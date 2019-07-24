Snap: Hot Results, Hotter Stock

Although there is little question that the stock is indeed overvalued, near-term momentum will mean that bulls are now firmly in control.

Snap's results show that it is once more viewed as a very rapidly growing company.

Investment Thesis

Snap's (SNAP) year-to-date performance has been nothing short of astonishing. I have been bearish the name several times, most recently in June 2019.

Yesterday's Q2 2019 results show that the company continues to improve its financial operations, but that ultimately, its stock is red hot and leaves investors with absolutely no margin of safety.

Q2 2019 Results: Positive Surprises

Snap's top-line performance was certainly astonishing. There is no question that many analysts, myself included, were firmly resolved that Snap's growth rate would largely fizzle out.

But the graph below squarely refutes that assertion. Not only did Q2 2019 post very stellar growth of 48% YoY, but further emphasizing the solid momentum behind Snap, its guidance for Q3 is similarly impressive and expected to come in at approximately 42% on its top-line.

For now, it's doubtless to everyone, Snap is back towards being viewed as a high growth stock, given that its growth rates are likely to remain firmly above 35% CAGR.

This essentially implies that Snap will be among the fastest (if not the fastest) growing publicly traded social media platform.

Accordingly, in the near term, given Snap's explosive top-line growth rates, investors will be willing to proclaim any multiple to Snap's revenues as being undervalued - for now, the sky is the limit, and who is to argue otherwise?

A Touch Of Realism Goes A Long Way In Investing

Snap's Q2 2019 adjusted EBITDA figures jumped by 53%. This gives investors plenty of reason to celebrate, and Snap is not shy about peddling this figure forward.

The fact that the vast majority of the discrepancy between Snap's net loss figures and its adjusted EBITDA figures boils down to approximately $200 million of ''non-cash'' compensation which is backed out from its EBITDA figures, is easily disregarded by investors.

However, interestingly, this quarter there was a divestiture of $39.9 million which is backed out of Snap's adjusted net loss figure, but this divestiture does not appear to have been backed out of its adjusted EBITDA number. This is curious. I searched high and low through the earnings call, and there is no mention of this divestiture.

Furthermore, I suspect that this divestiture was accounted for in Snap's income statement under the line ''other income (expense), net''. If this one-off figure is backed out of the GAAP income statement, it amounts to approximately $0.03 of EPS - which is the exact amount by which Snap beat analysts' bottom line consensus figures by.

At the time of writing, Snap's 10-Q has not been published, so there are no further clues at present.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Snap has one competitive advantage over its peers, in that it can boldly assert that its hold over its younger audiences is stronger than Facebook's (FB) and Instagram's and obviously Twitter's (TWTR).

Furthermore, and this is key to its business proposition, user's time engagement with the platform not only is steady but also continues to grow very rapidly. During Q2 2019, we saw these numbers soar by 60% year-over-year through Snap's heavy investment into its Discover platform.

Snap declares that advertisers are resonating very strongly with its offering. Advertisers are particularly noticing a very high return on investment through Snap's 6-second non-skippable video ads.

Having said all that, should investors really be clambering to participate in its stock? What kind of margin of safety does Snap hold when it has no history of profitability?

The truth of the matter is that investors are fundamentally clueless as to what sort of profit margin profile Snap may eventually hold in time.

Assuming that Snap might post operating profit margins as high as Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at its peak, in the high 20% to low 30% range, while bearing in mind that Alphabet is one of the best companies in the world, are investors really getting any sort of upside potential when they are already paying 16x trailing revenues?

Takeaway

"Twice a silly price is not twice as silly; it's still just silly." - David Einhorn

I'll be the first to concede that I did not expect Snap's top line to reignite once again. This quarter's guidance not only puts bears such as myself back in their corner, but it is firm vindication that Snap continues to be a high growth company.

Even if its stock continues to be unreasonably expensive, for now, given Snap's very strong momentum, investors are likely to continue to bid up its share price higher.

