Decline Of Stock Price As An Asset With Allan Rewak, Emerald Health Therapeutics

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Allan Rewak, vice president, communications and stakeholder relations at Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF), a publicly traded company that produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil for medical and recreational purposes. Prior to joining Emerald, Allan was the inaugural executive director of the Cannabis Council of Canada where he played a key role in Canada legalizing cannabis. Prior to entering the legal cannabis industry, he was a partner in a Toronto and Edmonton based government relations firm.
Topics include:
- 1:15 - Allan used to work in provincial government in Canada; sponsored a lot of interesting bills, but wanted to be a part of bettering the world through legal cannabis. Came into the sector through smaller LP and from there, Allan ran the Cannabis Canada Association and unified the industry as C-45 Bill wound through the House. Cannabis Council of Canada was created, Allan was first CEO. Joined Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) as it had great asset mix, potential for revenue growth and expansion.
- 3:50 - Emerald has actualized or is in process of actualizing all commitments made to investors. Has scaled up and grown directly or indirectly through its JV with Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF). Steady retail expansion - primary driver of adult use sales - positions Emerald for significant revenue growth.
- 5:00 - Stock has seen some decline over past year. Legalization in Canada was start of a process. Density of retail cannabis stores in Colorado is 10 stores per 100,000-150,00 people. By that metric there should have be over 3,000 stores in Canada but there's only 300. Q1 and Q2 were thought to bring a fully mature revenue market, but Emerald is focused on slow and steady growth timed with expansion of retail market. Ontario just announced 50 new locations, Quebec just announced they'll be opening new stores. Stock decline is an asset. Across the board, cannabis market is on the decline, but the stock will grow along with the market.
- 6:35 - Some acquisitions have been made with shares. Always seeking best position for the company, ultimate impact on bottom line - at times payments in shares as opposed to using capital are in best interest as there's been major capital expenses in bringing assets online and the assets come online faster than most providers. JV with Pure Sunfarms was fastest licensure and conversion of greenhouse at that scale in Canada.
- 7:27 - Related party transactions, like the JV which brought about EHN last year, are frowned upon by some investors and analysts. Other companies in the cannabis space have structures with private shareholding entity and public entity and it can be mutually reinforcing. That's how Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was created from Privateer. Emerald also acts as an incubator. For example, Endo line which doesn't contain cannabis, brings Emerald a pathway to wellness sector.
- 8:47 - Plan to keep expanding? Emerald is active internationally, named head of American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp's International Committee on CBD and Hemp. Goal is to create an integrated North American market in compliance with federal law. And when CBD is fully legal in food products, Emerald plans to get into that space as well.
- 10:10 - How will global market go legal - similarities with Canada's process? Will medical innovation drive legalization? Depends on the market - in the US market, CBD is the tip of the spear - will provide framework for THC market. In Europe and South Asia, more focused on therapeutic and medical. Emerald is well positioned for both.
- 11:15 - Difference between markets: Europe and Canada has more medical focus - policy is made on federal level based on health and wellness decisions. US is unique in cannabis world as it's bottom up effort by activists and laws issued on state level. US administration not as anti-cannabis as some assume. CBD is a safer pathway to test water at federal level - only risk is not ensuring legal medical cannabis at a federal level for patients.
- 12:30 - Long time coming for cannabis going legal at federal level in US. In 1-2 years FDA will establish CBD in food and wellness products and within 2-6 years, THC and other cannabinoids will become legal. Globally, adult use and medicinal cannabis is already spreading. Clinical trials for pharmaceutical products; molecules from cannabis plants - both synthetic and derived from natural sources - will find prominent roles in pharma drugs.
- 14:25 - How has Canada's role as first G20 country to legalize taught other countries? Growing the plant is not the hardest part - it's building distribution and retail channels in an efficient way. Canada is a starting point but globally the framework needs to allow for international market - ensure success of global market while protecting local jobs. Rational regulations.
- 17:00 - Frenetic pace of brand development. Brand is a lot more than a logo or a concert or billboard - it's the ethos of how a company acts and behaves.
- 18:35 - Future of the industry. Further consolidation. Why it's so important for investors to look deeply at a company's assets to make sure they're real and producing and licensed. Continued significant investments from pharma, tobacco and alcohol companies - all in various areas of the sector. Continued growth of revenue and sales for Canadian cannabis companies sector-wide. Retail stores are currently selling 80-94% of the product in Canada, even when there's an online option. As thousands of stores continue to open, it will drive continued direct growth and positions Emerald for success.
- 20:55 - Advice for investors: don't be overly exuberant. Look for reality. Drive by companies' buildings. Don't assume any quarterly earnings define success or failure of a company. Look for continued exponential growth and look for good entry points.
- 21:57 - Canadian companies have an advantage as they now have experience in operational elements, things like obligations to produce excise stamp are overlooked.