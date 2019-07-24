General Electric's $14 Billion Profit On BioPharma Sale

What the market might not know is GE will be reporting a ~$14 billion gain on the sale of its BioPharma business, when the sale to Danaher closes in Q4 2019.

Source: GE Healthcare

General Electric's BioPharma Sale - The Untold Story

There has been much news and many opinions published about the benefits to General Electric (GE) from the sale of its BioPharma business to Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Here is one of mine - Feb. 28, 2019 - "GE: Culp Brings Simplification And Value Creation, Share Price Will See $20 Before $10":

GE's Culp Now Has Greater Freedom To Concentrate On Working On, And In, And Growing The Remaining Business Segments The cash from the BioPharma sale to Danaher relieves GE of quite a deal of pressure related to its debt management. It also means there is far less pressure to monetize the Wabtec and BHGE shareholdings at an early date. This reduction in pressure means these assets can now be monetized at opportune times, as and when required. Separating out and floating the Healthcare business was always going to be an enormous distraction taking up a huge amount of time to obtain the best value. Considerable costs would have been incurred in underwriting and other fees. This is no longer an issue. But if absolutely needed, the remainder of Healthcare remains a valuable asset, able to be monetized to pay down debt.

But, nowhere can I find any pundit talking about the ~$14 billion capital gain GE will book when it closes the BioPharma sale to Danaher in Q4 2019.

GE BioPharma Sale Announcements - Nowhere Does GE Mention The $14 Billion Gain

From the February 25, 2019, GE announcement of the sale of its BioPharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion:

BOSTON – February 25, 2019 - GE [NYSE:GE] announced a definitive agreement to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] (“Danaher”) for a total consideration of $21.4 billion, including $21 billion in cash as well as Danaher’s assumption of certain pension liabilities. GE expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The following information is from GE's Q1 2019 10-Q filed April 30, 2019:

Page 6 - Also on February 25, 2019, we announced an agreement to sell our BioPharma business within our Healthcare segment to Danaher Corporation for total consideration of approximately $21.4 billion subject to certain adjustments. At March 31, 2019, we classified BioPharma as a business held for sale. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and provides us flexibility and optionality with respect to our remaining Healthcare business. Page 47 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF BUSINESSES HELD FOR SALE On February 25, 2019, we announced an agreement to sell our BioPharma business within our Healthcare segment to Danaher Corporation for total consideration of approximately $21.4 billion. In the first quarter of 2019, we classified assets of $8,388 million (including goodwill of $5,548) and liabilities of $1,091 million of this business as held for sale. We expect to complete the sale of the business in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GE has given all the details to enable a reader to determine profit on the sale, but has not openly stated the profit will be ~$14 billion, before tax, per TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

I am unable to make an assessment of any tax due on the gain on sale of the BioPharma business. However, I do not believe it would be any more than $3 billion at the very most, which would still leave an $11 billion profit after tax. It is possible tax could be minimal, if GE has sufficient tax offsets available to it. GE Chairman and CEO Mr. Culp is likely to arrange to take the impending capital loss on Baker Hughes (BHGE) in the same quarter as the BioPharma gain, so as to avoid reporting a net capital loss in any quarter. I discuss this in more detail further below. GE also has additional gains to book in quarters 2, 3, and 4, in respect to the Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) sale.

GE: Gain On Sale To Wabtec, And Balance Of Shares Held In Wabtec

From my April 29, 2019 article, "GE's Short-Term Outlook Is Dim, But Longer-Term Outlook Is Bright":

GE Transportation Valuation Basis Change - Following transfer, effective February 25, 2019, of GE's Transportation business to the publicly listed Wabtec (WAB), GE shareholders received a 24.3% interest in Wabtec, and GE's remaining interest in Transportation is held as a 24.9% interest in Wabtec. GE also received a cash payment of $2.0 billion. Following this partial disposal of Transport in first quarter, GE will book a gain on sale of the portion disposed of. The portion retained, reflected as a 24.9% interest in Wabtec (48MM shares), will need to be initially revalued from book basis to market value in Q1-2019. Thereafter the shareholding will be marked to market, with fluctuations in the share price. As per page 37 of 2019 GE Investor Outlook, GE intends to spread the initial revaluation and subsequent mark to market revaluations over 2019 by taking up ~25% each quarter. Per page 6 of the GE Outlook, Transport will be classified under Discontinued Operations effective Q1-2019, so GE adjusted non-GAAP guidance will not be affected by outcomes for Transport in 2019. Under the terms of the agreement with Wabtec, GE is required to reduce its shareholding in Wabtec by 10 to 19 million shares in the first 5 months (150) days following completion of the deal. Additionally, GE is required to dispose all of its shares in Wabtec by February 2022.

