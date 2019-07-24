Village Farms: One Down, One To Go

Village Farms is one of the best performers in the cannabis sector and the stock still doubled in 2019 after the recent drop.

Village Farms (VFF) was one of the hottest cannabis stocks and the stock was up more than 500% at one point in 2019. Since then, the stock has also dropped amid a fierce selloff in the pot sector and scared investors. On the balance of its execution and valuation, we rate VFF neutral at this stage and believe upcoming catalysts include conversion of a second greenhouse and continued ramping up after Pure Sunfarms JV reached full production.

(All amounts in US$)

2019 Q1 Performance

VFF reported 2019 Q1 results in early May which showed that significant progress is being made at its cannabis division. For the quarter, cannabis revenue at its Pure Sunfarms JV reached $10.8 million (on a 100% basis) and EBITDA was positive $6.4 million. Compared to last quarter, sales almost tripled due to significant ramp-up at its facility. Profitability also improved benefiting from a lean corporate structure and low overhead.

However, on the other hand, VFF reported a horrible quarter for its produce business. Sales increased 8% to $32 million but gross margin dropped to almost 0% from 12% in the same quarter last year. The significant erosion in margin was driven by higher external purchase cost and production issues at its Texas facility. It is needless to say that the company is struggling with its produce business which has not performed well in recent years.

VFF so far has done a fantastic job of converting its first facility into a cannabis greenhouse. On July 11, the company announced that it has reached full production rate at its Pure Sunfarms JV which means that it is now producing 75,000 kg per year on an annualized basis. As the map below shows, VFF has started the process to convert a second greenhouse to grow cannabis which is the PSA-D2 site as shown below. The second greenhouse will add another 75,000 kg to the production capacity with the first harvest expected by Mid-2020. VFF expects to reach 150,000 kg of run rate capacity by 2020 Q4.

Valuation

We think the correct way to value VFF is a sum of the parts method. To value the core produce business, we think one should look at the trading of VFF's share price before it announced its cannabis JV with Emerald back in June 2017. The share price of VFF was never above $1.4 per share before the cannabis announcement and it reported 39 million shares at the end of 2017 Q2, which implies a market value of less than $55 million. Needless to say, VFF was a little-known small-cap stock on the TSX before cannabis elevated the stock to unprecedented levels.

Based on 2019 Q1 annualized revenue of $43 million and estimated EV/sales multiple ranges of 5x to 15x, we estimate Pure Sunfarms to be valued between $220 million and $650 million. The multiple is based on a basket of peers including Aphria (OTC:APHA) at 7x, OrganiGram (OTC:OGI) at 11x, HEXO (OTC:HEXO) at 25x, CannTrust (OTC:CTST) at 6x normalized to be before the recent non-compliance scandal. Given that VFF owns 50% of the JV, its stake in Pure Sunfarms should be valued between $110 million and $325 million.

Adding $55 million for VFF's core produce business and $110 to $325 million for its cannabis business, we estimate VFF to be worth $165 to $380 million on a sum of the parts valuation basis. After closing at $9.28 per share last Friday, the stock has a market cap of ~$460 million based on 50 million fully-diluted shares outstanding. In fact, the current valuation of VFF implies a multiple of 19x annualized revenue for Pure Sunfarms on a 100% basis. While we think the business of Pure Sunfarms is likely not worth 19x on a standalone basis, we do think the current valuation of the company is on the high end, although not entirely outrageous considering where HEXO is trading now.

Looking Ahead

Cannabis stocks have been under significant selling pressures lately and VFF was no exception. The stock has cooled off and is trading nearly 50% off its 52-week high. The stock still more than doubled in 2019 with solid gains driven by its solid execution and significant ramp-up at its greenhouse facility. We think VFF has certainly earned most of its outperformance as its cannabis operation already achieved profitability and has delivered one of the best execution in terms of timing, costs, and production ramp-up. However, as we analyzed in this article, the current valuation indicates a 19x EV/Sales multiple for VFF's cannabis business which is on the rich side. Overall, we think VFF remains a solid play within the Canadian cannabis space but we also think the stock is fairly valued at current prices. Upcoming catalysts include the conversion of a second greenhouse to cannabis production and the continued ramping up of sales and profits at the existing facility. We rate VFF neutral at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.