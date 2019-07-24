Marinus: Ganaxolone, Again, Proves No Better Than Placebo

Given Sage's overt superiority and doubts over whether or not ganaxolone is a placebo itself, Marinus remains in trouble for this indication.

With just oral administration (Amaryllis), HAM-D17 scores were reduced by just 12.2 and 14.5 for the low and high-dose cohorts, respectively.

For the Magnolia study, a 6-hour infusion followed by oral ganaxolone did not result in any change in HAM-D17 from placebo at 28 days.

Introduction

Unfortunately for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) investors, the writing has been on the wall for awhile in regards to its only asset, ganaxolone. Management, after delays and lowered expectations, revealed interim phase 2 postpartum depression [PPD] data in December 2018. At this point I concluded:

Ganaxolone remains a long-shot for PPD, and very little value should be attributed to a valuation in Marinus. Source: Clover Biotech Research

Share prices have actually bounced back a bit from that point, but things always work themselves out.

Marinus is down 60%+ upon the release of more phase 2 data in which they revealed that their one asset, ganaxolone, does not come close to being superior to placebo let alone Sage Therapeutic's (SAGE) PPD assets.

Magnolia Study

In an attempt to procure therapeutic differentiation over Sage's drug (decreased length of hospital stay), Marinus elected to study ganaxolone in a 6-hour infusion for part two of the Magnolia study.

(...) a six-hour infusion followed by oral administration was generally safe, well-tolerated and provided clinically meaningful reductions in Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D17) scores at early time points of 6 hours and 24 hours after start of treatment. Source: Marinus (emphasis added by Clover)

Notice the use of "clinically meaningful reductions". This is a nice phrase used by biotechnology companies when they lack "statistical significance". Furthermore, daily oral ganaxolone, following the 6-hour infusion, did not provide any benefits at 28 days over placebo.

Sage's FDA-approved Zulresso is a 60-hour intravenous infusion that proved statistically significant in improving symptoms of PPD. By testing ganaxolone in 6-hours, Marinus attempted to find some kind of an advantage over Sage's drug, which appears much more efficacious than ganaxolone. This most recent failure will force Marinus to take on Sage's drug head-to-head (clear looks at efficacy within similar timeframes). Given previous data, ganaxolone will almost certainly fail.

Amaryllis Study

In an attempt to grab a piece of the oral PPD market (which is yet to be tapped), Marinus studied oral ganaxolone versus placebo over the course of 28 days.

The low dose showed a mean HAM-D17 reduction from baseline of 0.8, 9.8, and 12.2 at 24 hours of treatment at 14 and 28 days of treatment, respectively, and the high dose showed a mean HAM-D17 reduction of 2.7, 9.3 and 14.5 at 24 hours of treatment at 14 and 28 days of treatment, respectively. Source: Marinus

The reality is, ganaxolone underperformed their competitor and performed similar to placebo in a recent Sage trial. Competitor drug, SAGE-217, netted a statistically significant 17.8-point improvement in HAMD-17 compared to 13.6 points for placebo.

Valuation

After the 60%+ drop, Marinus is now valued ~$70M (market capitalization). They have ~$62M in cash and investments. They believe this will last them into the second-half of 2020. This is in-line with their typical cash burn of ~$10M/quarter.

One should assume no value in their PPD prospects. But what does the rest of their pipeline entail?

Source: Marinus

It's also of note that all of the seizure programs are still without statistical significant data. In fact, ganaxolone has been studied in epileptic conditions before and has always failed in powered studies (example & example).

Ganaxolone has been studied in adult seizures, pediatric seizures, postpartum depression, anxiety, smoking cessation, and PTSD. Despite all of these adventures, it has yet to prove effective in any of these indications.

Summary

Marinus will have to raise funds within one year. Assuming the company doesn't release definitively positive data between now and then, the raise will occur at low prices. Such dilution will be substantial to investors. Although Marinus may look particularly cheap at these levels, due to ganaxolone, again and again, failing to prove effective over placebo in any indication, shares of Marinus are an "avoid". At a market capitalization of ~$70M, Marinus, now, appears reasonably valued. I would recommend investors, interested in rare, epileptic and depression indications, to entertain positions in biotechnology companies like Xenon (XENE) and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) instead.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XENE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.