Axos Financial: Peer Comparison Favorable But Interest Risks Remain

With fair value for 2019 at over $30.00 per share, I am bullish on the company's year ahead.

When added to the fact that the company is undervalued compared to peers, this presents a prime opportunity for investors looking for growth in the late stages of economic expansion.

Axos Financial is a small financial institution in the western United States which has shown signs of successful expansion opportunities and is expected to grow sales in a meaningful way.

Axos Financial (AX) is a financial institution which offers a wide array of services to both private consumers and commercial and business accounts. Among its offerings are consumer banking services which include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, personal loans based off personal equity and automobile value and single family and multifamily mortgage services.

The company also offers commercial and real estate loans to developers and businesses alongside business loans backed by personal and commercial equity. The company's expansion in the past year drove a hiring spree of an additional ~200 employees, bringing the total number to just over 1,000, and an expansion into the banking market in multiple states beyond their core California one.

Classic Economy

The classic model of the US economy is poised to hold the company firm on its mid-range growth trajectory as consumers focus on debt in the form of personal and equity-backed loans for spending and businesses focus on developing commercial real estate around the company's core operating areas in the western United States. The company's primary operating area is California, where it is headquartered and first began in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County, but in recent years, the company expanded into key growth markets like Las Vegas, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Kansas City, Kansas; and it expects to continue this expansion in the months to come.

The company has used the rising rate environment in the last couple of years to move portions of its deposits from interest-bearing accounts to non-interest-bearing accounts to save them interest expense (non-debt related, that is), something which has helped future profitability prospects. The company's primary income driver was the increase in loans provided to consumers and commercial businesses and now it has a total of $9.4 billion in loans, taking in $447 million in loan income in 2018, or a 4.7% rate.

Balance Sheet

This has helped the company to generate meaningful revenues and income in the past few years, as they raised the loan amounts and capital on-hand through federal loan programs. This growth is expected to help them in the long run.

The company holds $288 million in cash with another $474 million in restricted cash, $378 million in long-term assets and $196 million in long-term investments. Even though the company paid back $203 million in long-term debt in 2018 alone, they hold around $650 million in long-term debt with another ~$200 million in short-term borrowings. Even with these numbers being relatively high, the financial institution is well capitalized and the portion of loans guaranteed by the federal government programs make up over $400 million.

The company's focus on the aforementioned non-interest-bearing deposits is set to increase their cash flow to $171 million for the coming year, putting them in a solid position to expand services and handle provisions for credit losses as they arise in the inevitable slowing of some economic factors, particularly in the housing market.

Income and Projections

The company has grown both EPS and sales in a meaningful way over the past few years due to the aforementioned factors. For 2019, the company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, an 8% rise from 2018, and a further rise of 20% to $3.13 in 2020. In regards to sales, the company is expected to report $492.28 million, a 3.8% rise from 2018, and then a 16.6% increase to $573.8 million for 2020, a significant uptick due to their domestic expansion efforts.

This acceleration is due primarily to the company's core growth in its loan portfolio as it expands its services within its loan segment and as commercial real estate loans outperform other areas of the country in operating areas like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Kansas City.

Primary Risks

As the company had $25.8 million in provisions for credit losses, nearly double what it had in 2017, a primary risk is if these types of losses across the board prompt new regulations and credit limits similar to what the Dodd-Frank Act mandated but was repealed for smaller financial institutions. This would be beyond the repudiation from shareholders and other commentators for offering loans to financially unstable borrowers or shady real estate development companies.

The more long-term significant risk stands at the feet of the overall economy. Loans, or the ability to provide loans, remains at the mercy of the overall economic standing and any signs of lagging indicators which might lead to a recession will have adverse effects on the amount of lending its consumers seek. Furthermore, the commercial real estate market is tied in a significant way to the overall economic standings and any hiccup in investment in that area will lead to meaningful reduction in commercial loan seekers and hurt the company's top and bottom lines.

Valuation

Notwithstanding the aforementioned risks, the company presents a solid investment as its return on assets stands at 1.45% and return on equity at 15.46%. The company's 2020 growth expectations mean that when compared to other smaller financial institutions, they're seemingly undervalued as most other companies in the area are fairly valued at 13x to 17x 2019 and 2020 earnings whilst Axos is under 10x.

Valuing Axos at 12x forward earnings presents a fair value of $31.20 per share for 2019 and 2020 valuation at $37.50 per share, meaning that if the overall economic conditions remain stable, the company is significantly undervalued, trading at around $26.60 per share as of the writing of this article.

Investment Conclusion

In the world of smaller financial institutions with target markets in both regions and demographics, it's hard to find the right combination or single out a particular winner given the complexities and the lack of overall diversification of their business models (like those of larger banks), but Axos is primed for strong growth as it focuses on key growth markets across the western US.

With a solid return on equity and assets for the company and their expanding positioning in leading domestic markets, there seems to be more growth to be found in Axos than other financial institutions, both large and small. This, together with the seeming undervaluation of the stock when compared to other small banks operating in the region, serves as a prime opportunity for investors looking to get some action from the late stage of the economic expansion which has been occurring since early 2010 after the global financial crisis.

Axos is well capitalized and well intentioned to place itself in core markets which should not only sustain current growth rates but also increase them. I believe the company is currently undervalued and despite overall economic risks will likely outperform its peers in 2019 and 2020.

I am bullish on Axos in the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.