Buy Celgene, Sell Bristol-Myers Squibb Ahead Of Merger Closing

The Merger

On January 3 of this year, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to buy Celgene (CELG) for $74 billion in a cash and stock deal. The merger, if completed, will combine oncology and cardiovascular drugs in the largest pharmaceutical industry merger ever. The terms call for Celgene holders to receive $50 per share in cash plus one BMY common share. In addition the merger includes a tradeable CVR which will be worth $9 upon FDA approval of three drugs. Though if one of the drugs doesn't receive approval the CVR will be worthless.

Unexpected Divestiture and Delay

On June 24, BMY surprised me and much of the market by moving their guidance from a third quarter close to "expecting the merger to close by year-end or early 2020". The reason for the delay was that the company offered to divest Celgene's psoriasis treatment Otezla to ease concerns raised by the FTC.

Bristol is in the process of coming up with their own psoriasis treatment.

The Company is continuing to develop its promising immunology pipeline asset, tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in several autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis. Bristol-Myers Squibb looks forward to advancing its leadership in core areas of focus, including immunology, and delivering highly innovative medicines that bring meaningful benefits to patients as a combined company-Bristol statement

Otezla accounted for more than $1.5 billion in revenue last year. I have seen estimates of between $7 billion and $10 billion for its sale. On one hand companies that may be interested in Otezla know that it must be sold so advantage buyer, but I think that is why BMY guided to a six or seven-month close. They need to be patient if they want to get full value. Gilead (GILD), AbbVie (ABBV), J&J (JNJ), Amgen (AMGN) and Eli Lilly (LLY) could be potential buyers.

Other Regulatory Timelines

A month ago, the companies concluded their pre-notification process with the European Commission, and submitted the formal application for clearance by the European Commission.

The Spread

The delay has widened the deal spread from 1.5% to 3.7% as of this writing. Using an end of January, 2020 closing date the IRR stands at 7.7%. The IRR would be higher if the deal closed earlier than January, which I wouldn't be surprising. I am not including the CVR in my calculations, though I believe it does have value which I discuss in the next section.

To trade the arbitrage one must buy Celgene shares and short an equal number of shares of BMY. Doing this would require one to pay the two upcoming BMY dividends of .41 each. By using the options market I have been able to avoid paying the dividends so far.

CVR

The CVR will be tradeable and worth $9 upon FDA approval of three drugs. If one of the drugs doesn't receive approval the CVR will be worthless. The needed timeline for the drugs to be approved is as follows:

ozanimod - December 31, 2020

liso-cel (JCAR017)-December 31, 2020

bb2121-by March 31, 2021

On June 6, the FDA accepted for review the New Drug Application for ozanimod. The FDA has set its action date as March 25, 2020, well before the CVR deadline.

On June 4 at ASCO, Celgene announced positive data for liso-cel.

We are pleased to share these new data, which continue to demonstrate the potential of liso-cel in a range of B-cell cancers, at this year’s ASCO- Alise Reicin, President, Global Clinical Development at Celgene

I usually am pretty skeptical when it comes to CVR's since it only takes one production problem to squash the CVR. But my research has led me to speculate that the odds of the CVR paying are at least a coin flip.

Odds of each individual drug approval (assuming same odds for each of the three) Odds of CVR paying 90% 72.9% 80% 51.2% 50% 12.5%

A Different Way to Play Celgene/Bristol

There are many ways to play this merger.

Long CELG/Short BMY

Long CELG

Long CELG/Short CELG calls

Long CELG/Long CELG puts

Long CELG/Short BMY calls

Long CELG/Long BMY puts

A Seeking Alpha contributor had a different take last week. He suggested to those that owned Celgene that they could sell their Celgene shares and buy two-plus shares of Bristol with the money. The Author's article was very in depth and one can tell he invested significant time in his writing and his comments.

I must however disagree with his trade.

In short he is very bullish on BMY (I am neutral) and reasons that by selling Celgene one could then buy 2-plus shares of BMY for every one share they would sell of CELG. That's true. And if Bristol's stock increases more than nominally one would make more money than they would have by holding CELG's shares. But that is ONLY because one would have more than double the shares. Celgene's consideration includes $50 in cash. That will be paid back to CELG's holders after the closing.

So in the author's example the position size of BMY is more than twice the size than if one held CELG's shares. It is a far larger bet. It may work out if BMY rallies. But should BMY's shares decline from here through closing the loss would be more than double than a CELG holder's plus the deal spread.

There is almost a 4% spread on the deal now. So if one sells CELG and buys BMY now they are giving up that spread, in addition to the rights to the CVR. The risk adjusted return is better with CELG.

Opportunity for Bristol holders to Sell BMY and Buy CELG

What about the BMY shareholders? Is there something they can do while they wait for the merger to close? Why not consider selling their BMY shares and buying CELG shares in a ratio of 1-1.

Positives

Capture the almost 4% deal spread CVR which could be worth $9 Capture a tax loss on BMY's shares. Bristol is at a six-year low meaning anyone who bought in a taxable account in that time span is sitting on a paper loss. By selling and buying CELG shares one can harvest a tax loss.

Negatives

The outlay for CELG's shares are more than double what one would receive for BMY shares ($89.47 vs $42.77) The deal doesn't close. That would be a major negative.

Risks

Until all approvals have been obtained, and until a deal officially closes there are always risks. In this case FTC approval, and European approval.

Conclusion

The deal's closing has been pushed out several months and thus the spread has climbed. BMY remains actively engaged in discussions with the FTC on the continued review of the proposed transaction. Divesting Otezla will likely be enough to secure approval. The market prices indicate the odds of approval are about 93%. An IRR of almost 8% is a terrific return for a non super risky arb. Add to that the CVR and this could end up being a super return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.