as compared to well over 30 today. Q1 2018 earnings call

The continuing businesses also have a much higher e-commerce penetration and a much larger international footprint:

Importantly, approximately 20% of the company's U.S. sales and 15% of the global sales will be generated from the rapidly growing and margin-accretive e-commerce channel, reducing the future fixed cost burden expected from continued brick-and-mortar retailer consolidation and maximizing the growth and margin potential of the company. Q1 2018 earnings call

Takeaway

Overall, while investors are selling off NWL furiously, NWL has been selling off pieces of itself at much higher multiples than it itself is trading at. This shows the disconnect between its price and its true intrinsic value, and we believe management should be given credit for trying to close the gap. As the divestitures are completed, we believe investors will reward the company with a higher multiple as it becomes much easier to evaluate the value of the continuing business and as the business becomes much more simplified.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.