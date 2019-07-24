10 Recession-Proof High-Yield Blue Chips With Market-Beating Potential

CVS, ABBV, WBA, CAH, BMY, BTI, T, MO, PM, and JNJ are all defensive, 3+% yielding dividend stocks trading at fair value or better, and likely to deliver 8+% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

However, the trade war that triggered the slowdown could end rather quickly and the bond market is confident that Fed can deliver a soft landing via up to 8 rate cuts.

My probabilistic assessment of the big macro is that 9 to 12-month recession risk is 33% to 37%, the highest in a decade.

As economic data comes in, the media loves to play up bearish interpretations that point to a painful downturn (and bear market) coming soon.

Despite the market's 20% YTD rally, many investors are understandably nervous about a possible recession in 2020.

Recession is one of those things that most people fear and for good reason. Not just do economic contractions mean potential job losses that can devastate our personal finances but since WWII no recession has occurred without a sharp sell-off in stocks that can lay waste (at least temporarily) to our portfolios.

The media LOVES hyping risks because while good news is what we want, nothing keeps our eyes glued to our TV or computer screens like dire warnings of impending economic and stock market doom.

So let's take an objective look at what recession risks really are right now, what I'm doing with my retirement portfolio during these uncertain times, and 10 undervalued recession-resistant (defensive) blue chips that will pay you generous, safe and growing dividends over time, and whose current valuations are likely to deliver market-beating total returns as well.

Recession Risks Are High BUT...

The US economy is enormous, monstrously complex and deeply integrated with the global economy that can be even harder to read at times.

The basis of my personal economic models is to look at three sources I trust to gauge nine to 12-month recession risk.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Recession Risk Model

The first of these is the Cleveland Federal Reserve, that uses a proprietary model based on the 10y-3m yield curve to estimate not just how fast the economy is growing but the risk of a recession beginning within 12 months.

Back in June, the Cleveland Fed estimated 12-month recession risk at 38%, a 10-year high. Economic bears like to point out that every time the risk was this elevated a recession soon followed. Today the yield curve is just 3 basis points inverted (vs a monthly average of 13 last month) which indicates the next update should revise down the risk.

The second model is from the New York Fed and uses not just the 10y-3m curve but several others as well, each with historically proven recession predicting power.

Overall both estimates show a rather alarming increase in recessionary risk. However, before we declare that an economic "winter is coming" let's also consider one final model, from SA's economic guru Jeff Miller, which uses not just yield curves, but is a meta-analysis that incorporates actual economic data as well.

Miller's meta-analysis indicates that the risk of us being in a recession now (a major concern given how economists are famous for not lowering outlooks until a downturn has begun) is very low. However, he also estimates a 37% probability of a recession beginning within nine months.

But it's important not just to look at models and recession risk estimates but an overall view of the macroeconomic picture. In other words, the data itself.

...Not Yet Anything To Be Alarmed About

For a big-picture look a the economy I consider David Rice (aka "Economic PI")'s Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR Grid the best single source to confirm whether or not we're really staring down the barrel of a recession.

Mr. Rice has compiled 19 leading economic indicators, and calculated each one's baseline and rate of change over the past 30 years, during which we've had four recessions. The mean of these coordinates or MoC is a single data point that can be thought of as the ultimate data-driven summary of the health of the economy.

Now it's true that historical data isn't available for all these leading indicators since the government only began tracking some of them recently. But I think it's good to keep in mind where the MoC was before the last four downturns.

Here's what our economy looks like today.

We're nowhere near the danger zone of the last two recessions, indicating that Jeff Miller's sub 5% near-term recession risk estimate is correct. But what about that 37% 9-month risk?

Mr. Rice is nice enough to also include a table showing the short and medium-term trends of each leading indicator as well as a table showing where the MoC was prior to the last two recessions by time periods. We're currently at 28.6% above baseline, and at least before the last two recessions (for which we have the most data), that indicates that we're likely more than 12 months away from recession at least.

In fact, that's what Mr. Rice wrote in his last article, back on July 1st,

Prior to the last two recessions, the MoC dropped rapidly during the last year. If everything did begin to unravel, with the MoC currently at 29% above the baseline, the MoC could plausibly move into the recession zone within a year and a half. However, there are many ifs. For example, if the Fed responds with interest rate cuts, the economy could plod along for a much longer period of time. A case can be made that the current 10-Yr/3-Mo inversion may not be the same type of recession indicator as when the 10-Yr/2-Yr has inverted. Yet, by itself, a 10-Yr/3-Mo inversion indicates financial stress and it can only weaken the economy. At this point, a reasonable strategy is to diligently follow critical economic indicators and adjust portfolios as the likelihood of a recession, or not, becomes clearer." - David Rice (emphasis added)

So based on the economic data, as well as the various models that incorporate both that data (the eight different GDP nowcasts) and the yield curve (best recession forecaster ever discovered) it appears no recession is looming for at least the next 18 months (2021 at the earliest).

