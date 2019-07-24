Microsoft Beats, Electronic Arts Retreats, And Tesla Nears Peak

Microsoft: A Key Reversal? Not So Fast

It was an eventful week just past with the first real batch of earnings out, and a minor scare Friday for the markets with the Iran news. Microsoft (MSFT) rounded out the week with its earnings report after Thursday's close, and according to one analyst, the price action coupled with the beat is a negative sign for the stock. The recent article "Microsoft Had a 'Key Reversal', Take Profits, Trim Positions," suggests that the fact that Microsoft was down on its earnings week is a red flag for the stock.

I can't speak for the majority of investors, but an hourly chart reversal is not how I'm going to make any of my investment decisions. Microsoft was up 1.25% for the week at one point and finished the week down 1.6%, and this is a far cry from a reversal worthy of selling out one's position on. If we chalk up last week's price action in Microsoft to a 'key reversal', I guess we can call the week of December 22nd, 2017 a key reversal, the week of June 9th, 2017 a key reversal, and the week of April 4th, 2014 a key reversal.

The closing prices on these weeks were $39.87, $70.32, and $85.51. All absolutely terrible times to micro-manage one's position and sell out due to a 1.5%-2.0% weekly drop that opened on the highs and closed in the lower portion of the week's range. While anything is possible and Microsoft could start a correction here, panicking over every single week that trades up by 1% to close down 1.5% is a recipe for disaster if one is positioned in a fundamental leader. For perspective, I have shown other 'key reversals' in the below chart from the dates discussed above. You can come to your own conclusion if these were good spots to sell your position in the stock, that is also paying a dividend to boot.

Taking a closer look at Microsoft's earnings last week, we can see that there is absolutely nothing to be worried about long term when examining the company's earnings trend. Earnings per share growth continues to climb and are expected to hit new highs in both FY-2020 and FY-2021 based on new analyst estimates. Earnings per share for FY-2020 is expected to come in at $5.21, a 10% jump over FY-2019 projections of $4.75, and FY-2021 estimates are currently pegged at $5.92.

For a company paying a 1.3% dividend and growing earnings per share at this pace, I see little reason to be in a rush to sell out one's position if they are long from lower prices. While I would not be in a rush to buy the stock at current levels, there is no reason to sell the stock out due to a one-day reversal either. As Mr. Partridge from "Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator" constantly reminded traders at Harding Brothers offices, "it's very important not to lose one's position in a bull market."

Digging into the report a little deeper, nearly all of the company's segments saw broad-based growth. Microsoft's Office commercial revenue grew 14%, with Office consumer and cloud revenue up 6%. In addition, LinkedIn revenue was up an outstanding 25% for the year. Azure Revenue has been called out as it's decelerating from prior triple-digit growth rates, but the 64% growth last quarter is still quite impressive. The only real area of alarming weakness was on the gaming side where gaming revenue declined by 10%, and Xbox hardware revenue down 48%.

Fortunately, gaming revenue represents less than 10% of Microsoft's total revenue of $33.7 billion for its Q4 '19 results, so some weakness there is not a crippling issue going forward. Hopefully, the Project xCloud in October can return the gaming side to year-over-year growth though.

So why did Microsoft sell-off after such a strong report with quarterly revenues up 12% year over year thanks to growing cloud profits? Simple. The stock ran up nicely into the report, and much of the expectations were already priced in. As we can see, the stock broke out of a short little cup base after the market made its June low, and some digestion after this breakout would not be surprising at all. The first sign of real weakness would come on a daily close more than 1% below the 50-day moving average (blue line) that currently sits at $131.50. While I would not sell my position if this occurred, this would be the first very minor red flag that would get me paying a little closer attention to the stock. For now, as long as the stock remains above $130.00 on a daily close, the bulls remain in control of all of the relevant time-frames.

Electronic Arts: No Need To Go Bottom-Fishing Just Yet

Elsewhere in the market, Electronic Arts (EA) had a rough week, declining more than four times that of the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ). The stock was down 5.7% vs. the Nasdaq's 1.20% weekly decline, and the stock has now dropped back beneath its key 40-week moving average. If the stock can't jump back above the $95.00 level over the next few weeks, the probabilities will increase that the stock needs to revisit support at $76.00.

