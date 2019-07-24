Silver (Finally!) Playing Catch-Up To Gold

In last week's blog we identified $16.20 per ounce as a key level for silver. That level was taken out on Friday. Monday's close of $16.41 - roughly 20 cents higher than Friday - puts our $17.50 near-term objective in play.

The gold/silver ratio has dropped a little more than 6 full points in the past week, falling from a high just north of 93 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold, to just under 87.

After months in the gutter, the poor man's gold is finally "movin' on up." Silver popped nicely, rallying nearly 7.5 % from low to high over the past two weeks, beating gold's 4.8% gain. No longer getting solidly trounced by its richer cousin, silver is striking back. In last week's blog, we discussed just how cheap silver (and platinum) were vis-à-vis gold. While certainly less so now (see chart below), silver remains extremely undervalued relative to gold.

The gold/silver ratio has dropped a little more than 6 full points in the past week, falling from a high just north of 93 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold, to just under 87. Could this be the big gold/silver reset we've been expecting? It may be too early to tell, but we'll take the 6-day pop in silver - whatever the cause.

Data Source: FutureSource

In last week's blog, we identified $16.20 per ounce as a key level for silver. That level was taken out on Friday. Monday's close of $16.41 - roughly 20 cents higher than Friday - puts our $17.50 near-term objective in play. However, it could take a bit of work to get there. Silver's slow decline was marked by multiple periods of consolidation. Each of these consolidations established key resistance levels. Silver needs rally above all of them before we can consider it explosive again. Rallies Friday and Monday were a good start.

Given the multiple levels of resistance currently above the market, RMB Group trading customers who took our suggestion in our July 2nd blog to buy December $16.00/$17.00 or December $16.50/$17.50 bull call spreads in the 5,000-ounce COMEX silver options may want to consider exiting half of your positions and taking your original risk off the table. The spreads settled Monday for $2,090 and $1,565 respectively. Continue to hold the balance for a potential move to our first objective of $17.50.

Data Source: Reuters

Visit RMB Group to learn more.

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of R.J. O'Brien & Associates ("RJO")/RMB Group and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by a Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO/RMB believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.