Buy First Internet Bancorp For Current Sale Of 30% Off

We expect continued loan growth, slight margin expansion, and share repurchases can drive shares higher in the near and midterm.

The company is profitable, the business model is sound, and loans are growing quickly as management invests for the future.

The stock has historically traded around tangible book value, but currently trades at a ~30% discount.

INBK is an internet (branchless) bank serving several areas of the market too big for some competitors and too small for others.

Overview

First Internet Bancorp (INBK), founded in 1999, is a branchless internet bank. SA Contributor Stephen Simpson wrote a good general overview article of the company last year, which I recommend for investors new to the story.

I have been somewhat following INBK since 2016, when its tangible book value was roughly $23.50. Since then, the company has continued posting profitable growth, and tangible book value has risen to $28.57 as of Q1'19.

INBK has generally traded somewhat around its tangible book value, but is currently underpriced by nearly 30%. For many reasons, we believe this discount will close, and that the company has even further upside in the next 2-3 years.

For investors needing financial exposure, we recommend taking a nibble at current levels. The company reports its Q2’19 earnings on Wednesday, 7/24/2019, and we see the stock having good “melt-up” potential over the near and midterm.

Discount To Tangible Book

Over the last several years, INBK has generally traded around its tangible book value, as is common for many financial institutions.

However, it currently trades at a P/TBV of 0.72, representing nearly a 30% discount to what the books say shares are worth.

This is the biggest discount to TBV INBK has traded at over the past several years:

Goof Business, Oversold Opportunity

Fortunately for investors, this seems like a great opportunity to pick up value in a very good business.

First Internet Bancorp has managed to grow loans frenetically over the past 3 years, by 31%, 67%, and 30% respectively. It has done so by focusing on specialty lending lines such as single-tenant leases (STL), public finance projects, online direct-to-consumer mortgages, and financing of healthcare facilities.

Importantly, during this growth phase, the company has remained profitable. EPS at $2.37 (TTM) is essentially flat with the company's EPS in 2016:

[Source: Company Q1'19 presentation]

This earnings flatline could be concerning, but is the intentional result of INBK's management seeking market share gains. In exchange, INBK has taken on higher-cost financing (in the form of CDs, brokered deposits, and equity issuances) to fund its loan book growth. Unhelped by the changing yield curve, FTE NIM has compressed to nearly 2%:

[Source: Reported earnings and author's model]

We are unconcerned about this compressing NIM, however, as management repeatedly emphasizes, they will balance growth with profitability. They project NIM to stabilize over the second half of this year:

However, it’s important to reiterate that we are also mindful of where our stock price is trading and the need to manage capital efficiently and to deploy it in a manner that enhances profitability." "I think, we expect to continue to see, kind of modest compression in the range of what we had this past quarter. And then on the back end of the year, see that kind of stabilize. That's probably high 19s to something like that throughout the rest of the year."

[Source: Q1'19 earnings call]

INBK has also diligently stayed true to its strong credit quality culture. INBK's risk-weighted assets remain top class and represent a structural competitive advantage as a result of their lending experience:

Solid Results Should Help Shrink Gap, Provide Returns

INBK reports Q2'19 earnings on Wednesday, 7/24/19. We expect INBK will demonstrate continued successful operations this quarter and moving forward, which will eventually close the stock's discount to TBV and provide even further upside.

Given management's targets and projections, we are modeling continued strong loan growth, slight NIM compression, and noninterest expense margin expansion. This will continue the multi-year trend which we believe will drive even further returns:

Share Buybacks

Management is clearly committed to business growth, but they have also mentioned their duty to support the share price. As the stock has traded under TBV, INBK's Board and Management have been authorizing and performing share repurchases at accretive values.

Management suggests this will continue: On INBK's Q1'19 earnings call, in response to a question about share buybacks, CEO David Becker said (one of my favorite recent earnings call quotes in italics):

We’re still in the market. We’re still buying. We’re not going to do anything crazy. If God forbid, we hit back into the teens again, we’ll buy like a drunken sailor. But the play, if it gets into that 30-mark-plus, then we’ll probably back off and conserve the capital, so we can keep the sales engine running, particularly if we’re continuing to improve the margins. So, we’re active in the market and we’ll stay out there at the current price. We think its way below where it should be. Anything below tangible book value, we’re a buyer and we’ll continue to do that without question.

Valuation And Takeaway

While we believe TBV to be a good proxy for a fair INBK share price, we have also created a model to estimate the price at which the market might value INBK.

Using a conservative 9.0x TTM P/E, and representing a significant haircut to other financial institutions such as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citi (NYSE:C), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), our model suggests an FV of $27.44 in 2021. From current prices, this represents 12% annualized returns.

[Source: Author model]

We will continue to monitor and update investors as the company progresses. We recommend investors wanting financial exposure take a nibble at current prices in the low $20s and hold for the midterm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INBK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.