Fundamentally, there are some signs of a turnaround on the horizon. While FY-2019 is expecting to see a significant decline in earnings per share from the high put in at $4.95 in FY-2018, this trend is expected to clean itself up. FY-2020 analyst estimates currently sit at $4.52, with FY-2020 estimates at $5.05. While these estimates are not remotely written in stone or guaranteed, they do suggest that at least there may be a light at the end of the tunnel here after a rough 2019.

The negatives that could derail these earnings per share growth estimates are the recently lost rights to Ronaldo's Juventus in FIFA 2020. This is significant as FIFA alone made up for nearly 15% of EA's total revenue over the past three years. Elsewhere, the disappointing release of Apex Legends also leaves a lot to be desired. Viewer numbers on Twitch were much lower than anticipated in recently. After nearly 40 million hours of Twitch streaming following the game's launch, this figure dropped off a cliff in the following month to only 10 million hours. Thus far, it looks like the initial EA pop following the release was overhyped.

The other issue I do see is that revenue growth is not the most attractive with a 22% drop in revenues year-over-year in the most recent reported quarter. To confirm that a turnaround is in place here, investors want to see a weekly close above $107.00 coupled with a one to two quarters in a row of double-digit revenue growth. I still believe it's early to go bottom-fishing on the stock and caution is certainly warranted with the stock breaking back below its key weekly moving averages. While the longer-term earnings outlook is a silver lining, it's not a green light. Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) remains much more attractive if I was looking for exposure within the gaming group.

Tesla: Don't Lose Sight Of The Forest For The Trees

Finally, when it comes to arguably the biggest battle-ground stock on Wall Street, Tesla (TSLA) is expected to report earnings Wednesday after the close. This is a pivotal quarter for the company from a fundamental standpoint as the stock is up nearly 50% off of its lows heading into the report. While the bulls may be salivating over the recent gains, the stock is running into some overhead resistance as it melts higher. The $265.00-$290.00 zone is a tricky spot as it represents the area the stock broke down from and the overhead 40-week moving average, and I would be surprised if the stock didn't find some sellers in this area.

FY-2020 annual earnings per share estimates for Tesla are currently sitting at $5.05, which would represent the first year of positive annual EPS for the company if CEO Elon Musk can deliver. While I generally trust analysts as they tend to be on the conservative side, they also projected $5.90 in EPS for FY-2019, and we can see that this was a huge miscalculation vs. the current revised estimates of a $1.68 net loss in EPS.

Tesla is on track for record deliveries in Q2 according to a leaked email, above the prior record set in Q4 2018 of 90,700. If the company can significantly beat the Q4 2018 numbers, this might at least temporarily quiet down the bears who believe the weak deliveries in Q1 2019 were due to weak demand. Barring a significant beat on deliveries and revenue, I believe the stock is fairly priced here.

Current revenue estimates are for $6.42 billion for Q2, and the company cannot afford to miss on this number after the run-up it's seen off of the lows recently. While a beat might be able to keep this rally in the stock alive, I would expect a meet or miss to put a dent in the current rally.

With several big tech names like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) expected to report next week, it will be a pivotal week for the market. Thus far, 76% of companies reporting earnings on the S&P 500 (SPY) have topped expectations, however, barely one-fifth of companies have reported, so it's still very early. Some positive reports out of the upcoming FAANGs would be welcome after Netflix's (NFLX) beat-down last week on significantly missed subscriber growth.

Amazon remains the highest growth of the names reporting next week, and a big beat could finally be the fuel the stock needs to tag new all-time highs. Current estimates are for $62.4 billion in revenue for their Q2 report, and this will translate to 22% growth year over year if they can deliver. A beat or meet would be ideal as this would return the company to the 20%+ revenue growth rates it enjoyed from FY-2017 through FY-2018. The company saw two consecutive quarters of minor deceleration going into this report, so the bulls will be hoping for a meet at the minimum vs. the current $62.4 billion estimates.

Sentiment

From a sentiment standpoint, we're going into the week with positioning just shy of complacency with the market sitting a couple of percent off of all-time highs. NAAIM Exposure is at 82%, which suggests that active managers are holding roughly 18% cash, and this more or less what we'd expect for a market in an uptrend. The bulls do not want to see this reading push above the 90% level as this would suggest some complacency short term.

To summarize, Microsoft remains a hold in my view unless the stock starts to fall apart on more relevant time frames, and the reward to risk on Tesla has deteriorated significantly for the bulls after this 47% rally. While Electronic Arts may seem cheap and at a great entry point, there are far better stocks out there making new highs, and therefore I see no need to go bottom-fishing in a laggard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.