But Mr. Rice points out that adjusting our portfolios might be prudent and I agree, that a "hope for the best, plan for the worst" strategy is always the wisest approach to take when the stakes are this high. So here's what I'm doing with my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

How I'm Adjusting My Retirement Portfolio Buys To Heightened Recession Risk

Good risk management always starts with the right asset allocation for your individual situation. My optimal asset allocation is 100% stocks (due to my 50+ year time horizon, experience through 3 50+% market/sector crashes, and a pension that covers 170% of my living expenses).

This is why I have no plans to sell any of my existing equity positions, all of which I'm confident will continue paying safe and steadily rising dividends.

For anyone else that's terrified the market is likely to crater now that the yield curve (the most accurate one) inverted on May 23rd, 2019, realize that it can sometimes take over a year before stocks peak and begin their average 30% slide to bear market lows (over about 12 months).

The world is complex and the future always uncertain. Which is why the best approach uses probabilities to marginally tweak your capital allocation over time rather than attempt to time the market by huge portfolio moves.

For me, that means leaving my portfolio alone and only changing what I do with new savings.

if recession risk (on any of the three models I track) hits 30% to 34%: cut down monthly stock buying to 80% of discretionary savings

if recession risk hits 35% to 39%: 60% of savings into stocks (the rest into 3 bond ETFs)

recession risk 40% to 44%: 40% of savings into stocks

recession risk 45% to 49%: 20% of savings into stocks

risk 50+%: all savings into bond ETFs

In terms of what I'm buying, I've decided to also shift the mix of defensive/cyclical companies based on risks as they change from month to month.

sub 30% risk: 33% defensive (spread out over several weeks)

30% to 34% risk: 50% defensive

35% to 39% risk: 66% defensive

40% to 44% risk: 75% defensive

45% to 49% risk: 100% defensive

Now I must point out that defensive merely means recession-resistant industries such as telecom (now communications), consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare. These are industries whose sales, earnings and cash flow (and thus dividends) won't be badly hurt by an economic downturn.

Defensive stocks tend to fall less (they still decline though and are not bond alternatives) especially if they are already highly undervalued. Using my valuation/total return lists I can easily scan my entire master watchlist of quality companies to see what stocks are most undervalued relative to their historical fair values. Then I can tailor my weekly stock buys to whatever is most appropriate for the current economic environment.

Why bother with such a nuanced (some would say complicated) approach? That's part of a broader recession/bear market plan which calls for minimizing the magnitude of short-term declines and maximizing buying power for when the recessionary bargains become available.

During a recession, I plan to sell my bonds to buy three stocks per week (once a bear market is official)

one Super SWAN stock (Texas Instruments is my top choice)

one high-yield/deep value stock (which may trade at truly absurd valuations)

one tech stock (Broadcom is my first choice).

By no means am I saying this is an approach anyone else should mimic entirely. It's meant to meet my needs, and merely help me consistently make high probability investments each week.

So what about you? Well if your equity allocation isn't too high already (if you lost sleep in December or May then use the current rate cut rally to rebalance) then here are 10 great defensive stock ideas fresh off the Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists.

10 High-Yield Recession-Resistant Blue Chips Worth Buying Today With Market-Beating Potential

These 10 defensive stocks are taken from the new valuation/total return potential watchlists that I've spent the last few weeks building for Dividend Kings.

Per the advice of my fellow Dividend King (and F.A.S.T Graphs founder Chuck Carnevale), I've switched to a 100% historical valuation model that factors in not just dividend yield theory (beating the market since 1966) but also several other important metrics.

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

Not all of these metrics are available or appropriate for all companies. But the idea is that by lining up the growth rates for each company to what they are likely to be in the future, we can get a realistic value assessment based on what real investors were willing to pay, based on a company's fundamentals, as well as quality, competitive advantages, management track record, dividend streaks, etc.

We can then estimate a company's overall historical fair value (based on the current business model and growth rates continuing into the future), the discount to fair value, and also a realistic 5-year total return potential range, that factors in a range of growth rates based on a company's past.

I'm currently building out the master list (as I build sub-lists) which will eventually include all the companies I cover (over 200). It's a rather time-intensive process which is why the current master list is 92 companies long, from which I chose these 10 defensive names.

