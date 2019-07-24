Citizens Facing Spread Compression And Credit Risk, But Fighting Back With Self-Help Measures

Citizens is undervalued and those self-help drivers are important, but there are still some core operating deficiencies that need more work.

Self-help will be invaluable in reducing the impact of lower rates, as management has layered on hedges and is launching a large new phase in its efficiency program (TOP VI).

Citizens Financial (CFG) remains very much a work in progress, with an almost even balance of things to like and things to lament. Building a stronger core deposit franchise remains high on the list of things-to-do, and that won’t get easier with rivals like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), and PNC (PNC) pushing harder into Citizen’s footprint (not to mention competition from other in-footprint rivals like M&T Bank (MTB) ), but Citizens’ proactive hedging should help mitigate spread pressure and the company’s active remaking of its balance sheet should help on credit risk. Beyond all of that, too, is a new efficiency program (TOP VI) with pretty ambitious targets.

Citizens has outperformed a bit (relative to other regional banks) since my January update on the company, but that outperformance came with the post-Q2 earnings jump, so that doesn’t count as a “win”. Looking ahead, it’s hard for me to get really excited about Citizens, although it is a little undervalued. I think BofA, JPMorgan, and PNC all have more dynamic plans underway and other banks like OceanFirst (OCFC) are more interesting from a valuation perspective, but Citizens does have the sort of counter-cyclical drivers I want to see now and the stock price is still trading below my valuation estimate.

A Pretty Surprising Quarter, If Moreso In Composition Than Magnitude

Citizens didn’t report a blowout quarter, but the way the company beat was still a little surprising to me, and ought to encourage investors about how Citizens might perform in the coming quarters. Net interest income was as expected, which actually stands out as a pretty strong relative performance in a quarter where almost everybody else is missing. Likewise, the company’s net interest margin compression was half that of the average (4bp versus 8bp) and only slightly below expectations. Fee income drove most of the upside, but the company didn’t give it away at the opex line, and pre-provision profits were almost $0.02 better than I’d expected.

Reported revenue rose 8% yoy (up 4% in organic terms) and 3% qoq. Net interest income rose about 4% yoy and less than 1% qoq, with modest spread compression (NIM down 1bp yoy and 4bp qoq) and a little less than 1% qoq average earning asset growth. Fee income rose 19% yoy and 9% qoq, helped by acquisition, but also stronger mortgage and trust results.

Operating expenses were up 8% yoy and 1% qoq and the company didn’t make much progress on efficiency ratio improvement, but they did okay on a relative basis. Core pre-provision profits rose 8% yoy and 5% qoq, and Citizens is delivering on my expectation/projection that it would be one of the better performers in its weight class with respect to 2019 PPOP growth.

Sluggish Loan Growth, With Some Pressure From Rates And Credit

Not many large banks have reported impressive loan growth, and that certainly includes Citizens. Average loan balances rose 4% yoy and barely at all sequentially, though the later comp would be up 0.4% on an ex-sales basis. In comparison, M&T posted 1.5% qoq loan growth, while PNC came in with close to 3% qoq loan growth.

Commercial lending drove what growth there was, with C&I and CRE lending both up less than 1% on a sequential basis. Mortgage lending was up close to 1%, but growth in mortgages, student loans, and card loans is being offset by planned run-offs in home equity and auto lending as part of management’s risk management strategy. Citizens’ yield is more or less middle-of-the-pack, and average loan yields declined just 1bp on a qoq basis, while the cumulative loan beta declined slightly to 56%.

While period-end deposits were flat, average balances increased more than 2% quarter over quarter, with very little erosion in non-interest-bearing deposits (down 1.5% yoy and barely down qoq), making Citizens one of the better performers by this metric (along with JPMorgan). Even so, deposit costs remain higher than I’d like, with interest-bearing deposit costs rising 3bp qoq to 1.30% (versus 1.03% at PNC and 0.80% at M&T). Citizens’ cumulative beta is more or less in the middle of the pack at 36%.

Citizens reported a 14% yoy and qoq increase in provisions this quarter and the net charge-off ratio ticked up another 5bp to 0.36%. That puts Citizens on the higher end of average in a cycle that has been surprisingly benign so far, so this is something to keep an eye on over the coming quarters.

Self-Help Matters

Citizens is still in the midst of a multiyear effort to turn around its operations and close the gaps with its peers in terms of metrics like efficiency ratio, ROA, ROTCE and so on. Although increasing spread pressure is a threat now that the Fed appears set to cut rates, Citizens has some invaluable self-help drivers to consider.

Citizens has been one of the most asset-sensitive of the largest banks (only Bank of America is higher, I believe, among the large banks), but management has been adding its hedges to offset downside risk from lower rates. To that end, management indicated that it had effectively hedged its asset sensitivity from 4.2% to 2.9% - meaning that the bank is still going to get pinched from lower rates (I’m expecting a Q2-to-trough drop of about 10bp), but pinched less than some of its peers.

Citizens is also launching another efficiency effort (TOP VI), with a bold target of over $300 million in pre-tax run-rate benefits by the end of 2021 (or roughly 13% of expected 2019 pre-tax income). Management is looking for 15% of the benefit to come on the revenue side, underpinned by modernized IT systems driving some changes in customer behavior, with the rest from expenses.

Although management’s presentation was heavy on the sort of “consultant-speak” I hate (phrases like “redesign go-to-market operating model” and “continue end-to-end customer journey redesign”), the potential cost savings are significant and will be invaluable in a time of increased spread and credit cost pressure. I think it’s quite possible that Citizens’ PPOP contracts next year, but I believe it will re-accelerate quickly and could be comfortably ahead of many peers in 2022 and 2023.

The Outlook

I have reduced my expectations for Citizens, but the reductions haven’t been as dramatic as for some banks in the peer group. I do think Citizens could outperform in terms of core earnings growth over the next five years (at around 2% annualized), and I think 3%-plus growth is still possible longer term. Discounted back, that still supports a fair value above $40. Likewise, even with a 10% haircut to the normal “fair” value for Citizens’ near-term ROTCE (in terms of the P/TBV multiple), the shares look undervalued below $40.

The Bottom Line

Of those banks with credible offsets to incoming rate pressure, Citizen is on the cheaper side of the ledger (though I think First Horizon (FHN) and Synovus (SNV) are even cheaper), and I many not be giving the bank full credit for its self-improvement potential. On the other hand, three of what I believe to be among the best-run banks in the country (BofA, JPMorgan, and PNC) are targeting some of Citizen’s core markets, and Citizens already has a shaky core deposit position. All in all, while I think Citizens could be a relative outperformer over the next 12-24 months, I won’t call it a top pick right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.