Further information on Wabtec was included at page 47 in the Q1 2019 10-Q (linked above):

On February 25, 2019, we completed the spin-off and subsequent merger of our Transportation business with Wabtec, a U.S. rail equipment manufacturer. In the transaction, GE shareholders received shares of Wabtec common stock representing an approximate 24.3% ownership interest in Wabtec common stock. GE received $2,865 million in cash (net of certain deal related costs) as well as shares of Wabtec common stock and Wabtec non-voting convertible preferred stock that, together, represent approximately 24.9% ownership interest in Wabtec. In addition, GE is entitled to additional cash consideration up to $470 million for tax benefits that Wabtec realizes from the transaction. We reclassified our Transportation segment to discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2019....As part of the transaction, we recorded a gain of $3,471 million ($2,508 million after-tax) in discontinued operations and a net after-tax decrease of $852 million in additional paid in capital in connection with the spin-off of approximately 49.4% of Transportation to our shareholders. The fair value of our interest in Wabtec’s common and preferred shares was $3,513 million based on the opening share price of $73.45 at the date of the transaction and was recorded in the caption “Investment securities” in our consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Any subsequent changes in fair value will be recognized in earnings in continuing operations. See Note 3 for further information. This interest is subject to certain trading restrictions and must be sold before the third anniversary of the transaction closing date.

The price of Wabtec shares at end of Q2 2019 was $71.76, $1.69 per share below the price on which the gain on sale was calculated. This will result in a reduction of ~$81 million in the previously recorded gain on sale on the 48 million shares held by GE in Wabtec. But, as per above, the previously recorded gain on sale is being taken up at 25% per quarter, so the reduction will be offset against the balance of the deferred gain.

GE: Loss On Shares Held In Baker Hughes

GE has already advised a potential ~$7.3 billion write down on its investment in Baker Hughes. This will be triggered once GE's interest goes below 50%. From the GE Q1 2019 10-Q (page 60):

As previously announced, we plan an orderly separation of our ownership interest in BHGE over time. Any reduction in our ownership interest below 50% will result in us losing control of BHGE. At that point, we would deconsolidate our Oil & Gas segment, recognize any remaining interest at fair value and recognize any difference between carrying value and fair value of our interest in earnings. Depending on the form and timing of our separation, and if BHGE’s stock price remains below our current carrying value, we may recognize a significant loss in earnings. Based on BHGE's share price at April 26, 2019 of $25.58 per share, the incremental loss upon deconsolidation from a sale of our interest would be approximately $7,300 million.

The $7.3 billion loss on the BHGE shares is based on a BHGE share price of $25.58. At the July 22, 2019 share price of $23.56, the write down would increase by ~$1.1 billion before any tax effect.

GE FY 2019 Capital Gains: Summary And Conclusions

For FY 2019, GE has already recorded an after-tax gain of $2.5 billion in FY 2019, in respect to the sale of its transport business to Wabtec. To this will be added a further ~$14 billion before-tax gain from sale of the BioPharma business. Under the relevant accounting standards, GE will book an ~$8.3 billion capital loss write-down on its investment in BHGE shares, only if its shareholding falls below 50%. That is a potential total net capital gain in FY 2019 of ~$8 billion, or ~$1.0 per share. I would expect GE to crystallize the BHGE loss in the same quarter that the BioPharma deal is closed. If the BioPharma deal close were to be pushed out to first quarter 2020, I would expect GE to maintain a >50% interest in BHGE until that time. GE only needs to sell ~1.0% of its BHGE shares to fall below 50%, and trigger the write-down. With Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) CEO Jeff Miller very optimistic on the Q2 2019 earnings call, GE could seek to hold on to the bulk of its BHGE shares with a view to seeing the share price rise substantially in the future. If GE does trigger a write-down in Q4 2019 by selling a small parcel of shares, then there would be the potential to book mark-to-market gains on its BHGE shares in 2020 and beyond. Of course, GE's need for cash will also govern when GE disposes off all, or a major portion of its BHGE shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.