Let me walk you through an example of this Gordon Dividend Growth total return model, using AT&T, a level 7 quality dividend aristocrat that I've been critical of in the past (due to poor management).

I'm not a fan of debt-funded empire-building, which is what AT&T has done over the past decade. However, in fairness to its management is has allowed Ma Bell to double its growth rate from 2.5% CAGR (over the past 20 years) to almost 5% over the past 10.

In our modern low-rate environment (likely to continue for the foreseeable future due to various secular economic/demographic trends) AT&T has earned a 13.4 average PE. This is the market, in the words of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, "weighing the substance of the company".

Using all 10 historical metrics, AT&T's historical fair value, assuming it continues growing at roughly 5% over time, is $42. How realistic is that expectation?

We can look at the company's historical rolling growth rates to see that, outside of major M&A AT&T tends to grow at about 3% over time. Factoring in M&A, it can grow as much as 6% over time.

So for our valuation/total return lists, we model a realistic growth range of 3% to 6% and assume that the company eventually (barring something going wrong) will revert to its historically modest 13.4 PE. I may not be a big fan of AT&T but 13.4 times earnings is what Wall Street is willing to pay for the company over time.

The conservative end of our return model shows that AT&T is capable of nearly 15% (we use 14% just in case the multiple doesn't fully revert within this time frame).

For the upper range of the total return estimate, I use the current analyst consensus fo 6.2% CAGR EPS growth over the next five years, what is historically reasonable and assumes a strong 5G growth kicker in a few years. I consider that 6.2% growth estimate the upper range of AT&T's achievable future results.

This might deliver as much as 19% CAGR total return, IF AT&T delivers the expected growth and the market gives it a PE ratio a tad higher than its historical norm (valuations tend to undershoot and overshoot historical averages over time).

Most of the companies on this list have business models that can be expected to deliver roughly historical growth. For Cardinal Health, I've modeled 3% to 5% growth, which is slower than its 10 and 20 year annualized amounts. Thus I've lined up the realistic growth rate with a time frame (last 14 years) that delivered the growth that investors can expect in the future, and determined historical fair value based on that.

(Source: Dividend Kings valuation/total return lists)

Are these total return potential ranges guarantees? Of course not, no such thing exists on Wall Street. The models' historical margin of error is 20% and assumes that each company's business model remains intact (if the wheels fall off the bus then growth and valuation multiples will move in the wrong direction).

But as long as each company delivers on the realistic growth we've baked in, then their PEs should revert to the historical averages that the market has given them in the past.

And in the meantime income investors worried about a recession can rest easy that

They are getting paid handsomely in safe, growing and recession-resistant dividends

they aren't overpaying for each company's realistic growth prospects and quality

they are likely to enjoy long-term total returns that are likely to beat the 4% to 7% CAGR total returns most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over the coming years.

Long-Term Asset Manager Market Return Expectations

Now it's important to point out that, while I consider all of these dividends safe during the next recession, not even level 10 quality SWAN stock and dividend king JNJ is likely to go up during a bear market.

Across nearly 60 dividend aristocrats and kings, just three managed positive or flat total returns during the Great Recession (as a group their peak decline was -38% vs 57% for the S&P 500).

This is why I am so adamant about guiding readers and Dividend King members to the right way to build a portfolio.

begin the with proper asset allocation for your needs (mix of stocks/cash/bond)

then determine the risk management rules for the stock portion of your portfolio

THEN choose the companies you want to own that fit your long-term goals

FINALLY, buy those companies at fair value or better

BUT always keep in mind appropriate risk management rules for your time horizon/risk tolerance/temperament

Stocks are the best performing asset class in history BUT that doesn't mean they can't or won't be volatile at times. For example, here are how some of these blue chips performed during the late 2018 correction, the most severe in 10 years.

Defensive Stocks, Dividend Aristocrats, and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

The dividend aristocrats as a group fell 14% during that correction, outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 20% decline significantly. But they still declined and even mightly dividend king JNJ, arguably one of the highest quality and defensive stocks you can own still fell 11%, into a correction.

Buying quality companies at deep discounts to fair value is the best way to minimize the risk of losing money over time. But in the short-term, the market is free to be infinitely stupid. This is where the importance of bonds, like MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL (the 3 bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retiree Portfolio) come in.

Stable or appreciating bonds (or cash equivalents) are what you can rely on to meet expenses when the market is in decline. It's this ability to wait out inevitable (but unpredictable) corrections and bear markets that is the reason most people need to own the appropriate amount of cash/bonds.

Stocks might generate the best returns over time, but only if you can ride out the downturns, without becoming a forced seller. Or in the words of Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors of all time:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, ABBV, WBA, BMY, BTI, MO, PM, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.